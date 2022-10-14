I should just have it printed on my business cards: “If you hear of a good story, let me know.” I say it all the time. I write it in my emails. Frequently I include it here in the magazine, at the end of my editor’s letter.
It’s a bit cliché, I know, like “if you need anything, let me know” or “let’s keep in touch.” But it’s sincere. I’d like nothing more than to hear from you.
Case in point. This month’s Handmade in Acadiana was brought to my attention by artist Paul Schexnayder. Our recipe and sidebars for From Scratch were submitted directly from nutritionist Laurel Blackerby. This month’s story on doctors who play in bands was a suggestion by Wendy Parich. The piece on traiteurs was prompted by a conversation with last month’s Handmade in Acadiana subject Colby Hebért, who is also a traiteur. For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, our survivor spotlight features Acadiana Lifestyle team member Caély Romero – a choice that evolved from a conversation about the blog she runs with her sister and mother on the subject.
If it weren’t for the people who reach out with ideas and sources, this would be a very different publication. I rely on you, our readers, to be the eyes and ears of your communities and to let me know when there’s a story that needs to be told. I may not get to every idea sent my way, but I’ll come pretty close!
I hope you enjoy this month’s issue as much as we enjoyed putting it together. And, remember, let’s keep in touch!