Editor's Column: Punctuating the Positive

As an editor, I’m not a huge fan of over-using the exclamation point (especially when it becomes aggressive!!!) just to make a point that could otherwise be conveyed with actual words. I’m by no means a punctuation purist and I believe in a little editorial fluidity every now and then (can I get a misused endash – anyone?), but I do draw the line at outright, flagrant emoting. 

Although you won’t find multiple exclamation points in succession in this issue, I did notice a marked uptick in our usage of this particular punctuation mark. And I think I know why. 



