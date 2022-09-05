Editor's Column: Punctuating the Positive

As an editor, I’m not a huge fan of over-using the exclamation point (especially when it becomes aggressive!!!) just to make a point that could otherwise be conveyed with actual words. I’m by no means a punctuation purist and I believe in a little editorial fluidity every now and then (can I get a misused endash – anyone?), but I do draw the line at outright, flagrant emoting.
Although you won’t find multiple exclamation points in succession in this issue, I did notice a marked uptick in our usage of this particular punctuation mark. And I think I know why.
Plainly stated, dear readers, it’s fall.
Fall is when it all happens in Acadiana. Fall is when the temperatures drop from oppressive to tolerable. Fall is when the mosquitoes don’t visit as often and the sugarcane farmers reap their harvests. It’s when the music and buzz of the festivals and fairs can be heard on any given weekend. And it’s when the bright lights of football stadiums glow like beacons in the night.
As you read this month’s issue, we hope our excitement is infectious (the good kind). Take your time with this one. Look through the Festival Guide and pick out the ones you want to attend. Read about Coach Desormeaux and get pumped about the three new head coaches we will have in our college and pro football programs this season. Tear out the football schedules page and hang it on your fridge. Choose a few (or more) outside activities from the 25 that are highlighted on our Outdoor Adventure feature. There’s so much, you’ll just have to see for yourself.
So go ahead and get excited with us. A little flagrant emoting never hurt anyone. Enjoy!