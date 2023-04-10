It’s no secret, we Cajuns love to eat. But it’s not just the flavors we enjoy – it’s the stories of the food we share that brings us back to the table. The St. John Restaurant’s own Chef Grayling Thibodeaux has lots of stories behind the dishes he prepares, and his original Durand Ranch Garden Salad recipe is no exception. “The fried green tomatoes are from our hydroponic greenhouse, and the candied pecans represent the old pecan warehouse that was here before the restaurant.” Enjoy!
INGREDIENTS
Candied Pecans
1 ½ Cups Pecan halves
2 Cups Sugar
1 ½ Cup Water
1 Tsp Red Pepper
Fried Green Tomatoes
2 Green Tomatoes
1 Egg
2 Cups Buttermilk
½ Tsp Black pepper
1 Tsp Salt
2 Tbsp hot sauce
1 ½ Cup Bread Crumbs
½ Flour
Pepper Ranch Dressing
½ Tbsp Garlic Powder
½ Tbsp Black pepper
1 Tbsp Red pepper flakes
1 tsp Salt
½ tsp Celery seed
¼ Cup mayo
¾ Cup Buttermilk
1 Tbsp Parsley
STEP-BY-STEP DIRECTIONS
Candied Pecans
In a small saucepan, bring sugar/water to a boil. Add pecans and let cook for 4 minutes. Remove pecans, place on cooling rack, and sprinkle red pepper.
Fried Green Tomatoes
Slice tomatoes to desired thickness. Whisk in buttermilk, hot sauce and eggs.Combine breadcrumbs, black pepper, and salt. Batter sliced tomatoes in flour, dip in buttermilk mixture, and finish coating in breadcrumbs.Fry tomatoes in 350°F oil for about 5 minutes and pat dry on a paper towel; set aside.
Pepper Ranch Dressing
Whisk all ingredients in a small bowl and set aside.
Serve tomatoes over your choice of leafy greens, top with pecans and drizzle with dressing.