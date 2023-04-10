Quantcast
From Scratch

Durand Ranch Garden Salad

It’s no secret, we Cajuns love to eat. But it’s not just the flavors we enjoy – it’s the stories of the food we share that brings us back to the table. The St. John Restaurant’s own Chef Grayling Thibodeaux has lots of stories behind the dishes he prepares, and his original Durand Ranch Garden Salad recipe is no exception. “The fried green tomatoes are from our hydroponic greenhouse, and the candied pecans represent the old pecan warehouse that was here before the restaurant.” Enjoy!

 

