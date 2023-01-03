Quantcast
Cover Artist Profile - Kate Ferry

Local Artist Showcases Her Creative Vision for Currency

In choosing the artist who could best convey this issue’s theme of money, Acadiana Lifestyle’s search led to the work of an artist familiar to many in Acadiana, that of Kate Ferry.

The New Iberia native is a well-known graphic designer and illustrator in the region who has made a career of producing award-winning work for local and regional clients. It was Ferry’s technique with collage that proved to lend itself to a fun interpretation of money.



