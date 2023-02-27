You’re dressed to the nines, feeling spectacular about your vibe, and notice a strut in your step as you walk into the room. Are you settling for a mug of beer on a night like this? We didn’t think so. Instead, try one of these cocktails that each boast a little something extra.
Turtle’s Bar
MIXED SHOTS
Turtle’s Bar at Basin Landing might be tiny (stay tuned, a new floating bar and grill is coming soon), but it sure does offer an impressive and ever-changing shot menu. Each shot is as delicious as a curated cocktail, but we especially enjoyed the Water Moccasin (Crown Royal, triple sec, and sweet and sour mix) and the Confession (Crown Royal, apple, triple sec and cranberry). Bottoms up!
Lucky’s Fire & Smoke
SMOKED OLD FASHIONED
A journey of flavors with “licks of fire and wisps of smoke” is what Lucky’s Fire & Smoke is dishing out for patrons these days. The Lafayette restaurant has elevated the old fashioned with their smoked variation of the classic cocktail: Barrel Bourbon, Sarsaparilla Syrup, and orange brought together and live smoked for a unique taste that goes down smooth and burns so good.
Central Pizza & Bar
PINHOOK PUNCH
The entire recipe is a closely held secret, but we’ll tell you what we know. What makes the cocktail “extra” are not just its ingredients – white rum, dark rum, brandy, bourbon, herbsaint, lemon, pineapple, and “other secret and yummy flavors” – but also the three-day milk wash process where milk and citrus are added to the liquor to form curds, which are strained off.
Little Big Cup
BLOODY MARY
Will we ever tire of talking about Bloody Marys? Will we ever get enough of brunch on the back patio at Little Big Cup? The answer is a resounding “no” to both. Spicy and savory with just the right amount of pepper, more than generous pickled veggies, and a boiled crawfish with an attitude is what turns this traditional drink into one of our favorite cocktails with personality.