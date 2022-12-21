Cajun Creations

Discover local art, books and music
Cajun Night Before Christmas
50th Anniversary Edition
by James Rice | Hardcover $24.95
The “Cajun Night Before Christmas” has been a part of Louisiana’s holiday traditions since it was first published in 1973. A delight to both young and old with its rustic full-color illustrations and lively story, it has become a timeless addition to holiday celebrations far beyond South Louisiana, reaching all corners of the country with its charming presentation of Christmas on the bayou and the break-out star of Gaston The Green-Nosed Alligator. Fifty years after its first appearance, “Cajun Night Before Christmas” has sold more than one million copies and has served as the model for Pelican Publishing’s ongoing, best-selling Night Before Christmas Series.
Featuring eight pages of curated content released from the Pelican archives, this special 50th Anniversary Edition showcases the rich legacy of storytelling within our state and the far reach that a humble (or not so humble) Gator has had on Cajun culture, on Louisiana, and on the entire country.
Review presented by Books Along the Teche
337-367-7621 | 106 E. Main Street, New Iberia
PETER KLUBEK
Work: Just Another Face in the Crowd
Medium: Mixed
Available at: NUNU Arts and Culture Collective
Price: $400
Louisiana-based artist Peter Klubek’s collection of mixed media art portrays his unique perspective on the people we see every day and the world in which we live. Klubek, who is also a research librarian at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, uses his own observations to convey the non-verbal communications between people – the lift of an eyebrow, the slight turn at the corner of the lips, the avoidance of eye contact. These human behaviors can be seen in each of Klubek’s works in this series, earning him praise in the art community. Also in Klubek’s portfolio of work are depictions of railroad locomotives (a passion of his) and other everyday objects like plants. Even in these inanimate objects, Klubeck conveys energy and communication.
GARY MEYERS
Work: Dance Like Nobody’s Watching
Medium: Photography
Available at: Facebook@ImageHunter1
Price: Message artist for pricing
Early mornings and late afternoons are when you’ll most likely see Gary Meyers sitting, in camouflage, waiting for the perfect shot. “I actually am hunting…but with a camera,” he says. The Lafayette-based outdoor photographer frequents the bayous and rookeries from Lake Martin down to Avery Island, creating images that capture the wild beauty of Acadiana. “I tend to focus on getting unique images and love action shots where I can freeze the action,” Meyers says. Prints of his images are available in a variety of sizes, as well as metal prints and gallery wrap stretched canvas. “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching” was shot shortly after daybreak on a foggy morning from his kayak, using a Canon 7D MK II camera body with his 100-400L II lens and 1.4X III extender.
DUSTIN DALE GASPARD
Work: Hoping Heaven Got a Kitchen
Medium: Music
Available at: streaming services
Price: varies
For the last decade, singer-songwriter Dustin Dale Gaspard has been a mainstay of live entertainment throughout South Louisiana, garnering praise for his funky, Louisiana-rootsy vibe as lead vocalist for various groups. In March Gaspard released his first full-length album entitled “Hoping Heaven Got a Kitchen.” A veritable 12-track love letter to his Cajun roots and his native Acadiana, the album pays homage to his late grandparents, Emily and Berton Gaspard, who passed away during the pandemic. Listeners can almost smell the grease from the deep fryer that has speckled the countertops over the years and hear the clicks of his grandmother’s shoes against the green linoleum floor. With originals written by Gaspard and a few covers, the album is a peek into this musician’s soul.