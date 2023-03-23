Cajun Creations

HEALING TRADITIONS OF SOUTH LOUISIANA
Prayers, Plants, and Poultices
by Mary Broussard Perrin and Beverly Constantine Fuselier
Autographed copies $40.00
Native Americans arriving in South Louisiana found a rich diversity of plants and animals in bayous, prairies and marshes. They uncovered multitudes of powerful natural curatives that could stop bleeding, cure infections, relieve pain and much more. In the 1700s, the Acadians arriving into the area brought their own healers, now known as traiteurs.
This book is the most comprehensive history available today of these healing arts from the dawn of civilization to present times. An attractive volume, it is arranged in two parts. Part One describes the art, along with its prayers and rituals. Part Two presents the medicinal plants that grow wild in South Louisiana, as well as all of their uses and applications. These are listed in alphabetical order, making the book very user-friendly.
With colorful photos and illustrations in an engaging and informative format, this is a great resource book for homes and libraries.
Review presented by Books Along the Teche
337-367-7621 | 106 E. Main Street, New Iberia
JACQUIE DELCAMBRE
Work: Live Your Dreams
Medium: Mixed Media
Available at: A&E Gallery
Price: $65
Artist Jacquie Delcambre finds inspiration for her collages everywhere – in a poem, a color, or the pattern of a curtain – and develops that inspiration into her art, combining vintage items, paper art, magazine clippings, fabrics, paints, ribbons, gels, clays and hot wax. To cut, move, arrange and affix the collage elements, Delcambre uses clear glues and a variety of craft tools, even employing a hotel key to smooth out the paper and fabrics. She strives for layers and depth in her art and once said she considers collage a “visual language” and likes pieces that “make you want to reach out and touch them.” The New Iberian is also a writer and says her collages tell a story, encouraging viewers to consider the elements individually and together to think about their own life experiences.
BEN PIERCE
Work: Call of the Rougarou
Medium: Photography
Available at: benpiercephotography.com
Price: $375 (canvas wrap); $5-20 (prints)
Landscape photographer Ben Pierce captures a February snow moon setting over Lake Martin in “Call of the Rougarou,” which has garnered 26,000 likes and 8,000 comments on Facebook. “For this photo, I had to scramble on the water to find a composition I liked,” wrote the Lafayette native on social media. “I knew the location of the setting moon was not going to be in a place where I’d be able to use some of my favorite trees in the composition, but just in time, I was able to find this gnarly old tree to serve the purpose of the Rougarou for this image.” Pierce is executive director of the non-profit organization Louisiana Swamp Base, Inc., and a swamp photography guide with McGee’s Swamp Tours in Henderson, LA.
BRENT WALDEN
Work: Summer Green Koi
Medium: Mixed Media Origami
Available at: San Souci Gallery
Price: $25
Brent Walden learned the Japanese art of origami 12 years ago by watching online videos, and he perfected his technique through trial and error – and lots of paper. Structuring patterned pieces of two-dimensional paper into 3-D figurines is now Walden’s full-time passion, after a friend, in 2015, asked him to create earrings from one of his designs. From that favor was born Earigami: “hand-folded wearable art.” The St. Francisville native moved to Lafayette in 2017 and began selling his Earigami at weekend markets, like Lafayette Farmers Market and, over time, he has gained a loyal following, adding new customers every week. Today his earrings, which include swans, hummingbirds, koi, leaves, butterflies and more, can be found online and at galleries and boutiques across the region.