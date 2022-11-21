Cajun Creations: November

Whether it be a painting, a clay pot, a book, a song, or any other work of art, we handpick four Cajun Creations each month and tell you a little about them and about the person who made them. Read on to see what we found in November.
EVANGELINE RECONSIDERED
by Veni Harlan
Paperback autographed copies $21.00
The Intriguing Story Behind an Acadian Icon
When poet Henry Longfellow published “Evangeline: A Tale of Acadie” in 1847, he gave voice to a people who had been essentially forgotten and he memorialized an event of historic significance, Le Grand Derangement – the forced expulsion of Acadians from Nova Scotia. The poem brought recognition for a unique ethnic group and gifted the world with an enigmatic icon: Evangeline. History, fiction, pride, and poetry have since blended together with each generation.
Today, 175 years later, the basic human tenets embodied by Evangeline – love, hope, and perseverance – continue to resonate with people from all walks of life. With art work including that of George Rodrigue, historical photos, and a James Lee Burke quote, “Evangeline Reconsidered” is a beautifully illustrated and presented arrangement of this Acadian icon.
Review presented by Books Along the Teche
337-367-7621 | 106 E. Main Street, New Iberia
ROBYN HELLICKSON
Work: Enlighten
Medium: Encaustic Painting
Available at: Bonjour Gifts, Broussard
Price: $120
Broussard native Robyn Hellickson has gained a faithful following as a designer and artist, particularly for her popular acrylic oyster paintings, but recently she’s begun producing works in a new medium: encaustic painting. Also known as hot wax painting, encaustic painting uses heated wax mixed with pigmentation and is applied to the canvas or wood surface. Hellickson says, after years of commissioned work, she’s enjoying painting her own visions now. She says of her work: “My art is not subtle or restrained. It is thick, touchable, sculpted, painted, waxed, baked and slathered in gold. Teetering on the edge of that crazy…but with familiar subjects, calming colors and clean borders. It’s meant to be fondled, squinted at and talked about. It’s emotional, like the southern woman who creates it.”
GEORGE MARKS
Work: Untitled Minimal Landscape
Medium: Mixed media on panel
Available at: NUNU Arts & Culture Collective, Arnaudville
Price: $11,250
This towering 72”x84” painting by Arnaudville artist George Marks hangs on the wall of NUNU Arts & Collective, an educational non-profit and art gallery that has redefined the way communities support their artists. Marks is the visionary behind the NUNU concept, leading its inception and growth for years, and still remains actively involved in its evolution today. He received a degree in Fine Arts from Louisiana State University and lives in his hometown of Arnaudville. Described as a “fine artist, social sculptor and designer,” Marks frequently paints series, which can be displayed as a unit or individually. Untitled Minimal Landscape is part of the Power Line Series, which can be viewed on his online gallery at georgemarkstudio.com.
MICHAEL JUAN NUNEZ
Work: Rouxsta
Medium: Music album
Available at: michaeljuannunez.com
Price: $12
In his sixth album, titled Rouxsta, Lafayette native Michael Juan Nunez curbs his usual rocker flair to produce a sound that more accentuates the blues vibe that had been more subdued in his previous albums. Reflected in this electric Louisiana blues album, is the time Nunez spent with Paul “Lil Buck” Sinegal before the blues musician’s death in 2019. Recorded at the famed Dockside Studio in Maurice, Rouxsta was completed in December of 2019, but its release was delayed until last summer due to pandemic lockdowns. In the true spirit of a blues collaboration, the record features a cadre of talented musicians including Roddie Romero on guitar, Eric Adcock on piano, accordion and B3, and Ronnie Eades on saxophone.