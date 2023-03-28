Best Things in Life are Free

We wanted to give our wallets a rest this month, so we rounded up free things to do and see around Acadiana. Pose for an iconic photo, traverse the miles of trails or spend an afternoon playing in your own backyard. Lots to choose from and it’s all free!
PHOTO OPS
Take a photo, it’ll last longer. Acadiana is surrounded by nationally recognizable places and must-see sites that will have you striking a pose and saying, “cheese.”
Iconic places
The YLafayette sign located in Parc Sans Souci is the most photographed landmark in Lafayette. Locals and tourists wait their turn to throw up their arms in a “Y” as children climb letters “L” and “F.” Music lovers seek out a photo op at the T’Fer (Cajun French for Little Triangle), a traditional instrument in Zydeco music. Capture a moment with the internationally known Blue Dog created by New Iberia native George Rodriguez at the Blue Dog Park. Snap a shot alongside Bayou Teche and the pelican sculpture at PJ Allain Waterfront Park and Sculpture Garden.
Murals
Post photos of the vibrant murals painted by local artists that help beautify our small towns and tell the Cajun story. One of the oldest murals in Hub City painted by Tanya Falgoust is “Downtown Reawakening’’ (1984), depicting the aerial scene of downtown in the 80s. Robert Dafford’s “Horizon” (1988) illustrates the beauty of the Atchafalaya Basin which is currently undergoing a facelift. In New Iberia, visitors are welcomed to the Queen City at the Super Shell Spruce Up mural through Paul Schexnayder’s images of sugarcane and alligators. See history come alive at Jimmy Rink’s Bouligny Plaza History of New Iberia mural.
For Movie Buffs
Southern Louisiana is the perfect backdrop for some of Hollywood’s iconic films. Get down at the locations made famous in shows like True Blood (snap a photo of picturesque Spanish Lake from the opening montage) and take a reenactment photo of your favorite scene. Follow the path of the investigation from “In The Electric Mist,” starting at the steps of the Iberia Parish Courthouse. Head to Theriot’s Deli for a snapshot of the steel façade and take a selfie with the retro Teche Motel sign. Go a more lighthearted route from “Christmas in Louisiana,” stopping for photos of the Evangeline Theater and The Gougenheim.
HAPPY TRAILS
Southern Louisiana was made for the outdoorsy type. Explore the towns by foot or by land through the miles of trails that reveal our wildlife, history and culture.
By Peddle
Peddle your way through Breaux Bridge to Lafayette to St. Martinville along Atchafalaya Trace, 50 miles of bike trails. Ride alongside the sugar cane fields, over Bayou Teche and through the city limits. Stop at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church, the African American Museum, and Levert Plantation Home. Cycle the 28 miles from Fausse Pointe to New Iberia, starting at Lake Dauterive. Ride through the smell of freshly baked bread wafting from Lejeune’s Bakery in Jenerette and take in the grandeur of Alice Plantation. If you choose the 49-mile ride from St. Martinville to Franklin, stop at the Chitimacha Museum.
By Paddle
Paddle your way through the swampy trails and windy waterways that make up half of the Cajun parishes. Launch your boats, kayaks or canoes from one of the many public launches surrounding the cities. Make your way down the largest swamp in the country, The Atchafalaya Basin, home to 200 species of birds, alligators and black bears, oh my! Make a run through Bayou Carlin in Delcambre or row down Bayou Petite Anse on Avery Island where you can make a pass at the Jungle Gardens. Along the Bayou Teche Paddle Trail, look for bald eagles and egrets.
By the Petal
Native plants, flowers and trees thrive among the miles of trails. Immerse yourself in the abundant palmettos at Palmetto Island State Park. Spot unique plants like trumpet vines and alligator weeds that only make sense to find among the miles of Louisiana trails. Wade through giant blue irises and water hyacinths near the beach at Cypremort State Park. Walk, bike or drive through the vibrant pastels of the Historic Azalea Trails. Enjoy the sweet smell of spring at Girard Park Pond or along The Common Path sidewalks at ULL. Stop and smell the azaleas in the Garden District and have a picnic in Mouton Gardens.
SMALL TOWN FUN
Just because much of Acadiana consists of small towns doesn’t mean you won’t find something to do. And when those things are free, well, that’s icing on the cake.
Acadiana: Your Playground
Visit one of the many beautiful city parks throughout Acadiana. Run through the splash pad or kick a soccer ball at St. Julien Park in Broussard. Collect your thoughts in the meditation garden or play a round of horseshoes at City Park in New Iberia. Picnic under the oak trees, climb through the treehouse or roll down the hill at Moncus Park. Throw the frisbee to your puppy pal at Beaullieu’s Dog Park in Lafayette or Raising Cane’s Dog Park in New Iberia.
Not-So-Main Main Streets
Take a stroll down New Iberia’s historic commercial district, and it is easy to see why it won the 2005 Great American Main Street Award. The architecture and antique shops tell stories from the bayou while the restaurants and music venues showcase the Queen City’s culture. Hop over to Franklin and meander down Main Street under original lamp posts following Bayou Teche’s path. Known as one of the most beautiful towns in Louisiana, Franklin prides itself on cultural preservation with over 400 structures listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Farmer’s Market Finds
Whether shopping for local groceries or looking for a (free) way to spend your Saturday morning, farmers’ markets are easily the best errand to run. Sip a refreshing cup of lemonade while tapping a toe to the sounds of the Cajun band at Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market. For the freshest catch of the day, hit up the Delcambre Seafood & Farmers Market which turns ten on March 4th. The Teche Area Farmers Market is the perfect place to find handmade cooking utensils and homemade jellies. Vendors in Magdalen Square at the Abbeville Farmers’ & Artisans Market show off their baked goods and honey.