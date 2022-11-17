Quantcast
Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Artist Profile: Nina Charles, Nina Bakes Cakes

Don’t know what to get your significant other for their birthday? How about a sports car? Cake that is. In case you haven’t noticed, in the last few years, bakers have been churning out the most mind-blowing cakes that look so much like the actual items they portray, it’s hard to know the difference. So popular are these “hyper-realistic” cakes, as they’re called, baking shows have been created to spotlight them and their talented designers – many of those being home bakers like Carencro native Nina Charles, owner of Nina Bakes Cakes. 

In March of 2022, Charles appeared in eight episodes of the newest hyper-realistic cake show, Netflix’s “Is It Cake?” vying for the $50,000 grand prize. The show asks judges to look at a group of like objects and try to distinguish a decorated cake from the real deal. But making people wonder, if only for a moment, whether her cakes are the real objects is something Charles has been mastering for years now.



Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred