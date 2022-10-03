Quantcast
Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A. Hays Town Home Sets the Scene

Stunning Backdrop for Fall Fashion Shoot Available to Purchase

  • Updated

If you fell in love with the grand Acadiana home featured in our fall fashion photoshoot this month, you’re in luck – it’s on the market and could be yours! 

Built in 1964 by renowned architect A. Hays Town for the Causey family, the home is a fine example of the designer’s early work. The 8038-square-foot Causey House sits on picturesque acreage, nestled between the Teche and serene cane fields – and current owner John Gaudin says, at last count, there are 65 majestic oaks on the 9.15-acre property. 

RealEstateIcon-Favorites.jpg
Haystown Books.jpg
Buy Now


Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred