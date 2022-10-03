A. Hays Town Home Sets the Scene

If you fell in love with the grand Acadiana home featured in our fall fashion photoshoot this month, you’re in luck – it’s on the market and could be yours!
Built in 1964 by renowned architect A. Hays Town for the Causey family, the home is a fine example of the designer’s early work. The 8038-square-foot Causey House sits on picturesque acreage, nestled between the Teche and serene cane fields – and current owner John Gaudin says, at last count, there are 65 majestic oaks on the 9.15-acre property.
Gaudin is just the second owner of the property, having purchased it from the Causey family (with his late wife) 22 years ago. Today the 4 bedroom, 4½ bath home is on the market for $1,350,000.
Take a look at just a few of the highlights of this spectacular property:
Grand Entrance: In proper southern style, the front entrance showcases wide-plank hardwood flooring, a deep gallery with lots of natural light, and an elegant staircase winding to the second floor.
Homeowner’s Retreat: One of the property’s two large primary ensuites features dual walk-in closets and French doors that lead to the pool area.
Gathering Places: There are plenty of areas for family and friends to visit, including a kitchen area with exposed cypress beams and gorgeous granite countertops, a formal living room with hand-floated plaster crown molding and a marble fireplace, and a warm den with cypress wainscoting, brick flooring, more exposed cypress beams, oversized wood burning fireplace, antique cypress mantel, custom built-ins, and custom gun cabinets.
Outdoor Entertaining: After a dip in the pool, gather in the outdoor kitchen and seating area, which can be enclosed by remote control screen or head to the spa room with its steam shower and hot tub. And don’t forget about the 48’ x 46’ storage barn that includes a climate controlled section and half-bath, perfect for that “man cave” or “she shed” you’ve always wanted.
3 THINGS WE REALLY LOVE
There’s plenty to admire about this fine home, but after spending an entire day on the property, the Acadiana Lifestyle team, photographers and models commented on some of their favorite features. Here are a few things we overheard:
1 “The home is grand in scale, but
still comfortable and cozy.”
Each room features high ceilings and lots of square footage, but the warm wood tones and ample windows keep the spaces feeling like home.
2 “The entire property is a host’s dream, inside and out.”
From the grand entranceway to the outdoor kitchen and pool, everything about this place is perfect for a party.
3 “A. Hays Town’s influence is evident in all the right places.”
The deep gallery porches, brick pavers, exposed beams and floor-to-ceiling windows are all evidence of the renowned architect’s hand in this stunning home.
A. Hays Town: A Deeper Dive
Over the course of his long career, premier designer A. Hays Town has influenced Louisiana architecture in countless ways, defining how we build homes and how we envision our living spaces. Here are just a few trademarks found in Town’s designs:
• French Creole, Cajun and Spanish influences
• Floor-to-ceiling windows
• Shutters
• French doors
• Gas lanterns
• Exposed cypress beams
• Brick paver flooring
• Reclaimed/salvaged wood
• High ceilings (usually 13-foot)
• Gracious outdoor spaces and courtyards
In addition to the Causey House in Jeanerette, there are several notable buildings designed by Town. For example:
• Hilliard Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette
• UL Alumni Center, 600 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette
• Vermilion Parish Courthouse, 100 N. State St., Abbeville