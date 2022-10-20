By the Numbers: Health & Fitness Edition Oct 20, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 116 Calories burned jogging around the 1-mile loop at Moncus Park one time at a pace of 5-6 miles per hour (which will take 10-12 minutes). 35% Percentage of the top 17 franchises in the Acadiana area that are fitness-related. 75 Restaurants that have partnered with Ochsner Eat Fit - Acadiana to bring healthy alternatives to menu items. 6-5-4 Number of soccer, baseball and softball fields, respectively, at the Youngsville Sports Complex (expansions coming soon).14 CrossFit affiliates in the Acadiana area.$20 Average cost to drop in for one yoga class offered in the Lafayette area. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fitness Acadiana Softball Medicine Baseball Restaurant Coming Alternative Sign up for our email newsletters