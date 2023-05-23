World Famous – Locally Loved

Dining at SHUCKS! The Louisiana Seafood House!!! grants the rare opportunity to feel like you are both on vacation, and at home. There’s a transient and effervescent energy of those waiting to try something new, something they’ve heard so much about. Then there’s the ease and pleasure of those ready to enjoy a creature comfort that is forever marked by family, friends and celebrations - a meal they’ve enjoyed countless times, but will forever crave.
“We want our guests to feel like they’re at home or like they’re at a party at their best friend’s house,” explains part owner David Bertrand. “SHUCKS! is very much an authentic Cajun restaurant, and it’s filled with the smiling faces that come along with that. Every employee here has taken ownership to ensure a 5-star dining experience.”
If you are at all familiar with Abbeville, you have likely heard the handful of names of seafood restaurants bandied about when discussing where to dine in the area, SHUCKS! of course among them. For 32 years Linda Hebert, Diane Hebert Phares and Diane’s husband Jack Phares operated the iconic Dupuy’s Restaurant before transitioning to SHUCKS!. The family’s desire to leave the restaurant arena was superseded by their concerns for their long term employees and their faithful customers. When in walked Bert Istre and David Bertrand. With a handshake agreement, the two Abbeville natives and restaurateurs promised that in taking over ownership, no menu items would be changed and no employees would leave throughout the first year.
“To date, all key employees have remained with us,” Bertrand explains. “They continue to play important roles in the growth of the SHUCKS! concept.”
The menu is expansive, while maintaining that SHUCKS! concept of providing the best seafood in the area. Afterall, they were bold enough to call themselves “THE Louisiana Seafood House!!!,” and back it up. This isn’t a seafood joint slinging exclusively fried fish. Though they have that too, and it’s incredible. SHUCKS!’ menu features dishes that are grilled, pan broiled, boiled and best of all…raw.
SHUCKS! Is renowned for their freshly shucked world-class raw oysters on the halfshell. If that’s not your thing, and you should try SHUCKS! before making that declaration, because come on…bivalves or bust, they offer six different types of char-broiled oysters. A favorite amongst the staff.
“My favorite menu item is all six toppings of our char-broiled oysters,” Bertrand admits. ‘Especially those oyster supremes.”
Though it may feel like a sin to go to SCHUCKS! and not order seafood, it’s a worthy sin. Diners are encouraged to mix and match anything on the menu. Their gumbo recipe hasn’t changed in 45 years, and with one spoonful, you’ll understand why. They have salads with housemade dressings, Sugar Cane Vinaigrette, and the use of “possibly the best remoulade you’ve ever tasted” is encouraged as a salad dressing. When you order any of the sandwiches, from a burger to a po-boy “dressed,” you’ll be treated to a homemade goulash of shredded lettuce and a special sauce.
“The most unexpected menu item we have is steaks, steaks, steaks,” Bertrand says with a laugh. “Our steaks are an excellent cut of beef made with our special seasoning blend. Ask for open flame cooking by Bert, Zac or David.”
SHUCKS! is a beloved Acadiana establishment, but the word is out and foodies from across the country believe it’s worth the drive. Their Facebook comments are filled with fans from all over Louisiana, Texas, and as far as New York. For some SHUCKS! lovers the opportunity to enjoy their favorites could soon be a little closer. Construction has begun and SCHUCKS! Lake Charles is expected to open at the end of 2023. If you’re not lucky enough to live near SHUCKS!, or if you just can’t get enough, the restaurant is launching frozen dishes to go like rice dressing stock, corn & crab chowder, gumbo, etouffée and seafood pasta.
At SHUCKS! the air is briney and the attitude unpretentious. The atmosphere is casual and the food is impeccable. The music is live and seafood is swimming-this-morning fresh. The menu is tongue-in-cheek and the sauce is “Sassy.” It’s the perfect place to take someone visiting the area, but also your oldest friend. SCHUCKS is a tradition that continues to grow.
“Every dish is made from scratch,” Bertrand closes. “We’re always inspired by our love of God, family and country.”■
3 MUST HAVE DISHES
1. See Ya Later
Gator Bites - Though eating alligator might seem like a novelty to out-of-towners, it’s very serious business at SHUCKS! This appetizer is made using only the most tender alligator on the market. Give it a deep plunge in the French dipping sauce and enjoy. This one has teeth.
2. The ⅓ Rule
Seafood Pasta - It’s the best of every world. The base is a carbonara sauce over angel hair pasta, but the top…this is where things get wild. ⅓ of the plate is covered in grilled crawfish, ⅓ with grilled oysters, and ⅓ with grilled shrimp. Yes, we said grilled.
3. Stack Attack
SHUCKS! Stacker - Kind of like a seafood tower, but SHUCKS!-ified. This game of culinary Jenga takes a grilled catfish filet, tops it with a grilled crab cake and grilled shrimp. Once it’s reached stacker level, it’s topped with a roasted red bell pepper and dill cream sauce and surrounded with grilled veggies.
Don’t Miss The…
Live Music! You can call ahead for seating on the patio. Music starts at 6 pm. Make sure to check out their website and Facebook page for music lineup.
True or False?
It’s not safe to eat oysters during months without an “R” in their name.“False! At SCHUCKS every month has an ‘R’ in it. JuRne, JuRly.” – David Bertrand
Who’s Eaten at SHUCKS
• Former VP Dick Cheney
• John Pence
• Col. Ollie North
• Sid Evans
• Ron Guidry
• Paul McIlhenny
Key Players
Owners: David Bertrand and Bret Istre
General Manager: Zac Istre
Shanna’s Order...
Disclaimer from the writer: “I had something from everyone’s plates, even plates not at my table.”