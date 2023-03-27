What Would Scarlett Drink?

In anticipation of the Shadows-on-the-Teche Literary Festival being held later this month in New Iberia, let’s crack open some of the classics and speculate about what some of our favorite protagonists might drink out on the town.
Scarlett O’Hara
FIRE & ICE MARTINI
It’s not only her smokey exit out of Atlanta with Rhett Butler that gives Scarlett O’Hara her firey reputation – she’s got plenty of attitude to boot. An icey stare and hot temper are the perfect combination for a Fire & Ice Martini with jalapeno-infused citris vodka and plenty of personality.
Holly Golightly
WHITE ANGEL
We don’t have to speculate what Holly Golightly will order at her favorite spot, Joe Bell’s bar. Just a few pages into Truman Capote’s novella, the protagonist bellys up and orders a White Angel: “one-half vodka, one-half gin, no vermouth.” Sounds like a stiff one, but if anyone can handle it, it’s Holly.
Atticus Finch
ALABAMA SLAMMER
Hold the Southern Comfort whiskey on this Alabama Slammer. Atticus Finch’s children Scout and Jem reveal in chapter 10 that he never drinks or smokes. But that doesn’t mean the Alabama lawyer can’t still sit on his porch swing and enjoy a refreshing mocktail on a hot summer evening.
Willy Wonka
CHOCOLATE COFFEE
It would be difficult to find a literary character more wired (and weird) than Willy Wonka. When this candy man isn’t knocking back a few rounds of his Fizzy Lifting Drink, he is no doubt guzzling caffeine – and, of course, he would have to add a swirl of creamy chocolate from the chocolate waterfall.