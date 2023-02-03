Upcoming Events

4 things you should do
1. Virginia Luque. V1. Neko Case. Neko Case steps out, cutting the sky and singing the stars, spinning fury and mercy as she goes. She loves the world and wears her heart on her sleeve, but she might eat it before you get to thinking it belongs to you. Sunday, Feb. 5, at 7:30 p.m. Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road, Lafayette. HeymannCenter.com.
2. Louisiana Crossroads: Rebirth Brass Band. For almost four decades, the Grammy-winning Rebirth Brass Band has been “stunning” fans with a fiery live show and a rich musical catalog. Their trademark sound pays homage to the New Orleans brass band tradition while weaving a tapestry that combines elements of jazz, funk, soul, R&B and the sounds from the streets they grew up on. Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7:30 p.m. Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. AcadianaCenterfortheArts.com.
3. Journey. Legendary rock band Journey brings their Freedom Tour to Acadiana with special guest Toto. Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7:30 p.m. Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette.
4. Lyle Lovett & His Acoustic Group. The live performances of four-time Grammy-winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett not only showcase his talents as a performer, but also the diversity of his musical influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music. Friday, Feb. 24 at 8 a.m. Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road, Lafayette. HeymannCenter.com.
Feb. 1 - 22
GLC Farmers Market
What: Local farmers selling produce, plants, honey, homemade pies and other items grown
locally. Grass-fed beef, pork and lamb are also available at the meat market during this time.
Where: GLC Meat Market, 6110 Loreauville Road, New Iberia
When: Wednesdays from 2 - 6 p.m.
Details: 337-577-9160 or GLCRanch.com
Feb. 1 - 23
Bryant Benoit: A Cultural Collage Interpretation
What: As owner of Bryant Benoit Gallery Indigenous Art, Benoit’s artwork speaks to his culture and histories of his community through the usage of paint and collage. His paintings include references to local Creole architecture, Black musical history, and communal celebrations.
Where: Acadiana Center for the Arts Main Gallery, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette
When: Tuesdays - Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Details: AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org
Feb. 1 - 28
Little Things: Drawings & Photographs by Fred Packard
What: This exhibit is a survey of works on paper by the beloved artist who founded the photography concentration in the Department of Visual Arts on the Campus of the University of Lafayette at Louisiana. The variety of media and subject matter on display parallels Packard’s varied life experiences and his appreciation of the entirety of his many intellectual pursuits being greater than the parts.
Where: Hilliard Art Museum, 710 East St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette
When: Tuesdays - Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Details: HilliardMuseum.org
Feb. 2 - 23
Bayou Teche French Table
What: Celebrate the Cajun Culture and improve your French speaking skills regardless of your level of French. Additionally, enjoy conversations with francophones and francophiles who visit New Iberia from all over the world as well as students in the French Immersion setting at North Lewis Elementary. Vive le francais!
Where: Cane River Pecan Company - Pie Bar, 254 W. Main St., New Iberia
McDonald’s, 1501 Center St., New Iberia
When: Thursdays from 8 - 10 a.m.
Details: 337-519-7942
Feb. 3 - 24
Food Truck Fridays
What: Every Friday, Moncus Park hosts local entrepreneurs as they serve up delicious food in a gorgeous atmosphere.
Where: Moncus Park, 2901 Johnston St, Lafayette
When: Fridays from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Details: MoncusPark.org/Food-Truck-Fridays
Feb. 4
Delcambre Seafood and Farmers Market
What: First Saturday of the month from February to December except July. Enjoy what’s fresh for the season from area farms and local waters, along with tasting opportunities and recipes, live music, kids activities and other special events.
Where: Bayou Carlin Cove Boat Landing and Pavilion, 605 S. Railroad St. (Hwy. 330), Delcambre
When: Saturday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Details: DelcambreMarket.org
Feb. 4 - 5 & 11 - 12
Acadiana Renaissance Fête
What: Be transported to the Village of Glane, a medieval land that you can find nestled right here in Louisiana between Opelousas and Lawtell, at the Acadiana Renaissance Fête. Shop handmade items from vendors that can range from unique jewelry pieces to clothes and more.
Where: Village of Glane, 646 Jim Guillory Rd, Opelousas
When: Saturday & Sunday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Details: LaRenFete.com.
Admission: $10
Feb. 4 - 25
Cajun Jam
What: Vermilionville’s weekly Cajun Jam is led by some of the area’s finest musicians. The free jam is held in the Performance Center of Vermilionville Living Museum & Folklife Park and is open to all skill levels-beginner to professional. Admission is free but does not include entry to the park.
Where: Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette
When: Saturdays from 1 - 3 p.m.
Details: Vermilionville.org or 337-233-4077
Feb. 4 - 25
Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market
What: Come out to the horse farm every Saturday rain or shine for some of the best homegrown goods in Lafayette.
Where: Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette
When: Saturdays from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Details: MarketAtMoncusPark.com
Feb. 5 - 25
Bal du Dimanche
What: Bayou Vermilion District & Vermilionville host the Bal du Dimanche (Sunday Dance) every week. This live music series is held in Vermilionville’s Performance Center and rustic dancehall. Admission includes a self-guided tour of the Vermilionville Living History museum.
Where: Vermilionville’s Performance Center, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette.
When: Sundays, 1 - 4 p.m.
Details: Vermilionville.org or 337-233-4077
Admission: $10
Feb. 5 - 25
Bourré at The Brewery
What: Each week, the brewery hosts a front porch jam session, a French table, and a friendly game of Bourré. Bourré is a popular card game in South Louisiana. It’s a trick-taking game, similar to Spades. If you don’t know how to play, the locals will be happy to show you.
Where: Bayou Teche Brewing, 1002 Noth Lane, Arnaudville
When: Sundays from 2 - 5 p.m.
Details: BayouTecheBrewing.com or 337-754-5122
Feb. 7 - 28
Teche Area Farmers Market
What: Experience our harvest of delicious, locally grown produce and homemade products by area farmers, artists and crafters. Also included are handcrafted cypress yard objects, bread
and fresh baked goods, ceramics, honey, jellies, jams, herbs, candies, wooden bowls and utensils, birdhouses, garden benches and much more.
Where: Bouligny Plaza, 102 W. Main St., New Iberia
When: Every Tuesday 2:30 - 6 p.m. and Saturday 7 - 11 a.m.
Details: 337-369-2330 or Facebook.com/TecheAreaFestivalandFarmersMarket
Admission: Free
Feb. 9
A Night at the Museum
What: Enjoy this gala to benefit the Bayou Teche Museum with a live auction and local restaurants serving up their famous dishes.
Where: Bayou Teche Museum, 131 E. Main St. New Iberia
When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Details: 337-606-5977 or BayouTecheMuseum.org
Feb. 11
Second Saturday ArtWalk
What: The monthly event occurs monthly, every second Saturday, and features exhibits, live music, theatrical performances, and immersive artistic experiences in the shops, galleries, museums, and streets of Downtown Lafayette.
Where: Downtown Lafayette
When: Saturday from 6 - 8 p.m.
Details: DowntownLafayette.org
Feb. 11
Les Contes De Galerie: Rex Moroux
What: Join Johnson’s Boucanière for a special night as they open their second year of Les Contes de Galerie (Stories on the Porch). Special guest Rex Moroux will play a few songs, talk about them, share his relationships with them and share stories of his favorite childhood food memories, which Chefs C.J Pothier and Greg Walls will recreate (price includes food).
Where: Johnson’s Boucanière, 1111 St. John St., Lafayette
When: Saturday at 6 p.m.
Details: JohnsonsBoucaniere.com
Feb. 15
Les Cadiens Du Teche Cajun Dance
What: Les Cadiens du Teche (Cajun French Music Association) dance to Cajun music with a meal, door prizes, cake walk, 50/50 and camaraderie, at their monthly public meeting.
Where: La Louisiane Banquet Hall, 5509 Hwy. 14, New Iberia
When: Every third Wednesday of the month from 7 - 9:30 p.m.
Details: Facebook.com/LesCadiensDuTeche or 337-258-1876
Feb. 16
Bruisey Peets & Friends
What: From swamp to shining swamp, Bruisey Peets (Ben Usie) has steadily evolved with his unique brand of queer swamp pop. Equal parts earnest songwriting and performance art, Bruisey Peets shows are charmingly confrontational and subversively playful.
Where: Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette
When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Details: AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org
Feb. 17
Pine Leaf Boys
What: It’s Mardi Gras Weekend at the Hideaway on Lee with the Pine Leaf Boys.
Where: Hideaway on Lee, 407 Lee Ave., Lafayette
When: Friday from 8 - 10 p.m.
Details: HideawayOnLee.com or 337-484-1141
Feb. 18
Cajun Saturday Night ft. Seth Spell and Cajun Strong
What: Enjoy live Cajun music by Seth Spell and Cajun Strong and a Mardi Gras party with a costume contest. Burgers and fries, cold beer, bar tabs, and bucket specials.
Where: American Legion Post 77, Rayne
When: Saturday from 7:30 - 10:30 p.m.
Details: 337-349-1969 or AcadiaTourism.org
Admission: $10 entry for 16+, Kids under 16 free
Feb. 20
Chubby Carrier + Rusty Metoyer
What: Enjoy an evening of live music featuring zydeco and more.
Where: Rock ‘n’ Bowl, 905 Jefferson St., Lafayette
When: Monday at 7 p.m.
Details: TheRocknBowl.com
Admission: $17
Feb. 28
Marine Corps League Monthly Meeting
What: The General W.S. McIlhenny Detachment of the Marine Corps League invites all active Marines and Marine veterans to attend the group’s monthly meeting.
Where: Veterans Memorial Building in New Iberia’s City Park
When: Fourth Tuesday of each month starting at 7 p.m.
Details: 337–967–3650