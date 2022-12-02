Upcoming Events

The what, where and when for December
4 things you should do
1. AllStars Series: Eddie Palmieri Latin Jazz Band. Known as one of the finest pianists of the past 60 years, and a living legend in the Latin Jazz world, Eddie Palmieri is a bandleader, arranger and composer of salsa and Latin jazz. His playing skillfully fuses the rhythm of his Puerto Rican heritage with the complexity of his jazz influences: Thelonious Monk, Herbie Hancock, McCoy Tyner as well as his older brother, Charlie Palmieri. Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org.
2. Best of Both Worlds Pre-Christmas Jam. The Best of Both Worlds Pre-Christmas Jam features live performances from Tucka, Chris Ardoin and DJ Big Sam. This show is for ages 18 and older. VIP Tables, VIP Sections and GA (Standing Room) tickets are available for purchase online or at the CAJUNDOME Box Office starting at $44.50. Saturday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. Cajundome Convention Center, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. Cajundome.com.
3. Jon Cleary: 100 Years of New Orleans Piano. GRAMMY winner JON CLEARY pays homage to New Orleans icons like Jelly Roll Morton, Fats Domino, Professor Longhair, Art Neville, Dr. John and more through a performance of the evolution of the Crescent City’s piano tradition. A virtuosic keyboardist, profoundly expressive vocalist and distinctive songwriter, Cleary has toured the world with the likes of Taj Mahal and Bonnie Raitt, and has led his own R&B/soul group the Absolute Monster Gentlemen for over two decades. Sunday, Dec. 4, at 7:30 p.m. Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org.
4. The Hours. Renée Fleming makes her highly anticipated return to the Met in the world-premiere production of Pulitzer Prize–winning composer Kevin Puts’s The Hours, adapted from Michael Cunningham’s acclaimed novel. Inspired by Virginia Woolf’s Mrs. Dalloway and made a household name by the Oscar-winning 2002 film version starring Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore, and Nicole Kidman, the powerful story follows three women from different eras who each grapple with their inner demons and their roles in society. Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org.
Dec. 1
2nd Annual Undercurrent Awards
What: The Current is holding its next Undercurrent Awards to celebrate honorees who are the often unseen leaders who move our community forward by demonstrating selflessness, creativity and a vision for a better Lafayette. The event will be hosted by David Begnaud of CBS Mornings. There will be food, drinks and music by DJ Digital.
Where: Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette.
When: Thursday from 6 - 9 p.m.
Tickets: $25
Details: TheCurrentLa.com
Dec. 1 - 29
Bayou Teche French Table
What: Celebrate the Cajun Culture and improve your French speaking skills regardless of your level of French. Additionally, enjoy conversations with francophones and francophiles who visit New Iberia from all over the world as well as students in the French Immersion setting at North Lewis Elementary. Vive le francais!
Where: Cane River Pecan Company - Pie Bar, 254 W. Main St., New Iberia
McDonald’s, 1501 Center St., New Iberia
When: Thursdays from 8 - 10 a.m.
Details: 337-519-7942
Dec. 1 - 31
Little Things: Drawings and Photographs
What: Little Things: Drawings and Photographs by Fred Packard is a survey of works on paper by the beloved artist. The variety of media and subject matter on display parallels Packard’s varied life experiences and his appreciation of the entirety of his many intellectual pursuits being greater than the parts.
Where: Hilliard Art Museum, 710 East St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette
When: Tuesdays - Saturdays from
9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Details: HilliardMuseum.org.
Dec. 1 - 31
Poetics of Selfhood/Poétique De L’Ipséité
What: Poetics of Selfhood / Poétique De L’Ipséité explores variations on Creole and Francophone identities as expressed through the work of a group of contemporary artists.
This project is envisioned as a multi-year, multi-destination exhibition, which will grow and adapt to new contexts of the Creole world as it is re-mounted at new destinations across the French-speaking world.
Where: Acadiana Center for the Arts Main Gallery, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette
When: Tuesdays - Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Details: AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org
Dec. 3
Pelican Ball 2022
What: The Pelican Ball recognizes the people who have shaped the arts in Acadiana through their commitment and service. The event honors both individuals who have contributed directly to the arts council’s work and individuals who have shaped the broader cultural life in Acadiana through their work.
Where: Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette
When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Details: AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org
Dec. 3 - 31
Teche Area Farmers Market
What: Experience our harvest of delicious, locally grown produce and homemade products by area farmers, artists and crafters. Also included are handcrafted cypress yard objects, bread and fresh baked goods, ceramics, honey, jellies, jams, herbs, candies, wooden bowls and utensils, birdhouses, garden benches and much more.
Where: Bouligny Plaza, 102 W. Main St., New Iberia
When: Every Tuesday 2:30 - 6 p.m. and Saturday 7 - 11 a.m.
Details: 337-369-2330 or Facebook.com/TecheAreaFestivalandFarmersMarket
Admission: Free
Dec. 2 - 30
Food Truck Fridays
What: Every Friday, Moncus Park hosts local entrepreneurs as they serve up delicious food in a gorgeous atmosphere.
Where: Moncus Park, 2901 Johnston St, Lafayette
When: Fridays from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Details: MoncusPark.org/Food-Truck-Fridays
Dec. 3
Delcambre Seafood and Farmers Market
What: First Saturday of the month from February to December except July. Enjoy what’s fresh for the season from area farms and local waters, along with tasting opportunities and recipes, live music, kids activities and other special events.
Where: Bayou Carlin Cove Boat Landing and Pavilion, 605 S. Railroad St. (Hwy. 330), Delcambre
When: Saturday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Details: DelcambreMarket.org
Dec. 3 - 31
Cajun Jam
What: Vermilionville’s weekly Cajun Jam is led by some of the area’s finest musicians. The free jam is held in the Performance Center of Vermilionville Living Museum & Folklife Park and is open to all skill levels-beginner to professional. Admission is free but does not include entry to the park.
Where: Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette
When: Saturdays from 1 - 3 p.m.
Dec. 3 - 31
Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market
What: Come out to the horse farm every Saturday rain or shine for some of the best homegrown goods in Lafayette.
Where: Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette
When: Saturdays from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Details: MarketAtMoncusPark.com
Dec. 4 - 25
Bourré at The Brewery
What: Each week, the brewery hosts a front porch jam session, a French table, and a friendly game of Bourré. Bourré is a popular card game in South Louisiana. It’s a trick-taking game, similar to Spades. If you don’t know how to play, the locals will be happy to show you.
Where: Bayou Teche Brewing, 1002 Noth Lane, Arnaudville
When: Sundays from 2 - 5 p.m.
Details: BayouTecheBrewing.com or 337-754-5122
Dec. 7 - 28
GLC Farmers Market
What: Local farmers selling produce, plants, honey, homemade pies and other items grown locally. Grass-fed beef, pork and lamb are also available at the meat market during this time.
Where: GLC Meat Market, 6110 Loreauville Road, New Iberia
When: Wednesdays from 2 - 6 p.m.
Details: 337-577-9160 or GLCRanch.com
Dec. 9 - 18
IPAL Presents “She Loves Me”
What: The Iberia Performing Arts League presents the musical “She Loves Me,” directed by Mitchell Prudhomme. The story involves two shop clerks who seldom see eye-to-eye at work, but are unaware that they are secret sweethearts through a “lonely hearts” advertisement.
Where: Essanee Theatre (IPAL), 126 Iberia St., New Iberia
When: Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.
Details: IPALTheater.com or 337-380-6624
Dec. 10
Project Graduation Gumbo Cookoff
What: Sample all you can eat gumbo, live music and fun booths all day long.
Where: Delcambre Shrimp Festival Grounds, 319 E. Main St., Delcambre
When: Saturday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Details: 337-519-4362 or DHSProjGrad.com
Dec. 10
Second Saturday ArtWalk
What: The monthly event occurs monthly, every second Saturday, and features exhibits, live music, theatrical performances, and immersive artistic experiences in the shops, galleries, museums, and streets of Downtown Lafayette.
Where: Downtown Lafayette
When: Saturday from 6 - 8 p.m.
Details: DowntownLafayette.org
Dec. 11
Bal du Dimanche - The Revelers
What: Bayou Vermilion District & Vermilionville host the Bal du Dimanche (Sunday Dance) every week. This live music series is held in Vermilionville’s Performance Center and rustic dancehall. Admission includes a self-guided tour of the Vermilionville Living History museum.
Where: Vermilionville’s Performance Center, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette.
When: Sundays, 1 - 4 p.m.
Admission: $10
Dec. 18
Bal du Dimanche - Dikki Du & the Zydeco Krewe
What: Bayou Vermilion District & Vermilionville host the Bal du Dimanche (Sunday Dance) every week. This live music series is held in Vermilionville’s Performance Center and rustic dancehall. Admission includes a self-guided tour of the Vermilionville Living History museum.
Where: Vermilionville’s Performance Center, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette.
When: Sundays, 1 - 4 p.m.
Admission: $10
Dec. 21
Les Cadiens Du Teche Cajun Dance
What: Les Cadiens du Teche (Cajun French Music Association) dance to Cajun music with a meal, door prizes, cake walk, 50/50 and camaraderie, at their monthly public meeting.
Where: La Louisiane Banquet Hall, 5509 Hwy. 14, New Iberia
When: Every third Wednesday of the month from 7 - 9:30 p.m.
Details: Facebook.com/LesCadiensDuTeche or 337-258-1876
Dec. 27
Marine Corps League Monthly Meeting
What: The General W.S. McIlhenny Detachment of the Marine Corps League invites all active Marines and Marine veterans to attend the group’s monthly meeting.
Where: Veterans Memorial Building in New Iberia’s City Park
When: Fourth Tuesday of each month starting at 7 p.m.
Details: 337–967–3650