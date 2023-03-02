Quantcast
Upcoming Events

The what, where and when for March

4 THINGS YOU SHOULD DO

1. Books Along the Teche Literary Festival. With a focus on Great Southern Writers, the Books Along the Teche Literary Festival highlights Iberia Parish authors and others who write about the unique culture of Louisiana. Events include cooking demonstrations, workshops on writing, book fair, academic symposiums, receptions, poetry, music, live oak walk, movie screenings, children’s activities, readers theater and more. Participants can learn Cajun dancing or how to play bouree and tour the areas described in the Dave Robicheaux novels. Friday, March 31 - Sunday, April 2. Various Locations, Downtown New Iberia. BooksAlongTheTecheLiteraryFestival.com.



