Upcoming Events

4 THINGS YOU SHOULD DO
1. Lynyrd Skynyrd.
The legendary Southern Rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd brings its Big Wheels Keep on Turnin’ Tour to the Cajundome with special guests Don Felder and the Outlaws. Their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour was the career-concluding farewell tour that logged more than 50 stops by the end of 2018. However, like many things since COVID hit, their farewell tour had been put on pause. The band is now back on the road to bring their music back to the fans. Friday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. Tickets start at $40.25. Cajundome.com.
2. Lee Roy Parnell.
Parnell is part of a long line of Texas roots-music eclectics and is among the elite few who can be identified as a triple threat. After honing his skills over more than a decade of playing clubs in Texas and New York, the Americana/Blues-Rock artist known for his guitar prowess (particularly slide guitar), smooth soul-drenched voice, and top-shelf songwriting skills laid a new foundation in Nashville. Friday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m. Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org.
3. IPAL Presents “Rock of Ages.”
Iberia Performing Arts League (IPAL) hosts its first show of the season with the hit musical “Rock of Ages”, the long-running Broadway musical that spawned the Hollywood movie that featured Tom Cruise. Rock of Ages is a love story set to the best hair band music of the 80’s. The musical features songs from Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, Steve Perry, Poison and Europe, among other well-known rock bands. IPAL’s production will feature a live band, a brand-new LED lighting display, and almost 30 talented performers from the area. Sept. 2 - 11 at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Essanee Theater, 126 Iberia St., New Iberia. Tickets: $20. IPALTheater.com.
4. Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival.
Celebrate the Louisiana sugar cane industry with parades, carnival, live Cajun and Zydeco music, car show, sugar cookery, photography and artistry competitions, horticulture show, pageantry and more. Each year the festival honors the sugar cane producers and processors in recognition of the benefits of the sugar industry and how it affects Louisiana and the nation. The festival is always held in New Iberia every September and honors the cane growers, mill operators and others in the industry with ceremonies, parties, parades, royalty, exhibits, and dancing in the streets. Friday - Sunday, Sept. 23 - 25. Bouligny Plaza, 102 W. Main St., New Iberia. HiSugar.org.
Sept. 1 - 29
Bayou Teche French Table
What: Celebrate the Cajun Culture and improve your French speaking skills regardless of your level of French. Additionally, enjoy conversations with francophones and francophiles who visit New Iberia from all over the world as well as students in the French Immersion setting at North Lewis Elementary. Vive le francais!
Where: McDonald’s, 1501 Center St.,
New Iberia
When: Thursdays from 7 - 8 a.m.
Details: 337-519-7942
Sept. 1 - Dec. 31
Little Things: Drawings and Photographs
What: Little Things: Drawings and Photographs by Fred Packard is a survey of works on paper by the beloved artist. The variety of media and subject matter on display parallels Packard’s varied life experiences and his appreciation of the entirety of his many intellectual pursuits being greater than the parts.
Where: Hilliard Art Museum, 710 East St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette
When: Tuesdays - Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Details: HilliardMuseum.org
Sept. 2
Downtown Alive! The Revelers + The Magnalites
What: DTA! returns to live, in-person music and continues the 40-year tradition with performances by The Revelers + The Magnalites. All concession proceeds go towards keeping the event free for everyone, so please leave your ice chest at home and keep the music alive.
Where: Parc Sans Souci, Downtown Lafayette
When: Friday from 5:30 - 9 p.m.
Details: DowntownLafayette.org.
Sept. 3
Delcambre Seafood and Farmers Market
What: First Saturday of the month from February to December except July. Enjoy what’s fresh for the season from area farms and local waters, along with tasting opportunities and recipes, live music, kids activities and other special events.
Where: Bayou Carlin Cove Boat Landing and Pavilion, 605 S. Railroad St. (Hwy. 330), Delcambre
When: Saturday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Details: DelcambreMarket.org
Sept. 3 - 24
Le Jam á Vermilionville:
Acoustic Sessions
What: The Jam is open to all skill levels – beginner to professional. The Jam is led by some of the area’s finest musicians and is open to both participants and those who just want to sit back and listen. Admission is free for the Jam only and does not include entry to the park.
Where: Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette
When: Saturdays from 1 - 3 p.m.
Details: Vermilionville.org or
337-233-4077
Sept. 3 - 24
Beats on the Bayou
What: Live concert under Isle of Iberia’s pavilion featuring Swampland Revival Band, Matthew Ewing All Star Band, Andy Smith and The Cast. Come out, meet friends, listen to live music and dance the evening away. Tickets are $10 and admission is open to the public.
Where: Isle of Iberia RV Resort, 911 N.W. Bypass (Hwy. 3212), New Iberia.
When: Saturdays from 6 - 9 p.m.
Details: IsleofIberia.com or 337-256-8681
Sept. 4 - 25
Bourré at The Brewery
What: Each week, the brewery hosts a front porch jam session, a French table, and a friendly game of Bourré. Bourré is a popular card game in South Louisiana. It’s a trick-taking game, similar to Spades. If you don’t know how to play, the locals will be happy to show you.
Where: Bayou Teche Brewing, 1002 Noth Lane, Arnaudville
When: Sundays from 2 - 5 p.m.
Details: BayouTecheBrewing.com or
337-754-5122
Sept. 4 - 25
Bal du Dimanche (Sunday Dance)
What: Dance the afternoon away with local Cajun musicians at Vermilionville’s weekly Sunday Dance. Refreshments will be available for this smoke-free all ages show. Admission is for events only and does not include entry to the park. Bal du Dimanche will be a concert format, as opposed to a dance, until further notice.
Where: Vermilionville’s Performance Center, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette.
When: Sundays, 1 - 4 p.m.
Details: Vermilionville.org or
337-233-4077
Admission: $10
Sept. 6 - 27
Teche Area Farmers Market
What: Experience our harvest of delicious, locally grown produce and homemade products by area farmers, artists and crafters. Also included are handcrafted cypress yard objects, bread and fresh baked goods, ceramics, honey, jellies, jams, herbs, candies, wooden bowls and utensils, birdhouses, garden benches and much more.
Where: Bouligny Plaza, 102 W. Main St., New Iberia
When: Every Tuesday 2:30 - 6 p.m. and Saturday 7 - 11 a.m.
Details: 337-369-2330 or Facebook.com/TecheAreaFestivalandFarmersMarket
Admission: Free
Sept. 7 - 28
GLC Farmers Market
What: Local farmers selling produce, plants, honey, homemade pies and other items grown locally. Grass-fed beef, pork and lamb are also available at the meat market during this time.
Where: GLC Meat Market, 6110 Loreauville Road, New Iberia
When: Wednesdays from 2 - 6 p.m.
Details: 337-577-9160 or
Sept. 9
Downtown Alive! Chris Ardoin + Wayne & the Same Ol’ Two Step
What: DTA! returns to live, in-person music and continues the 40-year tradition with performances by Chris Ardoin + Wayne & the Same Ol’ Two Step. All concession proceeds go towards keeping the event free for everyone, so please leave your ice chest at home and keep the music alive.
Where: Parc International, Downtown Lafayette
When: Friday from 5:30 - 9 p.m.
Sept. 10
Zydeco Capital Jam
What: Zydeco Capital Jam is a monthly jam session for zydeco musicians and fans taking place on the second Saturday of every month. The Zydeco Capital Jam is the first of its kind in nearly a decade recalling the tradition from when Zydeco legend Roy Carrier would jam with other great musicians at the Offshore Lounge in Lawtell.
Where: St. Landry Parish Visitor Center, 978 Kennerson Road, Opelousas
When: Saturday from 1 - 3 p.m.
Details: CajunTravel.com or 337-948-8004
Sept. 10
Second Saturday ArtWalk
What: The monthly event occurs monthly, every second Saturday, and features exhibits, live music, theatrical performances, and immersive artistic experiences in the shops, galleries, museums, and streets of Downtown Lafayette.
Where: Downtown Lafayette
When: Saturday from 6 - 8 p.m.
Sept. 10 - Dec. 31
Poetics of Selfhood/Poétique
De L’Ipséité
What: Poetics of Selfhood / Poétique De L’Ipséité explores variations on Creole and Francophone identities as expressed through the work of a group of contemporary artists.
This project is envisioned as a multi-year, multi-destination exhibition, which will grow and adapt to new contexts of the Creole world as it is re-mounted at new destinations across the French-speaking world.
Where: Acadiana Center for the Arts Main Gallery, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette
When: Tues - Sat from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Details: AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org
Sept. 10
Lydia Cajun Food Fest
What: Family event with Cajun food and bands. Music all day, car show, food vendors, crafts and kids activities.
Where: Weeks Park, 4412 Weeks Park Road, New Iberia
When: Saturday from 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Details: LydiaCancerAssociation.org/Food-Fest or 337-380-1002
Sept. 11
Patriot Day Ceremony
What: A celebration honoring patriots who serve our country.
Where: Steamboat Pavilion at Bouligny Plaza, 102 W. Main St., New Iberia
When: Sunday at 6 p.m.
Details: 337-367-0308
Sept. 11
Responders’ Race
What: First Responders and civilians will run side by side in a 5K, 10K, 1-mile Fun Run and the, now infamous, Full Battle Rattle! Stick around for the awards ceremony with medals, food and beverages.
Where: Broussard Sports Complex, Broussard
When: Sunday, 8 a.m.
Details: RespondersRace.com
Sept. 17
“Running of the Bulls” Fun Run
What: Bring your fur-companion(s) for El Festival Espanol de Nueva Iberia’s annual dog-friendly 10k/5k/1 mile race. Dogs are welcome, but not required to enter the race. Individuals, students and teams are welcome. Visit event website for registration, rules and more race information.
Where: Bouligny Plaza, 102 W. Main St., New Iberia
When: Saturday 7 - 10 a.m.
Details: NewIberiaSpanishFestival.com
Sept. 21
Les Cadiens Du Teche
Cajun Dance
What: Les Cadiens du Teche (Cajun French Music Association) dance to Cajun music with a meal, door prizes, cake walk, 50/50 and camaraderie, at their monthly public meeting.
Where: La Louisiane Banquet Hall, 5509 Hwy. 14, New Iberia
When: Every third Wednesday of the month from 7 - 9:30 p.m.
Details: Facebook.com/LesCadiensDuTeche or 337-258-1876
Sept. 22
Shadows-On-The-Teche
Farm Fest
What: The Shadows is partnering with Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival Association to bring you Farm Fest! Family fun, live entertainment, food and drinks. Fun activities include a petting zoo, games, and prizes. Decorate your own cupcake and win prizes at The Sugar Cube Sweepstakes!
Where: Shadows-on-the-Teche, 317 E. Main St., New Iberia
When: Thursday from 4 - 8 p.m.
Details: ShadowsOnTheTeche.org or
337-369-6446
Admission: $10
Sept. 23
Downtown Alive! Rusty Metoyer & the Zydeco Krush + Kyle Huval & the Dixie Club Ramblers
What: DTA! returns to live, in-person music and continues the 40-year tradition with performances by Rusty Metoyer & the Zydeco Krush + Kyle Huval & the Dixie Club Ramblers. All concession proceeds go towards keeping the event free for everyone, so please leave your ice chest at home and keep the music alive.
Where: Parc Sans Souci, Downtown Lafayette
When: Friday from 5:30 - 9 p.m.
Sept. 24
Music in the Parc: Encanto
What: Visit Parc International in Downtown Lafayette for a screening of Disney’s “Encanto.” Gates open at 4 p.m. for children’s activities. Movie will begin after dark. This free movie night features family-friendly activities including a sing along with the Madrigals.
Where: Parc International, Downtown Lafayette
When: Friday from 5 - 9 p.m.
Sept. 27
Marine Corps League
Monthly Meeting
What: The General W.S. McIlhenny Detachment of the Marine Corps League invites all active Marines and Marine veterans to attend the group’s monthly meeting.
Where: Veterans Memorial Building in New Iberia’s City Park
When: Fourth Tuesday of each month starting at 7 p.m.
Details: 337–967–3650.