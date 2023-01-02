Upcoming Events

4 Things You Should Do
1. Virginia Luque. Virginia Luque plays classical and flamenco music in a Spanish romantic style, combining extraordinary technical virtuosity, with beautiful tone and musicianship. She recently recorded Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez with the London Symphony Orchestra, at Abbey Road Studios. She’s also been awarded first prize at several international competitions, including the Manuel de Falla Competition for Classical Guitar in Granada, Spain, and has received the Lincoln Center Scholarship among other awards. Sunday, Jan. 15, from 3 - 6 p.m. Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org.
2. 18th Annual Krewe of Rio Mardi Gras Ball. Founded in 2005, The Krewe of Carnivale en Rio has the bold impact of Brazil, the fun nature of Mardi Gras and the fantastic reputation for throwing the best party around. Rio offers its members and spectators an incredible experience and each year is always bigger and bolder than before. Saturday, Jan. 7, at 6 p.m. Cajundome Convention Center, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. Cajundome.com.
3. Fedora. Umberto Giordano’s exhilarating drama returns to the Met repertory for the first time in 25 years. Packed with memorable melodies, showstopping arias and explosive confrontations, Fedora requires a cast of thrilling voices to take flight, and the Met’s new production promises to deliver. Soprano Sonya Yoncheva sings the title role of the 19th-century Russian princess who falls in love with her fiancé’s murderer, Count Loris, sung by star tenor Piotr Beczała. Sunday, Jan. 29, from 2 - 4 p.m. Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org.
4. Cody Johnson & Friends. Texas singer - songwriter, and former competitive bull rider, Cody Jonnson brings his rowdy sound blending country and rock to the CAJUNDOME. Johnson will be joined by special guests Randy Houser & Jesse Raub, Jr. Friday, Jan. 20, at 6:30 p.m. Cajundome Convention Center, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. Cajundome.com.
Jan. 1 - 31
Envisioning the South: The Rodger Houston Ogden Collection
What: Envisioning the South is an in-depth look at Roger Houston Ogden’s evolution as an art collector. Running the gamut from representational art works to non-objective abstraction and photography his collection and namesake museum, the Ogden Museum of Southern Art, have largely set the agenda in terms of how Southern aesthetics are understood and discussed in art history.
Where: Hilliard Art Museum, 710 East St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette
When: Tuesdays - Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Details: HilliardMuseum.org.
Jan. 1 - 31
Bryant Benoit: A Cultural Collage Interpretation
What: As owner of Bryant Benoit Gallery Indigenous Art, Benoit’s artwork speaks to his culture and histories of his community through the usage of paint and collage. His paintings include references to local Creole architecture, Black musical history, and communal celebrations.
Where: Acadiana Center for the Arts Main Gallery, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette
When: Tuesdays - Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Details: AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org
Jan. 3 - 28
Teche Area Farmers Market
What: Experience our harvest of delicious, locally grown produce and homemade products by area farmers, artists and crafters. Also included are handcrafted cypress yard objects, bread and fresh baked goods, ceramics, honey, jellies, jams, herbs, candies, wooden bowls and utensils, birdhouses, garden benches and much more.
Where: Bouligny Plaza, 102 W. Main St., New Iberia
When: Every Tuesday 2:30 - 6 p.m. and Saturday 7 - 11 a.m.
Details: 337-369-2330 or Facebook.com/TecheAreaFestivalandFarmersMarket
Admission: Free
Jan. 4 - 25
GLC Farmers Market
What: Local farmers selling produce, plants, honey, homemade pies and other items grown locally. Grass-fed beef, pork and lamb are also available at the meat market during this time.
Where: GLC Meat Market, 6110 Loreauville Road, New Iberia
When: Wednesdays from 2 - 6 p.m.
Details: 337-577-9160 or GLCRanch.com
Jan. 5 - 26
Bayou Teche French Table
What: Celebrate the Cajun Culture and improve your French speaking skills regardless of your level of French. Additionally, enjoy conversations with francophones and francophiles who visit New Iberia from all over the world as well as students in the French Immersion setting at North Lewis Elementary. Vive le francais!
Where: Cane River Pecan Company - Pie Bar, 254 W. Main St., New Iberia
McDonald’s, 1501 Center St., New Iberia
When: Thursdays from 8 - 10 a.m.
Details: 337-519-7942
Jan. 6 - 27
Food Truck Fridays
What: Every Friday, Moncus Park hosts local entrepreneurs as they serve up delicious food in a gorgeous atmosphere.
Where: Moncus Park, 2901 Johnston St, Lafayette
When: Fridays from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Details: MoncusPark.org/Food-Truck-Fridays
Jan. 7
Delcambre Seafood and Farmers Market
What: First Saturday of the month from February to December except July. Enjoy what’s fresh for the season from area farms and local waters, along with tasting opportunities and recipes, live music, kids activities and other special events.
Where: Bayou Carlin Cove Boat Landing and Pavilion, 605 S. Railroad St. (Hwy. 330), Delcambre
When: Saturday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Details: DelcambreMarket.org
Jan. 7 - 28
Cajun Jam
What: Vermilionville’s weekly Cajun Jam is led by some of the area’s finest musicians. The free jam is held in the Performance Center of Vermilionville Living Museum & Folklife Park and is open to all skill levels-beginner to professional. Admission is free but does not include entry to the park.
Where: Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette
When: Saturdays from 1 - 3 p.m.
Details: Vermilionville.org or 337-233-4077
Jan. 7 - 28
Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market
What: Come out to the horse farm every Saturday rain or shine for some of the best homegrown goods in Lafayette.
Where: Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette
When: Saturdays from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Details: MarketAtMoncusPark.com
Jan. 8 - 29
Bal du Dimanche
What: Bayou Vermilion District & Vermilionville host the Bal du Dimanche (Sunday Dance) every week. This live music series is held in Vermilionville’s Performance Center and rustic dancehall. Admission includes a self-guided tour of the Vermilionville Living History museum.
Where: Vermilionville’s Performance Center, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette.
When: Sundays, 1 - 4 p.m.
Details: Vermilionville.org or 337-233-4077
Admission: $10
Jan. 8 - 29
Bourré at The Brewery
What: Each week, the brewery hosts a front porch jam session, a French table, and a friendly game of Bourré. Bourré is a popular card game in South Louisiana. It’s a trick-taking game, similar to Spades. If you don’t know how to play, the locals will be happy to show you.
Where: Bayou Teche Brewing, 1002 Noth Lane, Arnaudville
When: Sundays from 2 - 5 p.m.
Details: BayouTecheBrewing.com or 337-754-5122
Jan. 14
Second Saturday ArtWalk
What: The monthly event occurs monthly, every second Saturday, and features exhibits, live music, theatrical performances, and immersive artistic experiences in the shops, galleries, museums, and streets of Downtown Lafayette.
Where: Downtown Lafayette
When: Saturday from 6 - 8 p.m.
Details: DowntownLafayette.org
Jan. 14
The Rouge Krewe + The Only Dans
What: Enjoy an evening of live music featuring all the hits and more.
Where: Rock ‘n’ Bowl, 905 Jefferson St., Lafayette.
When: Saturday at 9 p.m.
Details: www.TheRocknBowl.com
Admission: $12
Jan. 18
Les Cadiens Du Teche Cajun Dance
What: Les Cadiens du Teche (Cajun French Music Association) dance to Cajun music with a meal, door prizes, cake walk, 50/50 and camaraderie, at their monthly public meeting.
Where: La Louisiane Banquet Hall, 5509 Hwy. 14, New Iberia
When: Every third Wednesday of the month from 7 - 9:30 p.m.
Details: Facebook.com/LesCadiensDuTeche or 337-258-1876
Jan. 20
Sopraneaux Trivia Night
What: Hop in the Escalade with Tony, Carmela, Paulie, Chrissy and everyone else from HBO’s award-winning show, The Sopranos. Considered by many to be the greatest television show of all time, the series saw a resurgence in popularity during the pandemic. A generous prize pack from several downtown businesses will go to the winners, and the winner of the costume contest will take home a case of wine from Burning Stick Creative.
Where: Rock ‘n’ Bowl, 905 Jefferson St., Lafayette
When: Saturday from 5:30 - 7 p.m.
Details: DowntownLafayette.org
Jan. 21
Cajun Country Night
What: A special concert of Cajun Country music featuring performances by Renée Reed, Justin Leger, Julianne Mahoney and David Crochet.
Where: Hideaway on Lee, 407 Lee Ave., Lafayette
When: Saturday from 8 - 10 p.m.
Details: HideawayOnLee.com or 337-484-1141
Jan. 24
Marine Corps League Monthly Meeting
What: The General W.S. McIlhenny Detachment of the Marine Corps League invites all active Marines and Marine veterans to attend the group’s monthly meeting.
Where: Veterans Memorial Building in New Iberia’s City Park
When: Fourth Tuesday of each month starting at 7 p.m.
Details: 337–967–3650
Jan. 27
Mia Borders
What: Mia Borders is an American singer-songwriter from New Orleans mixing soul, funk, rhythm and blues and electronic music. Her expansive catalog includes six LPs, various live albums, five singles, and three EPs. 2021 brings Borders’ latest self-produced singles, “Sweater Weather” and “Right on Time,” released under Borders’ own label, Blaxican Records.
Where: Hideaway on Lee, 407 Lee Ave., Lafayette
When: Friday from 8 - 11 p.m.
Details: HideawayOnLee.com or 337-484-1141