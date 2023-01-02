Quantcast
Upcoming Events

The what, where and when for January

4 Things You Should Do

1. Virginia Luque. Virginia Luque plays classical and flamenco music in a Spanish romantic style, combining extraordinary technical virtuosity, with beautiful tone and musicianship. She recently recorded Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez with the London Symphony Orchestra, at Abbey Road Studios. She’s also been awarded first prize at several international competitions, including the Manuel de Falla Competition for Classical Guitar in Granada, Spain, and has received the Lincoln Center Scholarship among other awards. Sunday, Jan. 15, from 3 - 6 p.m. Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org.



