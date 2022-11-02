There's so much going on this month, it's hard to keep up! But don't worry, we've got you covered. Get all the what, when and where details for upcoming events in Acadiana right here!
4 Things You Should Do
1. Harland Williams. Comedian and Actor Harland Williams is known the world over for his hilarious movie roles and outlandish stand up and sketch comedy routines. From his unforgettable roles in films such as Dumb and Dumber, Something about Mary, Half Baked, Rocketman, Sorority Boys, Down Periscope and so many more. Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m. Club 337 inside the Doubletree Hotel, 1521 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette. Tickets: $25. LafayetteComedy.com.
2. Bill Kirchen & Redd Volkaert. The AllStars Series, presented by the Law Offices of Broussard & David, features two heavyweight guitar slingers & singers who find a common ground with their deep history in Honky Tonk & Rock’n’Roll. Bill Kirchen is a founding father of Commander Cody. Redd Volkaert spent many years as the lead guitarist for the mighty Merle Haggard, and has played and recorded with a who’s who of greats, from Dale Watson to Brad Paisley to Billy Gibbons. Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m. Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. AcadianaCenterForTheArts.org.
3. Sounds of the Season. This free Christmas concert by the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra presented by the Iberia Cultural Resources Association, features familiar Christmas songs as well as classical selections. Sunday, Nov. 27, from 3 - 4:30 p.m. St. Peters Church, 108 E. St. Peter St., New Iberia. 337-298-7964. IberiaCultural.com.
4. Native American Culture Day. This event demonstrates and celebrates this region’s first cultures. Representatives from many of Louisiana’s sovereign Tribes and tribal groups will be setting up stations throughout Vermilionville to share their history, culture, and contemporary folklife to guests. Tribes from across the state will come to share their stories, music, food, drumming, dance, crafts, language, and culture. Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. BayouVermilionDistrict.org.
Nov. 1 - Dec. 31
Little Things: Drawings and Photographs
What: Little Things: Drawings and Photographs by Fred Packard is a survey of works on paper by the beloved artist. The variety of media and subject matter on display parallels Packard’s varied life experiences and his appreciation of the entirety of his many intellectual pursuits being greater than the parts.
Where: Hilliard Art Museum, 710 East St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette
When: Tuesdays - Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Details: HilliardMuseum.org.
Nov. 1 - Dec. 31
Poetics of Selfhood/Poétique De L’Ipséité
What: Poetics of Selfhood / Poétique De L’Ipséité explores variations on Creole and Francophone identities as expressed through the work of a group of contemporary artists.
This project is envisioned as a multi-year, multi-destination exhibition, which will grow and adapt to new contexts of the Creole world as it is re-mounted at new destinations across the French-speaking world.
Where: Acadiana Center for the Arts Main Gallery, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette
When: Tuesdays - Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Details: AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org
Nov. 1 - 29
Teche Area Farmers Market
What: Experience our harvest of delicious, locally grown produce and homemade products by area farmers, artists and crafters. Also included are handcrafted cypress yard objects, bread and fresh baked goods, ceramics, honey, jellies, jams, herbs, candies, wooden bowls and utensils, birdhouses, garden benches and much more.
Where: Bouligny Plaza, 102 W. Main St., New Iberia
When: Every Tuesday 2:30 - 6 p.m. and Saturday 7 - 11 a.m.
Details: 337-369-2330 or Facebook.com/TecheAreaFestivalandFarmersMarket
Admission: Free
Nov. 2 - 30
GLC Farmers Market
What: Local farmers selling produce, plants, honey, homemade pies and other items grown
locally. Grass-fed beef, pork and lamb are also available at the meat market during this time.
Where: GLC Meat Market, 6110 Loreauville Road, New Iberia
When: Wednesdays from 2 - 6 p.m.
Details: 337-577-9160 or GLCRanch.com
Nov. 3 - 24
Bayou Teche French Table
What: Celebrate the Cajun Culture and improve your French speaking skills regardless of your level of French. Additionally, enjoy conversations with francophones and francophiles who visit New Iberia from all over the world as well as students in the French Immersion setting at North Lewis Elementary. Vive le francais!
Where: McDonald’s, 1501 Center St., New Iberia
When: Thursdays from 7 - 8 a.m.
Details: 337-519-7942
Nov. 4 - 25
Food Truck Fridays
What: Every Friday, Moncus Park hosts local entrepreneurs as they serve up delicious food in a gorgeous atmosphere.
Where: Moncus Park, 2901 Johnston St, Lafayette
When: Fridays from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Details: MoncusPark.org/Food-Truck-Fridays
Nov. 5
Twilight on the Teche Cruise
What: Take a short boat ride on Bayou Teche and enjoy a sunset cocktail before the start of the TECHE Project Membership Party. Tickets are limited. The TECHE Project is a non-profit organization that works to raise awareness of the ecological, cultural and historic significance of the Bayou Teche Watershed.
Where: 3 Duperier Oaks Drive, New Iberia
When: Saturday from 5 - 6 p.m.
Details: TecheProject.org
Nov. 5
Delcambre Seafood and Farmers Market
What: First Saturday of the month from February to December except July. Enjoy what’s fresh for the season from area farms and local waters, along with tasting opportunities and recipes, live music, kids activities and other special events.
Where: Bayou Carlin Cove Boat Landing and Pavilion, 605 S. Railroad St. (Hwy. 330), Delcambre
When: Saturday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Details: DelcambreMarket.org
Nov. 5 - 26
Le Jam á Vermilionville: Acoustic Sessions
What: The Jam is open to all skill levels – beginner to professional. The Jam is led by some of the area’s finest musicians and is open to both participants and those who just want to sit back and listen. Admission is free for the Jam only and does not include entry to the park.
Where: Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette
When: Saturdays from 1 - 3 p.m.
Details: Vermilionville.org or 337-233-4077
Nov. 5 - 26
Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market
What: Come out to the horse farm every Saturday rain or shine for some of the best homegrown goods in Lafayette.
Where: Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette
When: Saturdays from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Details: MarketAtMoncusPark.com
Nov. 6 - 27
Bourré at The Brewery
What: Each week, the brewery hosts a front porch jam session, a French table, and a friendly game of Bourré. Bourré is a popular card game in South Louisiana. It’s a trick-taking game, similar to Spades. If you don’t know how to play, the locals will be happy to show you.
Where: Bayou Teche Brewing, 1002 Noth Lane, Arnaudville
When: Sundays from 2 - 5 p.m.
Details: BayouTecheBrewing.com or 337-754-5122
Nov. 6 - 27
Bal du Dimanche (Sunday Dance)
What: Dance the afternoon away with local Cajun musicians at Vermilionville’s weekly Sunday Dance. Refreshments will be available for this smoke-free all ages show. Admission is for events only and does not include entry to the park. Bal du Dimanche will be a concert format, as opposed to a dance, until further notice.
Where: Vermilionville’s Performance Center, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette.
When: Sundays, 1 - 4 p.m.
Details: Vermilionville.org or 337-233-4077
Admission: $10
Nov. 11
A Night of Hope
What: This event will benefit Healing House and survivors of domestic violence. Faith House is a shelter in Lafayette which provides housing, food, toiletries, guidance in finding jobs and new housing, uniforms and school supplies for school children, classes on managing stress, safety, job hunting, legal counseling, and basic health care, and the numerous activities which are a part of a normal life.
Where: Atchafalaya Ballroom in the Student Union, University of Louisiana at Lafayette
Where: Friday from 7 - 11 p.m.
Details: mary.neiheisel@louisiana.edu or 337-278-4241
Admission: $100
Nov. 12
Veterans Day Memorial Ceremony
What: This event will be honoring veterans with proclamations, 21 gun salute, flag raising and a prayer service.
Where: Bouligny Plaza, 102 W. Main St., New Iberia
When: Friday from 2 - 4 p.m.
Details: 337-367-0308
Nov. 12
Second Saturday ArtWalk
What: The monthly event occurs monthly, every second Saturday, and features exhibits, live music, theatrical performances, and immersive artistic experiences in the shops, galleries, museums, and streets of Downtown Lafayette.
Where: Downtown Lafayette
When: Saturday from 6 - 8 p.m.
Details: DowntownLafayette.org
Nov. 12
Music in the Parc: The Lion King
What: Hakuna matata! Come enjoy a free showing of The Lion King. Gates open at 4 p.m. for children’s activities. Movie will begin after dark.
Where: Parc International, Downtown Lafayette
When: Friday from 5 - 9 p.m.
Details: DowntownLafayette.org
Nov. 12
Aioli Dinner Under The Oaks
What: Come out to the grounds of Shadowlawn and step back into the Louisiana Society as it was between 1870 -1920. There will be a multi-course meal, wine, beer and good Cajun music. So pick out your black and white outfit and come have some fun. Tickets are $100 and are available at Grevemberg House Museum, Chic & Shabby Collections, Fifolet Candle Makers, The French Door and on Eventbrite.
Where: 906 Main S., Franklin
When: Saturday from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Nov. 12
Southern Soul Food Showdown
What: Enjoy this finger-licking, family-oriented Southern soul food cook-off with fais-do-do, arts and crafts, refreshments and more. Held annually on the second Saturday in November.
Where: MonAmi, 7304 Hwy. 90 E., Jeanerette
When: Saturday from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Details: 337-339-8654
Nov. 16
Les Cadiens Du Teche Cajun Dance
What: Les Cadiens du Teche (Cajun French Music Association) dance to Cajun music with a meal, door prizes, cake walk, 50/50 and camaraderie, at their monthly public meeting.
Where: La Louisiane Banquet Hall, 5509 Hwy. 14, New Iberia
When: Every third Wednesday of the month from 7 - 9:30 p.m.
Details: Facebook.com/LesCadiensDuTeche or 337-258-1876
Nov. 17
Kiwanis Pancake Supper
What: Come out and support the Kiwanis Club of New Iberia with a Pancake Supper.
Where: City Park Community Center, 2513 Hwy 14, New Iberia
When: Thursday from 4 - 6:30 p.m.
Details: Facebook.com/NewIberiaKiwanis
Nov. 19
Fall Downtown Artwalk & Bayou Bargain Pop-Up Shops
What: Artists & crafters will setup along East & West Main Street, DeCourt Gallery, and Paul Schexnayder Studio + Gallery on West St. Peter Street. Bayou Bargain Pop-up vendors will be in the Steamboat Pavilion. Experience the music of Blake Luquette, at Bouligny Plaza at 1 p.m.
Where: Downtown New Iberia, 128 W. Main St., New Iberia
When: Saturday from 12 - 4 p.m.
Details: 337-369-2330
Nov. 21 - 23
8th Annual Treble on the Teche
What: The Treble on the Teche Cajun and Creole Music and Cultural Arts Camp is led by Brazos Huval and is open to students Grades 2nd through 8th grade. Some instruments are available for students who don’t have their own. No prior musical experience required.
Where: Teche Center for the Arts, 210 E. Bridge Street, Breaux Bridge
When: Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Details: ArtsAtTeche.com
Nov. 22
Marine Corps League Monthly Meeting
What: The General W.S. McIlhenny Detachment of the Marine Corps League invites all active Marines and Marine veterans to attend the group’s monthly meeting.
Where: Veterans Memorial Building in New Iberia’s City Park
When: Fourth Tuesday of each month starting at 7 p.m.
Details: 337–967–3650.