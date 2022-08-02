Quantcast
Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Upcoming Events - August 2022

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

4 Things You Should Do

1. Rojo Perez. Rojo Perez is a New York-based comedian. Originally from Puerto Rico, Perez moved to Florida for college and began performing stand-up comedy at age 20 in local clubs and small cafés. In a busy 2021, Perez made his network debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. He was also featured in Comedy Central’s Tight Five and served as a story editor for an upcoming Netflix show. Friday, Aug. 26 at 8:30 p.m. Club 337, 1521 W. Pinhook Road in Lafayette. Tickets on sale for $10 in advance, $15 at the door. LafayetteComedy@gmail.com or 337-298-4373.



Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK