Upcoming Events - August 2022

4 Things You Should Do
1. Rojo Perez. Rojo Perez is a New York-based comedian. Originally from Puerto Rico, Perez moved to Florida for college and began performing stand-up comedy at age 20 in local clubs and small cafés. In a busy 2021, Perez made his network debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. He was also featured in Comedy Central’s Tight Five and served as a story editor for an upcoming Netflix show. Friday, Aug. 26 at 8:30 p.m. Club 337, 1521 W. Pinhook Road in Lafayette. Tickets on sale for $10 in advance, $15 at the door. LafayetteComedy@gmail.com or 337-298-4373.
2. Delcambre Shrimp Festival. Held on the third weekend of August, the Delcambre Shrimp Festival honors the shrimping industry with events including a shrimp cook-off, queens’ pageants, fais-do-do’s, carnival rides, boat parade, food court and much more. Enjoy signature shrimp dishes like boiled shrimp, fried shrimp, shrimp sauce piquante, shrimp salad and many more. Wednesday to Sunday, Aug. 17 - 21. Delcambre Shrimp Festival Grounds, 411 S. Richard St., in Delcambre. ShrimpFestival.net or 337-685-2653.
3. Acadian Culture Day. Join the Bayou Vermilion District for a family-friendly day of live music, great food, art, cooking, storytelling, spinning and weaving, wood carving, arts and crafts, open hearth cooking and other demonstrations. Food and beverage available for purchase. Admission is free. Sunday, Aug. 14th from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. Vermilionville.org or 337-233-4077.
4. Luke Bryan. Country songwriter Luke Bryan is bringing his Raised Up Right Tour this summer to Acadiana. He will be joined by special guests Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock. Friday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. Cajundome.com or 337-265-2104.
Aug. 6
Battle of the Salons: Villains Unhinged
What: Battle of the Salons is a Hair Competition Fashion Show for local top salons to compete and show their creativity. All proceeds benefiting Foster Friends of Acadiana. The theme for Battle of the Salons this year is Villains Unhinged.
Where: Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette.
When: Saturday at 7 p.m.
Details: Cajundome.com
Aug. 6
Delcambre Seafood and Farmers Market
What: First Saturday of the month from February to December except July. Enjoy what’s fresh for the season from area farms and local waters, along with tasting opportunities and recipes, live music, kids activities and other special events.
Where: Bayou Carlin Cove Boat Landing and Pavilion, 605 S. Railroad St. (Hwy. 330), Delcambre
When: Saturday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Details: DelcambreMarket.org
Aug. 6 - 27
Bourré at The Brewery
What: Each week, the brewery hosts a front porch jam session, a French table, and a friendly game of Bourré. Bourré is a popular card game in South Louisiana. It’s a trick-taking game, similar to Spades. If you don’t know how to play, the locals will be happy to show you.
Where: Bayou Teche Brewing, 1002 Noth Lane, Arnaudville
When: Sundays from 2 - 5 p.m.
Details: BayouTecheBrewing.com or 337-754-5122
Aug. 6 - 27
Bal du Dimanche (Sunday Dance)
What: Dance the afternoon away with local Cajun musicians at Vermilionville’s weekly Sunday Dance. Refreshments will be available for this smoke-free all ages show. Admission is for events only and does not include entry to the park. Bal du Dimanche will be a concert format, as opposed to a dance, until further notice.
Where: Vermilionville’s Performance Center, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette.
When: Sundays, 1 - 4 p.m.
Details: www.Vermilionville.org or
337-233-4077
Admission: $10
Aug. 2 - 30
Teche Area Farmers Market
What: Experience our harvest of delicious, locally grown produce and homemade products by
area farmers, artists and crafters. Also included are handcrafted cypress yard objects, bread
and fresh baked goods, ceramics, honey, jellies, jams, herbs, candies, wooden bowls and
utensils, birdhouses, garden benches and much more.
Where: Bouligny Plaza, 102 W. Main St., New Iberia
When: Every Tuesday 2:30 - 6 p.m. and Saturday 7 - 11 a.m.
Details: 337-369-2330 or Facebook.com/TecheAreaFestivalandFarmersMarket
Admission: Free
Aug. 3 - 31
GLC Farmers Market
What: Local farmers selling produce, plants, honey, homemade pies and other items grown
locally. Grass-fed beef, pork and lamb are also available at the meat market during this time.
Where: GLC Meat Market, 6110 Loreauville Road, New Iberia
When: Wednesdays from 2 - 6 p.m.
Details: 337-577-9160 or GLCRanch.com
Aug. 4 - 25
Bayou Teche French Table
What: Celebrate the Cajun Culture and improve your French speaking skills regardless of your level of French. Additionally, enjoy conversations with francophones and francophiles who visit New Iberia from all over the world as well as students in the French Immersion setting at North Lewis Elementary. Vive le francais!
Where: McDonald’s, 1501 Center St., New Iberia
When: Thursdays from 7 - 8 a.m.
Details: 337-519-7942
Aug. 5
Steven Lolli
What: Steven Lolli began earning his underground status as the only white, Jewish comedian in black comedy clubs in south L.A. in the early 2000’s. Lolli, who found it impossible to get meaningful stage time in Hollywood’s comedy clubs, ventured to a different side of town and became an irregular act in front of an unlikely audience gaining him cult status in LA when he was eventually chosen as a creative collaborator by Katt Williams.
Where: Club 337, 1521 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette.
When: Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Details: LafayetteComedy@gmail.com or 337-298-4373
Admission: $10 - $12
Aug. 6 - 27
Le Jam á Vermilionville: Acoustic Sessions
What: The Jam is open to all skill levels – beginner to professional. The Jam is led by some of the area’s finest musicians and is open to both participants and those who just want to sit back and listen. Admission is free for the Jam only and does not include entry to the park.
Where: Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette
When: Saturdays from 1 - 3 p.m.
Details: Vermilionville.org or
337-233-4077
Aug. 6 - 27
Beats on the Bayou
What: Live concert under Isle of Iberia’s pavilion featuring Swampland Revival Band, Matthew Ewing All Star Band, Andy Smith and The Cast. Come out, meet friends, listen to live music and dance the evening away. Tickets are $10 and admission is open to the public.
Where: Isle of Iberia RV Resort, 911 N.W. Bypass (Hwy. 3212), New Iberia.
When: Saturdays from 6 - 9 p.m.
Details: IsleofIberia.com or 337-256-8681
Aug. 13
Zydeco Capital Jam
What: Zydeco Capital Jam is a monthly jam session for zydeco musicians and fans taking place on the second Saturday of every month. The Zydeco Capital Jam is the first of its kind in nearly a decade recalling the tradition from when Zydeco legend Roy Carrier would jam with other great musicians at the Offshore Lounge in Lawtell.
Where: St. Landry Parish Visitor Center, 978 Kennerson Road, Opelousas
When: Saturday from 1 - 3 p.m.
Details: CajunTravel.com or
337-948-8004
Aug. 13
Second Saturday ArtWalk
What: The monthly event occurs monthly, every second Saturday, and features exhibits, live music, theatrical performances, and immersive artistic experiences in the shops, galleries, museums, and streets of Downtown Lafayette.
Where: Downtown Lafayette
When: Saturday from 6 - 8 p.m.
Details: DowntownLafayette.org
Aug. 13
JD & Company Launch
What: Sisters, Maree Elizabeth DeBuse and Marilynn DeBuse White, are happy to announce the launch of JD & Company with a product line that centers around new and exciting card games developed by Maree. The games feature original artwork created specifically for this product line by nationally recognized artist, Paul Schexnayder. The games are designed for entertainment and educational purposes and are perfect as a memory game card for senior citizens. The games are 100% American made and designed. In addition to the games, the art will be featured on gift and home decor items. Products include kitchen accessories, mugs, coasters, cookie jars, platters, towels and so much more. Public is welcome.
Where: A&E Gallery, 335 West St. Peter Street, New Iberia
When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Aug. 15
Fete-Dieu du Teche
What: The annual Eucharistic procession on the Bayou Teche with stops along the way for Rosary, Benediction and mobile confession. Foot procession to the Landing in Leonville starts at 9 a.m., and the boat procession departs at 9:30 am. The day ends with foot processions into Notre Dame for Benediction, St. Martin du Tours for Benediction, and down Main Street to Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel for Vespers and Benediction.
Where: Along the Teche, stopping at each church on the bayou: Arnaudville, Cecilia, Breaux Bridge, and Parks.
When: Monday from 8 a.m to 6 p.m.
Details: Facebook @Fete-Dieu du Teche or 337-394-6550
Aug. 17
Lunch & Learn feat. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser & Ben Berthelot
What: Join Downtown Lafayette to hear this conversation about the importance of tourism in downtown districts, the impact that cultural attractions can have on tourists from a state & regional level, and how the return of large-scale events and festivals have performed.
Where: Rock ‘n’ Bowl, 905 Jefferson St., Lafayette
When: Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. -
1 p.m.
Details: DowntownLafayette.org
Admission: $20
Aug. 19
Eagles vs Fleetwood Mac Tribute
What: Enjoy a special Tribute Night featuring the music of the Eagles and Fleetwood Mac thanks to KTDY 99.9 and Classic Rock 105.1.
Where: Rock ‘n’ Bowl, 905 Jefferson St., Lafayette
When: Friday at 9 p.m.
Details: TheRocknBowl.com/Lafayette
Admission: $17
Aug. 19
NXT Series: Scenic World + Rad Wagon
What: Coming off the heels of their electrifying Festival International set, Lafayette’s own Scenic World is joined by a three-piece horn section to perform songs from their latest LP, Dissolving Art (released in December of 2021) as well as other crowd favorites. Rad Wagon, Lafayette alt-rock veterans, takes the stage for the first time after a three year hiatus, performing songs from their extensive catalogue stretching back to 2014.
Where: Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette
When: Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Details: AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org
Aug. 20
Les Cadiens Du Teche Cajun Dance
What: Les Cadiens du Teche (Cajun French Music Association) dance to Cajun music with a meal, door prizes, cake walk, 50/50 and camaraderie, at their monthly public meeting.
Where: La Louisiane Banquet Hall, 5509 Hwy. 14, New Iberia
When: Every third Wednesday of the month from 7 - 9:30 p.m.
Details: Facebook.com/LesCadiensDuTeche or 337-258-1876
Aug. 21
Listening Room Chamber Music Series
What: Acadiana Center for the Arts and Acadiana Symphony Orchestra are pleased to present another way to experience world-class symphonic music in a smaller, more intimate, salon-style setting. Concerts are held in the AcA’s James Devin Moncus Theater, which is converted to take on the feel of a living room or parlor.
Where: Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette
When: Sunday at 3 p.m.
Details: AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org.
Aug. 26
Marine Corps League Monthly Meeting
What: The General W.S. McIlhenny Detachment of the Marine Corps League invites all active Marines and Marine veterans to attend the group’s monthly meeting.
Where: Veterans Memorial Building in New Iberia’s City Park
When: Fourth Tuesday of each month starting at 7 p.m.
Details: 337–967–3650
Aug. 27
NISH SODA Club Organ Donation Event
What: Teche Driving Academy, LOPA (Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency) and the NISH SODA (Student Organ Donation Advocates) Club will be hosting their first advocacy event to inspire and educate the public about organ donation and to help individuals register to be organ donors – and someone’s miracle.
Where: DMV parking lot, 1613 E. Main St., New Iberia
When: Saturday
Details: 337-608-8162 n