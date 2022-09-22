There's Something About (Bloody) Mary

It’s finally time to usher in the fall season, and there’s no better way to do that than a toast to football, festivals and fun with everyone’s favorite spicy cocktail. The Bloody Mary – and her sisters Bloody Maria, Verde Maria and Michelada – are sure to make a festive (and savory) addition to your plans this autumn.
Delcambre Seafood & Farmers Market
BLOODY MARY
Held at Bayou Carlin Cove the first Saturday of the month (except July), Delcambre Seafood & Farmers Market is a happy surprise for Bloody Mary lovers. Thanks to Louisiana Direct Seafood, market-goers can sip on Marys while shopping for fresh produce, seafood and handcrafted goods. Made with a special blend of spices, this cocktail is topped with asparagus, okra, celery, bacon and, of course, shrimp.
Shucks!
BLOODY MARY ( or MARIA)
Whether you go for a traditional Bloody Mary with vodka or a Bloody Maria with tequila, Shucks! in Abbeville makes a delectable version that pairs beautifully with those oysters the restaurant is so famous for. We opted for the amped up version (with four huge shrimp) called “Shrimply Delicious.” The drink is no longer listed on the menu, but patrons need only ask and they shall receive. Delicious, indeed!
TULA Tacos + Amigos
MICHELADA
For a little Mexican-inspired flair to your Bloody Mary, opt for the Michelada at TULA Tacos + Amigos in downtown Lafayette. Instead of vodka or tequila, this spicy cocktail is served mixed with cold beer (your choice of Modelo Especial or Corona) and prepared and garnished the same way as their original Bloody Mary. Need a little extra zing? You’re in luck. TULA’s Michelada features Cholula Hot Sauce for added spice.
Cajun180 / Dave Hulin
VERDE MARY
Cajun180’s Dave Hulin is known in the area not only for his seasonings, but also for his workshops that demonstrate to attendees how to build cocktails like his Verde Mary. With a base mix of poblano and jalapeno peppers, cucumber, heirloom tomatoes, tomatillos, and Cajun180 Mojo Seasoning, he adds garnishes of shrimp and lobster tail, Cajun180 Ultimate Seafood Boil, and a tower of steamed veggies. A work of art!