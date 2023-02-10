Quantcast
Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What’s making a buzz in Acadiana?

Sounds Like Fun

5 Things You’ll Want to Add to Your List

1_ShoBox copy.jpg

If there’s one thing Acadiana knows about, it’s how to have fun. So when we heard these five bits of fun news, we just had to share. Music, creativity, history and the great outdoors – no matter your entertainment pleasure, there’s definitely something here for you! Take a look.

1_ShoBox.jpg

ShoBox

2_AcadianaReniassanceFete.jpg
3_Palmetto-boat.jpg
4_CarencroVisitorsCenter.jpg
5_PaintedBayou.jpg


Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred