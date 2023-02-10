Sounds Like Fun

If there’s one thing Acadiana knows about, it’s how to have fun. So when we heard these five bits of fun news, we just had to share. Music, creativity, history and the great outdoors – no matter your entertainment pleasure, there’s definitely something here for you! Take a look.
ShoBox
Lafayette’s newest live music venue has opened and it’s already making a lot of noise! With a slick website, a large menu of classic eats (loaded tots!), and a growing slate of appearances, ShoBox will certainly be one to watch. While the venue books a variety of music genres, including country and zydeco, this is no honky tonk. ShoBox’s vibe leans toward rock, and the first show in February (on the 3rd) will be classic guitar rocker Austin Meade. For those nights when there are no scheduled acts, the space, located at 2431 W. Congress, turns into a party with Girls Night Out specials, Glo-Nite, and Shots N Tots N Suds Sundays.
Visit Facebook @theshoboxlafayette to learn more.
Acadiana Renaissance Fete
It’s not exactly “new” news to everyone in the region, but it was to us! What started in 2020 as a group of friends gathering to enjoy some outdoor creative fun – Middle Ages style, if you will – has turned into a 5-weekend festival that ran in January and will continue through the first two weeks in February. Along with unique shopping and delicious food, the belly dancers, circus acts, instrumentalists, and fire performers promise loads of entertainment for the entire family. Entrance to the “Village of Glane” is just $10, and themes for the remaining two weekends are Time Travel and Mardi Gras. Go back in time to the 13th century on February 4-5 & 11-12, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 646 Jim Guillory Rd. in Opelousas. Visit Facebook or Instagram @acadianarenaissancefete for photos, videos and more information.
Louisiana State Parks Discount
If you’ve been thinking about visiting some of Louisiana’s State Parks that are outside of Acadiana, you’re in luck. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser just announced a promotion for discounts on your stay in a deluxe cabin for at least two nights at any of the nine participating State Parks through February 28, 2023. Enjoy a $125 per night rate by using the promo code STAY125 when you book your reservation. The promo code can be used for cabin reservations at the following Louisiana State Parks: Chemin-A-Haut, Jimmie Davis, Lake Bistineau, Lake Bruin, Lake Claiborne, Lake D’Arbonne, North Toledo Bend, Poverty Point Reservoir and South Toledo Bend. For more information visit LAStateParks.com or book your reservation at GoOutdoorsLouisiana.com.
Carencro Visitors Center & Museum
The discovery of a 200-year-old early Acadian cottage “hidden” behind the facade of a pink Victorian-style house in Carencro was a big surprise for the crew ready to demo the abandoned structure in 2018. Today the historical cottage has been rescued and fully restored and is set to serve as the new location for the Carencro Visitors Center and Museum. The original 400-square foot home is thought to have been built anywhere from the late 1700s to 1850 and, for reasons unknown, was remodeled in 1902 to resemble a Victorian home, belying its age to everyone. As of publication, the structure had been moved two blocks to its permanent location in Carencro at the corner of North Church and Veterans Drive, and historians have begun curating items for the museum.
Painted Bayou
Looking for a way to really get in there and explore your creativity? A new DIY pottery studio just opened up in Lafayette, where you can learn a new craft – or hone your skills – and enjoy human interaction for a change (remember that?). The studio offers several tiers of options, from painting an already glazed piece of pottery (many to choose from) to forming the clay yourself. The studio’s owner, Simone Potier McCrocklin, was an art teacher in Lafayette Parish for many years, so it’s no surprise she also offers monthly wheel-throwing workshops. Those with experience can even rent wheel time to work at your own pace. Drop-ins are welcomed – even encouraged – at the studio located at 105 Arnould Boulevard in Lafayette. Visit Facebook @paintedbayou or paintedbayou.com for photos and more information.