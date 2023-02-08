Sound Check

It’s been a game of catch-up for the Lafayette band, The Debtors. The indie rock group was just getting traction, after releasing their first album in 2019, when the pandemic stripped them of two years of public exposure. Despite their remote sessions and canceled appearances – like their first Festival International – the quintet used the time to nestle into a signature sound and establish itself as a band to take notice of.
Formed four and a half years ago, The Debtors began as a trio that included lead vocalist and guitarist Casey Umphries, lead guitarist Kyle McMahon, and drummer Cole Stafford. They were later joined by guitarist and backup singer Brandon Bourque and bassist Shane Beard.
In the past couple of years, the band has been “killing it,” dropping melodic electronic tunes that range from the mesmerizing to great drive jams. The ethereal sound of Umphries’ voice and the rhyming guitars are reminiscent of Bono meets Death Cab for Cutie. The vibe is light and breezy, even when Umphries sings peppered lyrics like “I’m disgusted with your point of view.” Collectively these earnestly positive musicians make music as upbeat as they each come across.
With one album, Simple State, an EP and several singles to their name, The Debtors’ music is all original – a collaboration amongst friends inspired by the lyrics written mostly by Umphries.
In payoff, the group has received increasing crowds at venues around Lafayette and at appearances last year at venues like Gasa Gasa in New Orleans, the Electric Factory in Baton Rouge and Chuck Fest, Lake Charles’ largest free festival. Most recently – and notably – they’ve been selected to play at the SXSW (South by Southwest) music festival this March in Austin, which will feature one of the largest lineups of new musical artists and superstars in the world. “We’ve wanted to play there since last year,” McMahon notes.
With a loyal following of mainly 18- to 35-year-olds, the guys are humbled to see fans sing along at concerts. “They sing their hearts out. They know all the words to our songs, even the ones we haven’t recorded,” says McMahon.
With a new album in the making, fans can expect more of their favorite sound. “This next album will be a little more in-depth, guitar-wise,” reveals Bourque who joined the group after an invitation to a friendly jam session turned into a secret audition. “We’re learning to play off of one another while still spanning genres.” Umphries adds that this year the band’s main focus is expanding exposure. “We hope to get big enough to play more shows outside of Lafayette,” he says. “We’d love to hit the festival circuit. We’re booked for Festival International, where we’ll play on April 29 at 5 p.m.”
Another important date on the band’s calendar: Bourque will be getting married in July. All in all it’s shaping up to be a good future for the group, contrary to their original beliefs.
“We named ourselves The Debtors because we thought we’d never make any money playing music,” says McMahon, one of two tax accountants in the group. “With the good support of family and friends, we’ve gotten to the point now that we’re making some money. But, we’re truly in it for the fun of it all, and our fans see that.”