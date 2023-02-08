Quantcast
Sound Check

The Debtors Invited to Play SXSW

It’s been a game of catch-up for the Lafayette band, The Debtors. The indie rock group was just getting traction, after releasing their first album in 2019, when the pandemic stripped them of two years of public exposure. Despite their remote sessions and canceled appearances – like their first Festival International – the quintet used the time to nestle into a signature sound and establish itself as a band to take notice of. 

Formed four and a half years ago, The Debtors began as a trio that included lead vocalist and guitarist Casey Umphries, lead guitarist Kyle McMahon, and drummer Cole Stafford. They were later joined by guitarist and backup singer Brandon Bourque and bassist Shane Beard. 

Check them out.jpg


