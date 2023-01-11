Quantcast
Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dining Profile

Palmyre’s Ode to Opulence

Where Champagne Wishes and Caviar Dreams Come True

Stepping into Palmyre is Acadiana’s equivalent of falling down the rabbit hole. One moment you’re strolling through River Ranch, but once the double doors open, you’re sent swirling into a kaleidoscope of refined maximalism. From the Gucci wallpaper to the martini shakers filled with dreamy botanicals, the scene is plucked straight from a Sophia Coppla movie. 

Palmyre is the passion project of husband-and-wife team Stuart and Colleen Ottinger. This is the second time the duo has collaborated – the first being Mercy Kitchen on Verot School Road. Palmyre’s origin story is a personal one for Colleen. 

3_MustHave-Caviar.jpg
4_MustHave cocktail.jpg
5_MustHave-Hot Toddy.jpg
9_Dont Miss DR.jpg
10_When You Go.jpg
Buy Now


Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred