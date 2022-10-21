Quantcast
Music is their Medicine

Health Care Providers Stay Well Through Performing

In Acadiana, music is a huge part of the culture we embrace. So it makes sense that there are truck drivers who haul by day and boogie by night; store owners that close up shop and open up guitar cases; engineers who design sound under the light of the moon; doctors who find that music is their medicine. Yep, that’s right. Physician musicians abound in Acadiana. There are dozens of medical professionals who for relaxation, camaraderie, creative expression or the sheer all-out fun of it, perform music in their spare time, either in bands or as solo acts, throughout the area. Doctor, Doctor, gimme the blues! (With apologies to Robert Palmer.)

There are doctors and other medical professionals across the gamut of health care involved in the writing, production and live performance of music. Your cardiologist may have a gig at the Cajundome, or your optometrist may front a band that plays original songs and 90’s rock. There are internists, family medicine doctors, dermatologists, nephrologists, clinical pharmacists tuning in, strumming, drumming or wailing a song at an event or venue near you. 



