Quantcast
Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Goal Oriented: Coach Desormeaux Sets His Sights on a Winning Season

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

It’s the start of a new season for Ragin’ Cajuns football, and the start of the Coach Michael Desormeaux Era (even though the 36-year-old was officially named head coach at University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) last December). While this is Desormeaux’s first season as a college football head coach, he comes to Cajun Field with plenty of experience – a UL student and graduate, a winning quarterback, and a member of the UL coaching staff, working alongside previous UL coach Billy Napier in various positions and gaining valuable insight into how this elite football team is run.

A Football Story



Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK