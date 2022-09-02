Festivals, Fairs & Fall Fun

Festival season has arrived, and all those events you look forward to every year are in full swing once again. Get out your calendars, folks, and prepare to fill them up quickly – we’ve got all the details!
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA ZYDECO MUSIC FESTIVAL
September 3
Yambilee Festival Grounds | Opelousas
The world’s largest Zydeco music festival celebrates the rich culture of Louisiana Creoles. Festival goers will enjoy a parade and kick-off breakfast, then a full day and night of celebration with music, artisan booths, and traditional Creole food by vendors and food trucks.
LYDIA CAJUN FOOD FEST
September 10
Weeks Park | New Iberia
Bring the whole family to this fundraiser event for the Lydia Cancer Association. Try some of the best Cajun food around and listen to live bands throughout the day.
SHADOWS ON THE TECHE FARM FEST
September 22
Shadows on the Teche | New Iberia
Once again marking the start of the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival, this event is fun for the whole family. Come out to Shadows on the Teche for lots of activities, live entertainment, and food and drinks.
LOUISIANA SUGAR CANE FESTIVAL
September 23-25
Various Locations Citywide | New Iberia
Now in its 79th year, sugarcane-producing parishes from across Louisiana will gather to celebrate the Louisiana sugarcane industry with a weekend of parades, a street fair, a fais-do-do, live Cajun and Zydeco music, pageantry and more. Don’t miss this much-anticipated festival!
LOUISIANA CATTLE FESTIVAL & FAIR
October 7-9
The Red Barn | Abbeville
Celebrate the cattle industry with a pageant, parade, livestock show, fais do-do with live music, fair, carnival rides, delicious food, a cook-off, and lots of Cajun hospitality.
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP GUMBO COOKOFF
October 8-9
Bouligny Plaza | New Iberia
There’s plenty to entertain the whole family at the 32nd annual Gumbo Cookoff, including a Roux Run, a Meanest Beans Competition, Youth Cook Off, food, and live music. Be sure to stick around for the main event on Sunday, when more than 100 types of gumbos will be judged for the ultimate title.
BAYOU FESTIVAL & BOAT PARADE
September 24
Vermilionville | Lafayette
The best day on the Vermilion – Bayou Vermilion District’s Bayou Festival and Boat Parade, 8 AM – 6 PM September 24. Come set sail from the dock at Vermilionville then parade down to Southside Park for the party– food, drinks, live music, costume contest, games and more.
festival-and-boat-parade
FESTIVALS ACADIENS ET CRÉOLES
October 14-16
Girard Park | Lafayette
Festivals Acadiens et Créoles began as the Tribute to Cajun Music Festival organized by CODOFIL in 1974, was officially established in 1977, adding music, food and crafts, and is now a three-day festival that draws crowds from across the world. Non-stop music, dancing and food that together showcase all the culture and cuisine Acadiana has to offer, creating an unforgettable experience for festival goers.
TAILGATING COOKOFF
October 15
Loreauville Park | Loreauville
Good ol’ fashion Cajun tailgating cookoff with cornhole tournament, fais-do-do, kids games, silent/live auction, refreshments and more.
Facebook @tailgatingcookoffloreauville
INTERNATIONAL RICE FESTIVAL
October 20-23
Various Locations Citywide | Crowley
The 85th annual festival will include two parades (Children’s and Grand), Rice Cooking Contest, Rice Eating Contest, Farmers Banquet, Queens Ball, live entertainment on two stages, arts and crafts, and plenty of food and drink.
GULF BREW
October 22
Downtown Area | Lafayette
At Louisiana’s oldest craft beer festival, an outdoor street fair along Jefferson Street Downtown Lafayette, ticket holders will enjoy sampling more than 200 beers from craft breweries across the county, beer tap trucks, music stages, and crafts booths scattered along the route, with the main stage located in front of the Acadiana Center for the Arts.
THE BIG EASEL
October 22
River Ranch Town Square | Lafayette
The outdoor festival will feature the works of more than 60+ visual artists in media like acrylic, pottery, porcelain, mixed media, oil, photography, metal, jewelry, wood, glass, encaustic, clay, watercolor, fiber, and more. All art will be for sale on the day of the event.
Facebook @TheBigEasel
BENEATH THE BALCONIES
October 23
Main Street | New Iberia
Enjoy a series of theatrical presentations and musical performances on select balconies along New Iberia’s award-winning Main Street. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy food and music at Shadows on the Teche before the event.
Facebook @nibeneaththebalconies
SOUTH LOUISIANA BLACKPOT FESTIVAL
October 28-30
Vermilionville Historic Village | Lafayette
In its 17th year, the festival features an impressive line-up of live musicians, camping with fellow festival goers, lots of dancing, and cook-off contests in five categories: Gravy, Gumbo, Cracklins, Jambalaya, and Dessert. Don’t miss it!
GIANT OMELETTE CELEBRATION
November 5-6
Magdalen Square | Abbeville
This two-day family festival features a juried art show, egg games for the whole family, delicious Cajun foods, live music and more – and ends with a procession of chefs and the cooking of a 5,000+ egg omelette in a 12-foot skillet.
COW ISLAND LIVE!
November 18
Cow Island | Abbeville
Rural Vermilion Parish is the host for this annual two-day event showcasing live, original music and some of the best blackpot jambalaya you’ve ever had. Bring your tent and spend the night in a beautiful cluster of oak trees and don’t forget to bring your chairs, your ice chest with your favorite beverage, and your dancin’ shoes!