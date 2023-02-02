Fat Tuesday Festival Guide 2023

This comprehensive list of events features parades, courirs, festivals and other celebrations of the Mardi Gras season across Acadiana.
PARADES
Feb. 3
Bayou Mardi Gras Parade
What: Enjoy this family style Mardi Gras Celebration, on the banks of the Bayou Teche on Historic Main Street New Iberia.
Where: Main Street, Downtown New Iberia
When: Friday from 7 - 9 p.m.
Details: 337-367-2844 or BayouMardiGras.com
Feb. 4
La Danse de Mardi Gras
What: Presentation and performance on Creole Mardi Gras traditions with American Routes Host Nick Spitzer, will begin the evening with a lecture on country Mardi Gras celebrations. Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys will take the stage and perform traditional Mardi Gras songs with guest performers by members of rural Mardi Gras courirers.
Where: Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette
When: Saturday from 5 - 10 p.m.
Details: AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org
Feb. 10
Krewe de Canailles Walking Parade
What: Krewe de Canailles is a walking parade composed of individual sub-krewes. Any group of people can pull together to create a krewe. The only rules are your floats have to be man-powered and your throws eco-friendly.
Where: Downtown Lafayette
When: Friday from 7 - 9 p.m.
Details: KreweDeCanailles.com
Feb. 11
Krewe des Chiens Parade
for Dogs
What: This is a Mardi Gras event for the whole family. Join the fun and walk your dog in the parade. Costumes encouraged but not required. Open to all breeds, sizes and origins of dogs
Where: Downtown Lafayette.
When: Saturday at 12 p.m.
Details: ParadeforDogs.org
Feb. 11
Carencro Mardi Gras Parade
What: This parade starts at Carencro High and ends by Carencro Community Center.
Where: Downtown Carencro
When: Saturday at 11 a.m.
Details: CarencroParade.com or 337-896-4147
Feb. 11
Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Mardi Gras Parade
What: The Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Parade is known for colorful floats, rocking bands and some of the best beads and throws in Acadiana. The Rio parade rolls each year two Saturdays before Mardi Gras and captures the attention and praise of more than 100,000 smiling spectators.
Where: Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette
When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Details: RioLafayette.com or 337-984-6522
Feb. 11
Lake Arthur Mardi Gras Parade
Where: Downtown Lake Arthur
When: Saturday at 2 p.m.
Details: 337-774-3675 or LafayetteTravel.com
Feb. 11
Lebeau Mardi Gras Festival
What: The parade starts marching down Hwy 10 at 1 p.m. with a procession of cars, trucks, and floats. What sets Lebeau’s Mardi Gras run apart from other courirs is the inclusion of a greased pig chase with their chicken run.
Where: Lebeau Immaculate Conception Church, 103 Lebeau Church Road, Lebeau
When: Saturday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Details: CajunTravel.com.
Feb. 12
Scott Mardi Gras Parade
What: This parade travels through the city with many throws, floats, and Family fun.
Where: Downtown Scott
When: Sunday at 1 p.m.
Details: ScottSBA.org/Mardi-Gras or 337-269-5155
Feb. 17
Krewe of Adonis Parade
What: The parade begins on 2nd Street under the La. 182 bridge and proceeds to Onstead Street continuing down Sixth St. to Marguerite St., Ninth St./Hwy.70, Brashear Avenue onto Victor II Blvd. and ending at the Morgan City Auditorium on Myrtle Street.
Where: Downtown Morgan City
When: Friday at 7 p.m.
Feb. 17
Mardi Gras Kickoff Parade
What: The Friday “kick-off’ parade will be honoring Lafayette’s Bicentennial and festivals. The parade will roll along Lafayette’s standard Mardi Gras parade route.
Where: Downtown Lafayette
When: Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Details: GoMardiGras.com
Feb. 17 - 21
Le Festival de Mardi Gras à Lafayette
What: Enjoy carnival rides and games, live music, food vendors and of course parades that roll through the festival grounds.
Where: Cajun Field, Lafayette
Feb. 17 - 21
Eunice Mardi Gras Celebration
What: Throughout the weekend, experience the town’s rural traditions with jam sessions, street dances, cooking demos, Mardi Gras exhibits, Courir de Mardi Gras procession or “chicken run” and a special Liberty Theater show. A Lil’ Mardi Gras run for children and teenagers is held Sunday as well as an old time boucherie (hog butchering).
Where: Downtown Eunice
Details: 337-457-7389 or EuniceMardiGras.com
Feb. 17 - 21
Cajun Mardi Gras Festival
What: This five-day celebration is not your typical idea of Mardi Gras. The main event is the Courir de Mardi Gras & Chicken Run where revelers chase a chicken or guineafowl and participate in Medieval begging practices. The courir takes place on Mardi Gras day and is only one part of the celebration. Starting the Friday before Mardi Gras Day, you can cut loose all weekend long. Dance in the street at music concerts and jam sessions.
Where: Downtown Eunice
When: Friday through Tuesday
Details: CajunTravel.com
Feb. 18
Krewe of Bonaparte Mardi Gras Parade
What: Full route from Surrey/Jefferson to Bertrand/Cajun Field into Fairgrounds.
Where: Downtown Lafayette
When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 18
Krewe of Dionysus Parade
What: The procession will line up on Gilmore Drive and turn on John Street, Robicheaux Street, Mount Street, Gilmore Drive, right on La. 182, Tournament Boulevard, Fairview Drive then to Pattie Drive, where it will disband at Berwick Junior High School. Krewe of Hannibal will follow Krewe of Dionysus Parade.
Where: Gilmore Street, Downtown Berwick
When: Saturday at 2 p.m.
Feb. 18
Children’s Parade
What: The partial route is from the Lafayette Public Library to Cajundome Boulevard.
Where: Downtown Lafayette
When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Feb. 18
Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade
What: This family friendly parade to celebrate Mardi Gras will run from the Public Works Building through to Fountainview Drive.
Where: Downtown Youngsville
When: Saturday at 11 a.m.
Details: 337-856-4181 or Youngsville.us
Feb. 18
Sunset Mardi Gras Parade
What: The town of the Sunset celebrates carnival season with beads, doubloons, and live music. Local food vendors will be selling delicious, hot meals to keep you warm. Children’s activities, including face painting, will also be available along the parade route.
Where: Oak Tree Park, Sunset
When: Saturday at 11 a.m.
Details: 337-322-5374 or CajunTravel.com
Feb. 18
Baldwin Mardi Gras Parade
What: The parade begins on Hwy. 182/Main St. at the Sager-Brown facility, continues down Hwy. 182/Main St., turns left onto Martin Luther King Blvd., turns right on Bollard St., ending at Baldwin Community Center on Bollard St.
Where: Downtown Baldwin
When: Saturday at 1 p.m.
Feb. 18
Rayne Chamber of Commerce Mardi Gras Parade
What: The parade begins at 3:00 PM. Line-up begins at 2:00 PM at American Legion Drive and will end at Frog Festival Pavilion. No 18-wheelers, horses, donkeys, or mules are allowed in the Parade. No live animals are allowed on floats or in vehicles.
Where: 206 Frog Festival Drive, Rayne
When: Saturday at 3 p.m.
Details: RayneChamber.net
Feb. 18
Cypremort Point Parade
Where: Cypremort Point State Park,
Hwy. 319.
When: Saturday at 1 p.m.
Details: CajunCoast.com or 985-380-8224
Feb. 19
Eunice Lil’ Mardi Gras
What: This traditional rural Mardi Gras celebration is based on early begging rituals where riders donned in traditional costumes, masks and hats ride horseback from house to house soliciting “donations” of food items to culminate in a community wide gumbo. The run is held for children and teens ages 1-14.
Where: Eunice Rec Complex, 461 Sittig St., Eunice
When: Sunday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Details: 337-457-7389 or CajunTravel.com
Feb. 19
Newcomers Club Mardi Gras Festival
Where: S. New Market Street by the Evangeline Oak, St. Martinville
When: Sunday from 2 - 10 p.m.
Details: 337-380-6051 or StMartinville.org
Feb. 19
Krewe of Galatea Parade
What: Krewe of Galatea Parade. Morgan City. Begins on 2nd Street under the La. 182 bridge and proceeds to Onstead Street continuing down Sixth St. to Marguerite St., Ninth St./Hwy.70, Clothilde Street onto Victor II Blvd. and ending at the Morgan City Auditorium on Myrtle St. 2 p.m. Krewe of Nike parade will follow Krewe of Galatea Parade
Where: Second Street, Downtown Morgan City
When: Sunday at 2 p.m.
Feb. 19
Grand Marais Mardi Gras Parade
What: Enjoy a family-oriented Mardi Gras parade with floats, bands, dance groups, Mardi Gras royalty, Grand Marshal, elaborate and colorful costumes, and tons of beads and throws.
Where: 7304 Hwy. 90 E. at College Road, Jeanerette.
When: Sunday from 2 - 4 p.m.
Details: 337-365-8185 or IberiaTravel.com
Feb. 20
Krewe of Amani Parade
What: The parade begins at Patterson High School on Hwy. 182/Main St. and continues down Hwy. 182/Main St. to Place Norman Shopping Center.
Where: Main Street, Patterson
When: Monday at 2 p.m.
Feb. 20
Krewe of Hera Parade
What: Krewe of Hera Parade Begins on 2nd Street under the La. 182 bridge and proceeds to Onstead Street continuing down Sixth St. to Marguerite St., Ninth St./Hwy.70, Clothilde to onto Victor II Blvd. and ending at the Morgan City Auditorium on Myrtle St.
Feb. 20
Queen Evangeline’s Parade
What: This parade consists of many men’s and women’s krewes. The full route is from Surrey/Jefferson to Bertrand/Cajun Field into Fairgrounds.
Where: Downtown Lafayette
When: Monday at 6 p.m.
Feb. 21
Franklin Mardi Gras Parade
What: The parade begins at Franklin Senior High School on Main St., proceeds east on Main St., making a U-turn and then continues onto Willow St. The parade then turns right onto Third St., disbanding at the end of Third Street.
Where: Main Street, Franklin
When: Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Feb. 21
Krewe of Hephaestus Mardi Gras Parade
What: The parade begins on the corner of Sixth and Sycamore St., proceeds on Sixth St. to Marguerite St. to Ninth St./Hwy. 70, to Clothilde, to Victor II Blvd. and ending at the Morgan City Auditorium on Myrtle St.
Where: Sixth Street, Morgan City
When: Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Feb. 21
Opelousas Mardi Gras Parade & Celebration
What: Get into the carnival spirit with live Cajun and zydeco music, costume contests with prizes, parades and more. This event is dedicated to preserving and promoting the distinct Cajun and Creole roots that are traced back to the city’s rich history.
Where: Downtown Opelousas
When: Tuesday from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Details: 337-948-6263 or CajunTravel.com
Feb. 21
King Gabriel’s Parade
What: The full route is from Surrey/Jefferson to Bertrand/Cajun Field into Fairgrounds.
Where: Downtown Lafayette
When: Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Feb. 21
Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade
What: The full route is from Surrey/Jefferson to Bertrand/Cajun Field Fairgrounds.
Where: Downtown Lafayette
When: Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Feb. 21
Independent Parade
Where: Downtown to Cajun Field, Lafayette
When: Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.
Details: 337-237-1500 or GoMardiGras.com
Feb. 21
Krewe of Coteau Mardi Gras Parade
Where: Francis Romero Memorial Park & LA 88, Coteau
When: Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Details: 337-577-5099 or IberiaTravel.com
Feb. 21
Family Affair Mardi Gras Parade
Where: Main Street, Loreauville
When: Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Details: 337-229-6001 or IberiaTravel.com
Feb. 21
Tee Mamou-Iota Mardi Gras (Folklife Festival)
What: Enjoy a Young Musicians Tent, Folk Craft Booths, food (mostly Cajun) and a Great Parade along with live Cajun & Zydeco bands.
Where: Downtown Iota
When: Tuesday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Details: 337-523-6557 or IotaMardiGras.com
Feb. 21
Carnival d’ Acadie (Mardi Gras)
What: The Heart of Cajun Prairie invites everyone to a Mardi Gras celebration “Rice City Style” on Fat Tuesday with live music, food, costume contests, carnival rides, parades and more. No ice chests on carnival grounds.
Where: Downtown Crowley
When: Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Details: 337-783-0821 or AcadiaTourism.org
Feb. 21
Mamou Mardi Gras
What: The parade will start at Lyons Market located on Poinciana Ave, and will turn off of Poinciana onto Cajun Dr. ending at the Chevron on 6th St.
Where: Downtown Mamou
When: Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Details: 337-468-3175 or EvangelineChamber.com
Feb. 21
Krewe Chic-A-La-Pie Mardi Gras Parade
What: The perfect Mardi Gras parade if you are looking for a country-style good time and family oriented fun. Come enjoy the many floats and see how many beads you can catch.
Where: Downtown Kaplan
When: Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Details: 337-643-8602 or Vermilion.org
COURIRS
Feb. 11
Mermentau Cove Courir de Mardi Gras de L’anse
What: This traditional, Cajun Mardi Gras run will roll down the back roads of Mermentau Cove, making several stops including private homes and Istre Cemetery. Then, finish off the day with a fais do-do and gumbo, which all are invited to attend.
Where: 1174 Lafosse Road, Morse
When: Saturday at 8 a.m.
Details: AcadiaTourism.org
Feb. 12
Courir de Mardi Gras
What: The whole family can participate in this interactive event where the Basile Mardi Gras Association shares in the medieval tradition of the Courir de Mardi Gras. Disguised revelers, led by Le Capitaine and singing La Chanson de Mardi Gras will make their way through the historic village begging for the ingredients to make a gumbo.
Where: Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette
When: Sunday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Details: 337-233-4077 or Vermilionville.org
Feb. 18
Saddle Tramp Riding Club Children’s Courir du Mardi Gras
What: This Mardi Gras Run is for children ages 14 years and under. Admission is $10. No Horses or Alcohol Allowed on Children’s Mardi Gras Run. The run begins at 10 a.m. followed by the Children’s Courir de Mardi Gras Main Street Parade at 1 p.m.
Where: Saddle Tramp Clubhouse, 1036 E. Ebey St., Church Point
When: Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
Details: 877-783-2109 or ChurchPointMardiGras.com
Feb. 19
Courir de Mardi Gras in
Church Point
What: Courir begins at 8 a.m. and ends downtown for a parade at 1:30 p.m.
Where: Saddle Tramp Clubhouse, 1036 E. Ebey St., Church Point.
When: Sunday at 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Details: 337-684-2026 or AcadiaTourism.org
Feb. 20
Lundi Gras Boucherie
What: The long tradition of the old time boucherie began as a way to survive the winter months with plenty of meat. Today, it is a community celebration that begins early in the morning with the butchering of the hog. The meat is then prepared for dishes such as boudin, boudin rouge, cracklin, backbone stew, and ponce. Live music starts at 12 p.m. Free admission but tickets needed for food.
Where: Lakeview Park & Beach, 1717 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Eunice
When: Monday at 8 a.m.
Details: 337-457-2881 or CajunTravel.com
Feb. 21
Courir de Mardi Gras &
Chicken Run
What: The Eunice Courir de Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday Run) is based on early begging rituals where riders go from house to house soliciting “donations” of food items to culminate in a community-wide gumbo. Registration begins at 6 a.m. at the Northwest Community Center and is required for the adult and youth chicken runs.
Where: Northwest Community Center, 501 Samuel Drive, Eunice.
When: Tuesday from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Details: 337-580-3365 or Eunice-La.com
BALLS
Feb. 11
Imperial Mardi Gras Ball
What: Come out in your best cocktail attire and Mardi Gras mask.
Where: Delta Grand Theatre, 120 S. Market St., Opelousas
When: Saturday at 7 p.m.
Details: 337-948-8004 or CajunTravel.com
Feb. 11
Sunset Mardi Gras Ball
What: Once one of the largest Mardi Gras Celebrations in the area celebrating the carnival season with beads, doubloons, and live music. Today, the town of the Sunset will celebrate the day with a Mardi Gras Ball of epic proportions at the state-of-the-art, Astros Studios.
Where: Astros Studios, 238 Napoleon Ave, Sunset
When: Saturday from 7 - 11 p.m.
Details: CajunTravel.com