Events for October 2023

Upcoming Events: The What, Where and When for October
4 Things You Should Do
1. 49th Annual Festival Acadiens et Créoles. This three-day FREE Cajun and Zydeco music festival will feature performances by local and international legends like Sonny Landreth, C.J. Chenier, Roddie Romero and Corey Ledet. Amis du Teche, Luke Huval Band and Alphonse Ardoin and the Zydeco Kingz will make their festival debut. Visit Lafayette, Festival International de Louisiane and the Center for Louisiana Studies will host interactive workshops and performances. The Bayou Food Festival and Louisiana Crafts Fair will showcase the best in local cuisine and crafts. Each day, Festivals Acadiens et Créoles will broadcast live for fans throughout the world via KRVS.org. Friday - Sunday, Oct. 13-15. Girard Park, Lafayette. FestivalsAcadiens.com.
2. 33nd Annual World Championship Gumbo Cookoff. The World Championship Gumbo CookOff is a free two-day event that takes place every second weekend in October in New Iberia. Also known as the "Superbowl of Gumbo", every year dozens of cooking teams and thousands of enthusiasts take over Bouligny Plaza to see who will take home trophies for each category, and earn ultimate bragging rights. Categories include Amateur chicken and sausage, Amateur seafood, Amateur Mélange, Professional seafood, and Professional non-seafood. Saturday - Sunday, Oct. 14 - 15 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Bouligny Plaza, 111 West Main St., New Iberia. IberiaChamber.org/GumboCookoff.
3. Gulf Brew 2023. Join Acadiana Center for the Arts for Louisiana’s oldest craft beer and outdoor street festival in Downtown Lafayette. Guests can sample more than 200 beers from craft breweries across the county while strolling along four pedestrian-only blocks of Jefferson Street in Downtown Lafayette between Juliet Hotel and La Carreta Restaurant. This event is one of the few occasions where all of Louisiana’s craft breweries and brewpubs showcase their newest beers in one place. Saturday, Oct. 21, from 1 - 5 p.m. Jefferson Street, Downtown Lafayette. AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org.
4. 17th Annual Blackpot Festival. The Blackpot Festival & Cookoff is a celebration of the music, food and culture of Southwest Louisiana and beyond. The cookoff takes place Saturday afternoon. Visit each chef's outdoor kitchen and sample their creations. Anyone can enter from Amateur to Professional for a chance at prizes and bragging rights. Categories include Gravy, Gumbo, Cracklins, Jambalaya and Dessert. There will be musical performances by The Pine Leaf Boys, The Revelers, The Daiquiri Queens, The Broussard Sisters and more. Friday - Saturday, Oct. 27-28. Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. BlackPotFestival. com.
Oct. 3
"Master Gardeners in the Park" with Lafayette Parish Master Gardeners
What: Enjoy some one-on-one time with the Lafayette Parish Master Gardeners in the park. Once a month, you can learn a seasonal hands-on maintenance technique, ask your pressing garden questions, and learn from gardening experts.
Where: First Horizon Amphitheater, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette
When: Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Details: MoncusPark.org
Oct. 3 - 31
Teche Area Farmers Market
What: Experience our harvest of delicious, locally grown produce and homemade products by
area farmers, artists and crafters. Also included are handcrafted cypress yard objects, bread
and fresh baked goods, ceramics, honey, jellies, jams, herbs, candies, wooden bowls and
utensils, birdhouses, garden benches and much more.
Where: Bouligny Plaza, 102 W. Main St., New Iberia
When: Every Tuesday 2:30 - 6 p.m. and Saturday 7 - 11 a.m.
Details: 337-369-2330 or Facebook.com/TecheAreaFestivalandFarmersMarket
Admission: Free
Oct. 4
Kids Milestone Accelerator Program with KidStrongAcadiana
What: KidStrong is a milestone-acceleration program that focuses on brain, physical, and character development for kids walking through 11 years old.
Where: Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette
When: Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Oct. 4 - 25
Yoga in the Park
What: Enjoy yoga with various instructors and techniques.
Where: Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette
When: Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 5
Lafayette Comedy Presents Michael Winslow
What: An actor, comedian and beatboxer, Michael Winslow is billed as The Man of 10,000 Sound Effects for his ability to make realistic sounds using only his voice. He is best known for his roles in all seven Police Academy films as Larvell Jones.
Where: Club 337, 1521 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette
When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Details: LafayetteComedy.com
Admission: $20 - $35
Oct. 5
Community Drum Circle with TRINITY
What: The Community Drum Circle is a rhythmic gathering that will have attendees tapping to the beat and celebrating the power of music. This fun musical program is hosted by TRINITY, three musicians in one with their drums. Class participants will learn the origin of the drum, the cultural treasure of the drum, and how to easily play together in a group. Participants are encouraged to bring their own drum.
Where: Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette
When: Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 - 26
Conservation Club
What: The Conservation Club at Moncus Park provides an outlet for environmental enthusiasts to lend an extra set of hands in preserving Moncus Park’s natural assets. Club members will learn from and work alongside key team members and community experts, building lasting relationships and increasing knowledge about park ecosystems and operations. Registration is required for the Conservation Club.
Where: Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette
When: Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.
Details: MoncusPark.com/Events
Oct. 5 - 26
Bayou Teche French Table
What: Celebrate the Cajun Culture and improve your French speaking skills regardless of your level of French. Additionally, enjoy conversations with francophones and francophiles who visit New Iberia from all over the world as well as students in the French Immersion setting at North Lewis Elementary. Vive le francais!
Where: Cane River Pecan Company - Pie Bar, 254 W. Main St., New Iberia
McDonald's, 1501 Center St., New Iberia
When: Thursdays from 8 - 10 a.m.
Details: 337-519-7942
Oct. 6 - 8
Tour du Teche Canoe Race
What: Enjoy this annual 135-mile canoe, kayak and pirogue race on Bayou Teche with local culture and flavor featuring nightly festivals at each stop.
Where: Bayou Teche, Port Barre to Patterson
When: Friday to Sunday
Details: TourDuTeche.com
Oct. 6 - 27
Food Truck Fridays
What: Every Friday, Moncus Park hosts local entrepreneurs as they serve up delicious food in a gorgeous atmosphere.
Where: Moncus Park, 2901 Johnston St, Lafayette
When: Fridays from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Details: MoncusPark.org/Food-Truck-Fridays
Oct. 6 - 27
Pie Bar Live
What: The first Friday of each month will feature local Cajun music while remaining Fridays will feature a variety of singers, songwriters as well as local legends.
Where: Cane River Pecan's Pie Bar, 254 W. Main St., New Iberia
When: Fridays from 4 - 7 p.m.
Details: CaneRiverPecan.com/PieBar
Oct. 7
Color: A Child’s Story 5K & 1 Mile Color Run
What: This 5K & 1 mile color run benefits CASA of the 16th JDC, which aims to recruit, train and engage community volunteers to advocate for abused or neglected children in the 16th Judicial District Court system.
Where: City Park Circle, New Iberia
When: Saturday at 8 a.m.
Details: CASA16JDC.harnessgiving.org/events
Oct. 7
International French Bread Festival
What: The day starts with the "Blessing of The Bread" followed by multiple staged live band performances. Attendees will explore the vibrant "Lagniappe Market & Food Vendors," classic car exhibit, STEM activities for kids, and witness the thrilling "Sumthin' Good On Dat French Bread" chop-style competition. A lively 2-step dance competition will also occur.
Where: Festival Grounds, 1630 Main St., Jeanerette
When: Saturday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Details: IintlFrenchBreadFest.com
Oct. 7 - 28
Frightmare on Main Street
What: This terrifying outdoor trail is located on the grounds of the Historic Hot Sauce House on Main Street New Iberia. This secluded home location provides the perfect creepy backdrop for the trail, which will take you through several sets and attractions with live scare actors. Beware what is lurking in the dark corners.
Where: The Hot Sauce House on Main, 924 E. Main St., New Iberia
When: Fridays & Saturdays from 7 - 11 p.m.
Details: FrightmareOnMainStreet.com
Oct. 7 - 28
Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market
What: Come out to the horse farm every Saturday rain or shine for some of the best homegrown goods in Lafayette.
Where: Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette
When: Saturdays from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Details: MarketAtMoncusPark.com
Oct. 7 - 28
Beats on the Bayou
What: A live concert under the Isle of Iberia's pavilion. Come out, meet friends, listen to live music and dance the evening away. Tickets are $10 and admission is open to the public. If you are staying at the Isle, entertainment is included.
Where: Isle of Iberia RV Resort, 911 N.W. Bypass (Hwy. 3212), New Iberia
When: Saturdays from 6 - 9 p.m.
Details: IsleOfIberia.com
Oct. 7 - 28
Cajun Jam
What: Vermilionville’s weekly Cajun Jam is led by some of the area’s finest musicians. The free jam is held in the Performance Center of Vermilionville Living Museum & Folklife Park and is open to all skill levels-beginner to professional. Admission is free but does not include entry to the park.
Where: Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette
When: Saturdays from 1 - 3 p.m.
Details: Vermilionville.org or 337-233-4077
Oct. 7 - 28
Agora Open Air Market
What: This market features local vendors and will be taking place every Saturday across from the Lafayette Public Library. If you're interested in getting involved with Agora Market, please email lafayetteagora@gmail.com.
Where: 720 Lafayette St., Lafayette
When: Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Details: DowntownLafayette.org
Oct. 8 - 29
Bal du Dimanche
What: Bayou Vermilion District & Vermilionville host the Bal du Dimanche (Sunday Dance) every week. This live music series is held in Vermilionville’s Performance Center and rustic dancehall. Admission includes a self-guided tour of the Vermilionville Living History museum.
Where: Vermilionville's Performance Center, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette.
When: Sundays, 1 - 4 p.m.
Details: Vermilionville.org or 337-233-4077
Admission: $10
Oct. 8 - 29
Bourré at The Brewery
What: Each week, the brewery hosts a front porch jam session, a French table, and a friendly game of Bourré. Bourré is a popular card game in South Louisiana. It’s a trick-taking game, similar to Spades. If you don’t know how to play, the locals will be happy to show you.
Where: Bayou Teche Brewing, 1002 Noth Lane, Arnaudville
When: Sundays from 2 - 5 p.m.
Details: BayouTecheBrewing.com or 337-754-5122
Oct. 10
"Nature Walks" with Acadiana Native Plant Project
What: Meet volunteers from the Acadiana Native Plant Project for an informal native plant walk around the park. Learn how these plants and designs support ecological functions like pollinators, birds and stormwater management.
Where: Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette
When: Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 12
AllStars Series: Cécile McLorin Salvant
What: Cécile McLorin Salvant is a composer, singer and visual artist. She has developed a passion for storytelling and finding the connections between vaudeville, blues, baroque music, theater, jazz and folk traditions from around the world.
Where: Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette
When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Details: AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org
Tickets: $35 - $55
Oct. 14
Second Saturday ArtWalk
What: The monthly event occurs monthly, every second Saturday, and features exhibits, live music, theatrical performances, and immersive artistic experiences in the shops, galleries, museums, and streets of Downtown Lafayette.
Where: Downtown Lafayette
When: Saturday from 6 - 8 p.m.
Details: DowntownLafayette.org
Oct. 14
Gerald Gruenig & Gentilly Zydeco + Rusty Metoyer & The Zydeco Krush
What: Gerald Gruenig & Gentilly Zydeco + Rusty Metoyer & The Zydeco Krush join forces for an incredible night of zydeco music at The Grouse Room.
Where: The Grouse Room, 417 Jefferson St., Lafayette
When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m.
Details: TheGrouseRoom.com
Oct. 14
Chris Stapleton: All American Road Show.
What: Chris Stapleton is an eight-time Grammy Award-winner and one of the country’s most respected and beloved musicians. He will present his “All-American Road Show” with special guests Charley Crockett and Nikki Lane.
Where: Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette
When: Saturday at 7 p.m.
Details: Cajundome.com
Oct. 14 & 28
Group Run with Tour de Lafayette
What: Join the Tour de Lafayette team for a casual 1–3-mile walk, jog, or run around Moncus Park, welcoming all ages and fitness levels, followed by a lively group social at the Farmers Market to support the local community.
Where: Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette
When: Saturdays at 9 a.m.
Oct. 17
"Garden Talks" with Lafayette Parish Master Gardeners
What: Embark on an exciting and enlightening journey into the realm of plants with the monthly "Garden Talks" series led by expert Master Gardeners.
Where: Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette
When: Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 18
Les Cadiens Du Teche Cajun Dance
What: Les Cadiens du Teche (Cajun French Music Association) dance to Cajun music with a meal, door prizes, cake walk, 50/50 and camaraderie, at their monthly public meeting.
Where: La Louisiane Banquet Hall, 5509 Hwy. 14, New Iberia
When: Every third Wednesday of the month from 7 - 9:30 p.m.
Details: Facebook.com/LesCadiensDuTeche or 337-258-1876
Oct. 19
Turn-Up Dance Fitness with Club 4 Fitness
What: Get ready to sweat it out and groove with Turn-up Dance Fitness, a high-energy, HipHop-based HIIT workout set to awesome music that delivers real results.
Where: Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette
When: Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 21
Boo Bayou Family Friendly Halloween Event
What: This fun fall festival has plenty to keep your squad busy including old-time games, face painting, a coloring station and trick-or-treating throughout the historic village. There will also be showings of some great, kid-friendly spooky films at the Performance Center where you can pick up a fresh bag of popcorn.
Where: Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette.
When: Saturday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Details: BayouVermilionDistrict.org or 337-233-4077
Admission: $5
Oct. 21
3rd Annual Shrimp Boil Fundraiser
What: This annual fundraiser benefits the Unexpected Pregnancy Center Moms and Babes Boutique. Tickets are $15 and include 1 lb of easy peel, deveined shrimp, corn and potatoes. Tickets can be purchased at the Unexpected Pregnancy Center, located at 117 Pershing St., New Iberia.
Where: Iberia Parish Courthouse, 321 Iberia St., New Iberia
When: Saturday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Details: info@unexpectedpc.com, 337-321-6298 or UPCFriends.com
Oct. 24
"A Walk in the Park" with The Urban Naturalist
What: Stroll and engage in conversations about the wonders of nature within the park, led by Marcus Descant from The Urban Naturalist, alongside fellow guest ecologists.
Where: Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette
When: Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 24
Marine Corps League Monthly Meeting
What: The General W.S. McIlhenny Detachment of the Marine Corps League invites all active Marines and Marine veterans to attend the group's monthly meeting.
Where: Veterans Memorial Building in New Iberia's City Park
When: Fourth Tuesday of each month starting at 7 p.m.
Details: 337–967–3650
Oct. 24
Iberia Mental Health Initiative Family Support Group
What: A facility administrator led support group to assist family members and caregivers of those living with mental illness. A sharing of experiences to gain insight and coping skills in a confident setting. Fourth Tuesday of each month.
Where: Iberia Medical Center, North Campus, Meeting Room 2 (Andre St.), New Iberia
When: Fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m.
Details: 337-944-4171 or IberiaMentalHealthInitiative.org
Oct. 26 - 27
The Conversation Series: Stitching the Geopolitical Quilt to Re-Body Belonging
What: Join award-winning choreographer and Lafayette native Helanius J. Wilkins for the premiere of The Conversation Series: Stitching the Geopolitical Quilt to Re-Body Belonging –a multi-dimensional evening-length dance production that confronts and celebrates heritage, resilience, justice and hope.
Where: Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette
When: Thursday - Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Details: AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org
Tickets: $15 - $30
Oct. 28
Autumn in the Oaks
What: Experience the ultimate fall celebration at Moncus Park's "Autumn in the Oaks," a free festival featuring seasonally themed kids' activities, hayrides, fun jumps, delicious food and beverages, and endless festive fun for the whole family.
Where: Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette
When: Saturday from 3 - 6 p.m.
Details: MoncusPark.com/AutumnInTheOaks
Oct. 28
LA ROXX
What: LA ROXX performs live at The Grouse Room on Saturday, October 29th!
Where: The Grouse Room, 417 Jefferson St., Lafayette
When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m.
Details: TheGrouseRoom.com
Oct. 28
New Iberia Halloween Parade
What: Join the City of New Iberia in front of city hall when they color the fountain black before parading down Main Street for Halloween! Parade will begin at Prairie Street and end at Railroad Street.
Where: New Iberia City Hall, 457 E. Main St., New Iberia
When: Saturday from 2 - 4 p.m.
Details: CityOfNewIberia.com
Oct. 30
Les Vues Film Series
What: Les Vues is a free monthly film series curated by filmmakers and enthusiasts, mostly from around the state. The films will range from features, documentaries, student film, shorts, animation, etc., that focus on the themes surrounding cultures. Les Vues free film series will continue the last Monday evening of each month at 6:30 PM.
Where: Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette.
When: Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Details: BayouVermilionDistrict.org