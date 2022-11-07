Dining Profile: Cane River Pie Bar

It’s the amber filling of the pecan pie, the endless and aromatic streams of coffee, and the bronze toasted pecans crowning it all. Pie Bar is a sepia-drenched illustration of true southern comfort. In 2018 Jady Regard, CNO (that’s Chief Nut Officer) and owner, purchased the former Stage Department Store on New Iberia’s Main Street with a very specific vision that would take his family’s pecan legacy to the next level.
“Pie Bar was a dream of mine for many years, even before we bought the building,” Regard explains. “I imagined a downtown location where our community and tourists could gather to experience our gourmet Cane River Pecan products, have a cup of good coffee, try a slice of pecan pie and share in our South Louisiana lifestyle.”
The dining experience at Pie Bar begins casually and deliciously with patrons plucking plus-sized pecans from sampling trays. The menu is sophisticated, yet approachable, and so much more than pie. The chicken salad sandwich is as fresh and satisfying as any you’ll find. Beet salad is one of those menu items that is a requirement to be ordered anytime it appears on a menu; and Pie Bar’s take on this classic is proof of why. The combination of pungent blue cheese and salted pecans is instantly addicting. Adding a touch of elevated guilty pleasures is the grande dame of comfort food – the croque monsieur. It’s warm, salty, cheesy, creamy and served with a pile of potato chips.
“At the end of day, we are a cafe,” Regard says of the dining experience. “We want to master the basics more than anything – a good cup of black coffee, pecan pie, chicken salad, ice cream. Occasionally we will have a special, but above all, we want a solid menu that best reflects our culture.”
If there is a dish that best represents the decadence of southern culture, it is pecan pie. As you might expect, the pecan pie created by a family with a 50 plus year history in the pecan industry is exceptional. Order it warmed - pair it with a cup of coffee. It tastes like a tradition, and feels like a hug. But that’s not the only pie in the bar, far from it. There’s bourbon pecan, apple, coconut cream, and it can all be ordered a la mode. Pie Bar is also crushing the notion that only sweets belong in flaky crusts. Those in the mood for something savory can choose from crawfish pie, chicken pot pie, quiche and boudin pie – The Cane River creation that broke the Internet.
“Boudin pie, it really is something different, in a good way,” Regard laughs. “We started selling this pie even before Pie Bar was complete, but now you have the luxury of coming in and ordering it warm, by the slice.”
No matter if the craving that is calling your name is sweet or savory, Pie Bar has the perfect atmosphere in which to cure it. The space was designed to create a dining retreat that is elegant but comfortable. Regard’s attention to detail is on display throughout the entire Pie Bar experience. From the artwork on the coffee that is a nod to his family’s history, the stunning coffee table made from pecan wood, the antique ice box converted to a wine cellar, to the map of the Bayou Teche sprawling across the top of the dining area. But of course, things do get…a little nutty. The bathroom wallpaper features a bubble-gum blowing Benjamin Franklin and LED lit mirrors designed with selfies in mind.
“When people come to Pie Bar, I want our patrons to experience what New Iberia’s historic downtown has to offer,” Regard explains. “Within walking distance we have a great new burger joint, boutiques, a nice cigar store, an established cake shop, thriving small professional businesses and historic sights. Almost all of it is in view from our floor to ceiling windows. Also, the light in the early morning is really special. This is a really great place to start your day. Keep an eye on us, we’re just getting started.”
If You Go…
Cane River Pie Bar
1254 W. Main Street • New Iberia, LA 70560
337-373-8181
HOURS: Tuesday–Friday: 7 a.m.–6 p.m.
Saturday: 8 a.m.–3 p.m.
What’s Next?
“We will continue to roll our specials so we can delight folks with new menu items. And we plan to look at hosting special events like maybe featured dinners, maybe brunch, maybe some live music, maybe some DJ nights, or perhaps maybe wine pairings or featured chef nights. We have a bunch of new ideas we are considering.”