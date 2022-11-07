Quantcast
Dining Profile: Cane River Pie Bar

It’s the amber filling of the pecan pie, the endless and aromatic streams of coffee, and the bronze toasted pecans crowning it all. Pie Bar is a sepia-drenched illustration of true southern comfort. In 2018 Jady Regard, CNO (that’s Chief Nut Officer) and owner, purchased the former Stage Department Store on New Iberia’s Main Street with a very specific vision that would take his family’s pecan legacy to the next level.

“Pie Bar was a dream of mine for many years, even before we bought the building,” Regard explains. “I imagined a downtown location where our community and tourists could gather to experience our gourmet Cane River Pecan products, have a cup of good coffee, try a slice of pecan pie and share in our South Louisiana lifestyle.” 



