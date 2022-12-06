Quantcast
Creole Nutcracker

A Classic Tale with Louisiana Flair

With the holidays upon us, you and your family owe it to yourselves to start a new tradition, melding a classic story with fresh and relatable Louisiana themes. “The Creole Nutcracker,” showing twice on December 4 at Angelle Hall on ULL’s campus, celebrates its fifth year of performance this year. 

“The Creole Nutcracker” is the brainchild of Leigha Porter and Jazmyn Jones, produced annually by F.I.R.E. Performing Arts Conservatory, of which Porter is founder and Artistic Director. F.I.R.E., which promotes Faith, Inspiration, Relationship, and Experience through dance and the performing arts for dancers and young artists in Southwest Louisiana. The Creole Nutcracker, seemed a perfect vehicle to not only provide participants with creative expression, but also to bring unique entertainment to the community, something familiar yet exciting and new.

