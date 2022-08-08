Where Acadiana History Comes Alive

Sometimes it’s easy to forget about a place, especially when it’s been tucked away in your own backyard for so many years – but a jewel like Vermilionville Historic Village is worth visiting time and time again. Here are just a few reasons why.
A LIVING HISTORY
With over sixteen thousand square feet of exhibit spaces on 23 acres, there’s plenty to witness at Vermilionville.
Structures & Artifacts
Among the dozens of buildings that pepper the beautiful, oak-shaded property at Vermilionville, there are originals (dating from 1765 to 1890) and recreated structures, all filled with exhibits that tell the stories of the lives of the early settlers to Acadiana. Don’t miss La Chapelle des Attakapas, a reproduction based on two Catholic churches during a time when Catholicism was the only legal religion in Louisiana, and the adjoining Presbytery. Next to the original 1850 cottage La Maison du Traiteur (the Home of the Healer) is the lovely Le Jardin du Traiteur (The Healer’s Garden). There you walk among a collection of plants used for a variety of medicinal purposes over the last 250 years by Cajun, Creole, African-American, and Native American people in the area.
Artisan Demonstrations
As you tour the historic homes of Vermilionville, you’ll likely be treated to a demonstration of a skill that has been handed down for generations. For example, at Beau Bassin (c. 1840) artisans may be demonstrating pinning, weaving, quilting, and textile crafts. At Maison Mouton, which depicts a typical 1810 Acadiana home, you may find an artisan showing essential tasks for Acadian men, like cabinet making and other woodworking skills.
Tours
Vermilionville can be enjoyed in a number of ways, including a casual self-guided tour at your own speed, or by tour with one of the museum’s own guides (available in English and in French). Be sure to leave yourself around two hours to tour the entire property, and call ahead to ask about the tour enhancements available, like cooking demonstrations and dance lessons.
EVENTS TO REMEMBER
There’s always something going on at Vermilionville, and August is no exception. Take a look at just a few of the ways you can join others to be a part of its living history.
Acadian Culture Day
Mark your calendars! On Sunday, August 14, Vermilionville will host its 20th Acadian Culture Day from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Admission is free for this much-anticipated, family-friendly day, where attendees are treated to live music, great food, art, cooking, storytelling, spinning and weaving, wood carving, arts and crafts, open hearth cooking and other demonstrations. This year will be especially festive, with The Daiquiri Queens playing live music, Acadiana’s very own Cajun Picasso showing his art, and some of the best food anywhere available for purchase. And that’s just the beginning of all the great plans for this year’s event!
Weekly Events
If you want to immerse yourself in some amazing Cajun music, don’t miss the weekly Cajun Jam sessions, held each Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Performance Center at Vermilionville. The event is free and open to all skill levels, beginner to professional. Just come to tap your toes – or pull up a chair and get to strumming!
Another favorite weekly event at Vermilionville is the Bal du Dimanche (Sunday Dance) held every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the rustic dancehall of the Performance Center. Admission is $10, which includes a self-guided tour of Vermilionville.
French Table
Want to practice your French in a non-judgmental environment? Be sure to attend the Vermilionville French Table, held on the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. in the museum restaurant. Attendance is free and open to all levels and dialects of French speakers.
LAGNIAPPE
While you’re immersing yourself in the early history of settlement in Acadiana, be sure to check out some of the lagniappe it offers visitors.
Grab a Bite
Vermilionville hasn’t forgotten about your taste buds! La Cuisine de Maman is a full-service restaurant that offers a menu of delicious, home-cooked meals for visitors to the historic village. The restaurant is open for lunch Tuesday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu changes regularly, so check Facebook for the latest items. Yum!
Shop a Little
The delightful gift shop at Vermilionville, La Boutique, offers a curated selection of unique Cajun, Creole and Native American arts and crafts, as well as literature and music CD’s from the area. Many of the items in the gift shop were made by Vermilionville’s own artisans. Books, kitchen items, decor, and handmade voodoo dolls are just a sample of the fabulous finds available at the gift shop. And, if you see something you think an out-of-state friend might like, La Boutique offers shipping to anywhere in the U.S.
If You Go
Vermilionville is open six days a week, Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Last admission is at 3 p.m.). The historic village is closed on Mondays and for major holidays including New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Mardi Gras Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Regular admission is as follows: Adults (ages 19 – 65): $10.00 per person; Senior Citizens (age 65+): $8.00 per person; Students (ages 5 – 18): $6.00 per person; Children (under 5): No Charge. Group admission and group tours are also available – please call 337-233-4077 for details or visit bayouvermiliondistrict.org/vermilionville. What are you waiting for!