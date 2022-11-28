Quantcast
St. Francis Diner Gets Help from Community

Thanksgiving came early at St. Francis Diner in New Iberia when, after a week of being shuttered in early September due to a decreased supply of canned goods, the soup kitchen was able to once again open its doors to the public. It was an outpouring of generosity from various entities and caring individuals that answered their call for help that not only made a visual impact by filling the community diner’s shelves but also created an air of gratitude in the region.

Since 1987, St. Francis Diner has provided free meals to those in need in Iberia Parish and surrounding areas. The soup kitchen is a community-based organization driven by the support of area churches and individuals who donate funds, supplies, their time – and food. Canned goods and non-perishables are vital components to preparing meals for approximately 140 to as many as 200 residents per day. 



