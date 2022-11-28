St. Francis Diner Gets Help from Community

Thanksgiving came early at St. Francis Diner in New Iberia when, after a week of being shuttered in early September due to a decreased supply of canned goods, the soup kitchen was able to once again open its doors to the public. It was an outpouring of generosity from various entities and caring individuals that answered their call for help that not only made a visual impact by filling the community diner’s shelves but also created an air of gratitude in the region.
Since 1987, St. Francis Diner has provided free meals to those in need in Iberia Parish and surrounding areas. The soup kitchen is a community-based organization driven by the support of area churches and individuals who donate funds, supplies, their time – and food. Canned goods and non-perishables are vital components to preparing meals for approximately 140 to as many as 200 residents per day.
The call for help in September brought assistance from a roundup of area schools: New Iberia Senior High, Westgate, Daspit Elementary, Johnston-Hopkins Elementary, Highland Baptist and Caneview Elementary. Catholic High, alone, raised an estimated 4,500 canned goods and non-perishables, as well as $1,050 in donations.
Two travel softball teams representing Diamond Express played fundraiser scrimmage games that brought families, with food and supplies, from around the state.
Donations also came from across the business sector, including Iberia Medical Center, Quarter Tavern, Courtesy Motors, LeBlanc Motors and area banks.
St. Francis Diner executive director Juanita Lewis reported still receiving items from personal donations during the first week of October, for which she says she is “deeply appreciative.”
Although she’s a New Iberia native, Lewis wasn’t aware of St. Francis Diner until she was hired for a clerical position in 2000. “I lived about three blocks away, drove by there every day and had no clue of what went on in this building,” she admits. “I certainly never dreamed that I’d be the executive director one day.”
She’s more than that; Lewis is one of only four employees who arrives each morning at 6:30 to begin prepping and cooking lunch that is served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Without my employees the diner would not be as successful as it is,” she says. “One of our workers is 82 years old, but she still has a spring in her walk.” (An affirming chuckle is heard from the back.)
Knowing all too well the importance of volunteers in keeping the community kitchen running, Lewis is working on building a stable of individuals and entities willing to help. As of now, volunteers from different organizations come on a designated day of the month, providing a few helpers each day to serve food.
In a given week, the St. Francis Diner feeds an average of 1,900 people, which comes out to more than 100,000 meals a year. From August 2021 to July 2022, alone, a reported 4,280 meals were served. That’s made even more impressive when considering the facility just resumed serving five days a week on June 1, after closing for a year in 2020 then temporarily serving three days per week until this summer.COVID had its impact on St. Francis Diner: the staff lost their transport driver to the virus and several regular customers. Meal distribution changed from eating in the dining room to meal pick-ups.
Still, the same overhead costs are incurred to run the facility, and financial donations are needed each month to help defray operating expenditures. There’s the light bill that usually runs $1,000, plastic utensils (which they’ve had to convert to using since COVID) cost over $500 each month, and paper towels (bought in bulk) run another $500 to $600 at a time. The annual insurance is nearly $14,000 (including the building next door, where donated items like clothing, dishware and home accessories are sold.) Lewis adds softly, “The building is also in need of paint touch ups inside, and we’ll soon be needing a new roof.”
In mid-November, the diner will be preparing their Thanksgiving lunch, historically held the Tuesday before the holiday. The staff is grateful that this year’s turkey and fixings, for the 200 or so expected attendees, have been anonymously paid for by a local company. Still, every day is as important as the next at St. Francis Diner when it comes to raising needed funds and serving the community.
“We’re here to make sure that everyone who comes through the doors is having a meal – especially the elderly,” Lewis vows. She recalls one woman who told her that she didn’t know whether to get food or pay for her medications. “She said, ‘I never thought I’d be begging,’ and I told her, ‘You’re not begging; this is what we’re here for. As long as these doors are open, you will be fed.’”