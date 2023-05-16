Quantcast
Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Artist Profile

Margaret Schlaudecker

Winning Writer with an Inspired Attitude

Margaret Taylor Schlaudecker has a burning desire. She’s passionate about writing, and she’s written a novel which she is determined will be published. It’s a romantic thriller, set in New Orleans and Gulf Shores, entitled “The Other Side of the Streetcar Tracks”. Margaret says she has learned the value of patience and the ability to take criticism through the process. “I have an Excel spreadsheet full of rejections. The worst are the ‘Thanks, but no thanks’ ones, the better ones sent along constructive criticism”, she says. 

But the struggle to publish has not dimmed her creative spirit, and she likes to pass it on to encourage others. “I always say,’if you have a creative idea – a painting, a poem, a story, a dance – get it out there, don’t give up. Learn to take criticism but don’t let it stop you.’” It’s that winning attitude that led her to pen the first place winner in this year’s Books Along the Teche Literary Festival fiction writing competition, over dozens of other entries.







Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred