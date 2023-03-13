Quantcast
Entrepreneur Profile

Landscape for Success

Small Jobs Turn into Big Business for Young Entrepreneur

It’s rare to see the Facebook page of an 18-year-old with posts that read, “Up early to get things done. Contact me,” Or, “It feels good and sunny this morning. I’m available.” But if you look at Malakye Jackson’s feed, that’s what you will see. Jackson is a self-made young entrepreneur and business owner, and he hasn’t even graduated from Westgate High yet. The teen’s unwavering work ethic and clear vision for his future are truly awe-inspiring and a hopeful anthem for the next generation.

One summer at the age of fourteen, the New Iberia native began doing small jobs for people in his neighborhood. “I couldn’t get a real job at that age, but I wanted to work,” Jackson tells us. “I started offering services, like weeding flower beds, cutting grass and washing cars.” Jackson posted flyers around town which paid off as he began receiving calls. Not only did the jobs keep Jackson busy and out of trouble that summer, he truly enjoyed helping those who could no longer do certain tasks. “It made me proud to get up and help older people who couldn’t move around like they used to. And seeing my work around the neighborhood pushed me even more.”



