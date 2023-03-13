Landscape for Success

It’s rare to see the Facebook page of an 18-year-old with posts that read, “Up early to get things done. Contact me,” Or, “It feels good and sunny this morning. I’m available.” But if you look at Malakye Jackson’s feed, that’s what you will see. Jackson is a self-made young entrepreneur and business owner, and he hasn’t even graduated from Westgate High yet. The teen’s unwavering work ethic and clear vision for his future are truly awe-inspiring and a hopeful anthem for the next generation.
One summer at the age of fourteen, the New Iberia native began doing small jobs for people in his neighborhood. “I couldn’t get a real job at that age, but I wanted to work,” Jackson tells us. “I started offering services, like weeding flower beds, cutting grass and washing cars.” Jackson posted flyers around town which paid off as he began receiving calls. Not only did the jobs keep Jackson busy and out of trouble that summer, he truly enjoyed helping those who could no longer do certain tasks. “It made me proud to get up and help older people who couldn’t move around like they used to. And seeing my work around the neighborhood pushed me even more.”
Jackson’s clientele began to grow. Through word of mouth and social media, he gradually built a name and a brand for himself. His services expanded and he became known as a reliable young man always available to assist clients with whatever they needed. “I wake up early every morning to post my availability. Whether it’s moving furniture, running errands or cleaning out gutters, I am not afraid to get things done.”
One of his earliest clients Sydney Landry learned about Jackson through a Facebook post. Landry’s cousin raved about his excellent work, so Landry decided to reach out. “My husband and I have investment properties, so I thought he would be perfect for helping us maintain them.” Landry recalls when then-14-year-old Jackson was dropped off by his mother, she got out of the car and introduced herself to her son’s new client. “I was bringing him home, so she wanted to meet me. Over the years I’ve learned Malakye must get his work ethic from his mom, because she appears to be a hard worker herself.”
And that observation rings true. Through the years of his budding business, Jackson’s mom has played a significant role in his success. “She has always encouraged me,” he says. “She assures me that I can achieve anything in life, as long as I do it with honor, without fear, and do it boldly and bravely.”
In 2019, local news station KATC interviewed young Jackson about his business. The segment candidly portrayed Jackson as a self-motivated, dependable teen with ambitious intentions to spend his summer working and helping others. Four years later Jackson is still adding to his services, with the newest being a weekly trash can cleaning. “Just got my first weekly member!” boasts a January post from his Facebook page.
Jackson hopes to educate and inspire the youth in his community through what he has learned from running his own business. “My dream is to be a bigger voice in my community and to encourage kids that the streets aren’t the only option. I want to teach kids to always think about what they can do now to make their futures successful.”
“Malakye is a natural leader,” Landry states fondly. “I remember one time he brought a friend with him to help clean up one of our rentals. I overheard him fussing his friend to quit playing on his phone, telling the friend, ‘You came here to do a job, so you need to get it and be proud of it.’”
Jackson’s diligence and tenacity will undoubtedly have a positive impression on his peers. Eventually, he wants to empower youngsters to get involved in the community. “I have an idea to host an event called the Clean-Up Crew where kids in the community come together to clean up around town. It’s nice to show appreciation for the town we live in. It’s the little things that matter.”
Jackson’s innate drive for success will provide him with many opportunities. He hopes to see his business grow exponentially by employing like-minded youths and mentoring aspiring entrepreneurs to establish their own businesses. And one thing is certain – if Jackson sets his mind to something, he will achieve it.
“Don’t be afraid to start,” he advises. “Follow your heart and don’t give up. Keep pushing even when it feels like your business isn’t growing.”■