Feature

Icehouse to Greenhouse

Restaurant Converts Space to Support Farm-to-table Offering

It’s not always obvious, but the universe really does work in mysterious ways. And when you begin to notice the signs and find yourself coming full circle, it feels as though the universe is telling you something you can’t ignore. That’s the way it was for The St. John Restaurant’s farm-to-table director Luke Dugas. 

Dugas, a St. Martinville native, graduated from LSU in Environmental Engineering with a focus on controlled environment agriculture – specifically aquaculture (growing fish), hydroponics (growing plants in water) and aquaponics (growing fish and plants in water together). He then replanted his southern roots to Denver where he worked as a system design engineer and salesperson for aquaponic systems. “I traveled all over the country consulting and building aquaponic farms for hobby and commercial growers, schools and communities.”



