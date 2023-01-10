APPLAUSE
» In December, Bayou Traditions presented the 45th Queen City Christmas Parade. Leading off the parade was Grand Marshall Armond Schwing who is the Chairman and CEO of Schwing Insurance Agency, Inc. in New Iberia. Immediately following was the 45th Queen City Christmas Queen Phyllis Belanger Mata who was the ONLY elf for 10 years to light up Main Street and help pave the way for Bayou Traditions. Alongside her was the 45th Queen City Christmas King Honorable Judge John E. Conery. He currently serves as a judge on the Louisiana Third Court of Appeal.
» In December, the Acadiana Center for the Arts held its Pelicans on Parade as part of an annual fundraiser, the Pelican Ball, where new, unique pelicans were auctioned off as part of the benefit for arts education in Acadiana. This year’s pelicans included “Bayou Lagniappe” by artist Kim Platt that took inspiration from the beautiful nature of Louisiana’s bayous and backwaters; and “Rooted in Spirit” by artist Paige Stevens that honors Louisiana’s culture through the deeply rooted Catholicism in the community. This year’s gala honored Mary B. Neiheisel and James Devin Moncus (posthumously) for their contributions and passion for art and culture in Acadiana.
» In December, South Louisiana Community College (SLCC), SBDC of Louisiana (Small Business Development Center), and MEP (Manufacturing Extension Partnership) of Louisiana partnered to prepare a proposal for a $7 million grant that was ultimately awarded to Processors, LLC (DBA Guidry’s Catfish). Processor’s LLC currently operates at maximum capacity to process farm-raised catfish and related products that are sold for retail and foodservice distribution. The $7M awarded through the USDA’s Rural Development Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program is designed to improve supply-chain operations within food manufacturing. Processor’s LLC will be using the funds to add a facility, modernize their processing equipment, and develop new value-added catfish products.
» On December 10, Capt. Patrick Baker, left, executive officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), congratulates Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jett Morgan, right, from Lafayette, during a frocking ceremony in the hangar bay aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aleksandr Freutel)
JUST IN
» On Dec. 1, Robert Dafford began restoring the ‘Til All That’s Left is a Post Card’ mural located in the Garfield parking lot at the intersection of Jefferson and Garfield streets. The Downtown Lafayette Development Authority says to expect parking spaces in front of the mural to be blocked off during the restoration.
» The Acadiana Center for the Arts has announced its full 2023 season of Performing Arts. AllStars Series will see the return of Los Lobos on Sept. 28 and a first time visit from Iris DeMent on March 9. Django Rienhardt fans will love John Jorgenson Quintet on March 2. AcA returns to the Heymann Center with singer-songwriter Neko Case on Feb. 5 for the Main Stage series. Louisiana Crossroads enters its 22nd yearnwith host Roddie Romero, which will include special shows with Luther Dickinson of the North Mississippi AllStars on March 23, legendary New Orleans singer songwriter Mary Gauthier on May 23, the return of Rebirth Brass Band on Feb. 9 and a special concert with Leyla McCalla on Dec. 14.
» On Dec. 8, the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Emily Catherine Boutique, located at 1000 Parkview Drive in New Iberia.
» In November, the Downtown Lafayette Development Authority released a performing arts center concept study on a downtown site showing that a performing arts center would in fact fit in Lafayette’s central business district. In this example, the study focused on the parking lots adjacent to the First Horizon Bank tower. Acadiana Center for the Arts, in coordination with members of the Lafayette City Council, publicized the council’s intention to consider a resolution to hire a leading national consultant to aid in the site selection process for the eventual replacement of the Heymann Center.
» On Dec. 14, the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Grace Home Health, located at 101 W. Main St., Suite F in New Iberia.
» In November, the Downtown Lafayette Development Authority welcomed Sunday’s Soda Fountain, the latest family-friendly addition to the downtown business community. Created to complement the existing food offerings on the 500 block of Jefferson Street, Sunday’s aims to bring a modern twist to the classic soda fountain concept. The menu includes sparkling sodas, ice cream floats, sundaes, milkshakes, burgers, sandwiches, soups, salads and more. Sunday’s also has a full bar to mix up adult beverages.
» In December, the Cajun Palms RV Resort in Breaux Bridge announced that it will become the state’s first Camp Margaritaville RV Resort. The company announced that the current Cajun Palms facility near Lafayette will transition to Camp Margaritaville in spring 2023. The company announced on its Facebook page that its team is so excited to help guests embrace the vacation state of mind with tons of park upgrades, including new luxury accommodations, on-site food options and additional attractions.
MOVERS & SHAKERS
» In November, the Lafayette Parish School System announced that Julia H. Williams has been named principal of Lafayette High School. Williams has a Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Mathematics Education from Louisiana State University where she was also a member of the Golden Band from Tigerland all four years. Following graduation, she began her teaching career at her alma mater, Lafayette High School. While teaching, Williams earned a Master of Education degree in Gifted Education as well as a Master of Education degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
» In December, the Acadian Museum inducted Rogers and Charlotte Romero into its Order of Living Legends during a ceremony held at the New Iberia Parish Library, Parkview Branch in New Iberia. Charlotte was born and raised in Abbeville in 1941 to Charles Joseph Boudreaux and Eloise Emily Martin. Charlotte attended Abbeville High School and graduated in 1959. She remained in Abbeville until her marriage in 1960. She has been married to Rogers Romero for 62 years. During that marriage, she had three children: Dwana, Shannon and Juan. Rogers was born in Biloxi, MS in 1935, to Adolph Romero and Wilda Sellers.