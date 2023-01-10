Quantcast
» In December, Bayou Traditions presented the 45th Queen City Christmas Parade. Leading off the parade was Grand Marshall Armond Schwing who is the Chairman and CEO of Schwing Insurance Agency, Inc. in New Iberia.  Immediately following was the 45th Queen City Christmas Queen Phyllis Belanger Mata who was the ONLY elf for 10 years to light up Main Street and help pave the way for Bayou Traditions.  Alongside her was the 45th Queen City Christmas King Honorable Judge John E. Conery. He currently serves as a judge on the Louisiana Third Court of Appeal. 



