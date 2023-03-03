Quantcast
Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Focus

Your guide to recent community news

APPLAUSE

» In January, Keep America Beautiful (KAB) recognized Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) as one of nine 2022 Innovation Award recipients for Love the Boot Week – Louisiana’s largest annual statewide litter clean up and beautification effort held in conjunction with Earth Week. The award recognizes innovation in partnerships and programs to further the KAB mission and one or more of its focus areas: end littering, improve recycling, and beautify communities. This award celebrates new approaches to facilitate growth within an organization. In its first year, 2022, Love the Boot Week led to 8,476 volunteers dedicating over 40,000 hours to the removal of 293 tons of litter at 280 events spanning 54 parishes. 



Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred