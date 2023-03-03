APPLAUSE
» In January, Keep America Beautiful (KAB) recognized Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) as one of nine 2022 Innovation Award recipients for Love the Boot Week – Louisiana’s largest annual statewide litter clean up and beautification effort held in conjunction with Earth Week. The award recognizes innovation in partnerships and programs to further the KAB mission and one or more of its focus areas: end littering, improve recycling, and beautify communities. This award celebrates new approaches to facilitate growth within an organization. In its first year, 2022, Love the Boot Week led to 8,476 volunteers dedicating over 40,000 hours to the removal of 293 tons of litter at 280 events spanning 54 parishes.
» This spring marks the 40th Anniversary of the Downtown Alive! Music Series. The Friday night tradition everyone knows and loves is coming back to celebrate 40 years of live music and fun in the heart of Lafayette. To celebrate its 40th birthday, DTA! is asking 40 companies, families and individuals to join with them by donating $1,000 to help produce the Spring DTA! season. They’re calling it “40 for 40” - 40 donations, totaling $40,000, for an epic celebration of 40 years. Donors at this level will be invited to special VIP experiences. If you want to join our “40 for 40” initiative, contact Amy Trahan at amy@downtownlafayette.org.
» In February, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg joined Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson in Lake Charles to celebrate the $150 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The grant will be awarded to DOTD for the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Replacement Project, with the funding delivered through the Mega Grant Program. The program is designed to benefit major infrastructure projects that will have a far-reaching economic impact throughout the region.
» Late last fall, the Lafayette Public School System achieved an important milestone on its “Pathway to an A.” Results from school and district performance scores released in February show LPSS has achieved stellar growth across several areas as assessed by the Louisiana Department of Education’s (LDOE) accountability system for the 2021-2022 school year. The district’s performance score increased to 84.6, growing 5.7 points since the last official letter grades were released. LPSS maintained its B letter grade and made great strides on its Pathway to an A vision. Overall, 16 schools that received a letter grade in 2019 earned at least one letter grade higher for the 2021-2022 academic year.
JUST IN
» The Twin Parish Court Commission held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Jan. 25 for the Acadiana Regional Seafood Hub at 580 W. Admiral Doyle Drive in Erath. The groundbreaking will be for construction of the 4254 square foot Acadiana Seafood Hub, which is the only one of its kind in South Louisiana. This facility will revolutionize access to food processing resources for small businesses, especially those in the seafood industry.
» In January, Downtown Lafayette Unlimited announced that a new mixed-use development project, Ashby Crossing, is in the works at the former beloved Don’s Seafood restaurant located at the corner of Vermillion Street and Lee Avenue. Plans include developing the 50,000 square feet property into a multi-tenant project right in the heart of downtown facing Parc Sans Souci. The ownership group includes Ryan Recot, Gus Rezende, BJ Crist and John Peterson. They are currently looking for tenants that could be residential, retail or commercial.
» It’s been 200 years since the Louisiana Legislature chartered Lafayette Parish to establish its current boundaries in 1823. To celebrate the Bicentennial of Lafayette, a series of events will take place all year long that honor the history of the parish and look to what the future holds.
Lafayette Parish has a long and profound history of various cultures, starting with the indigenous Atakapa-Ishak, Choctaw, Chitimacha and Opelousa. About 18,000 Acadian refugees settled in the area after being expelled from Canada in 1755. In 1821, Jean Mouton, a wealthy planter donated a parcel of land to the community known as Vermilionville, which became the City of Lafayette in 1884. Visit LafayetteTravel.com/Bicentennial to learn more and to view the calendar of events.
» In January, the Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority announced that it is on track to deliver 70 new apartments called The Monroe Apartments, located at 339 Monroe St. in Downtown Lafayette in late spring. Those will include studio, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom apartments. Visit the website TheMonroeDowntown.com, call 337-492-0559 or visit the temporary leasing office at 333 Monroe St., to find out more about the project and join the waitlist to receive updates about pre-leasing.
» Downtown Lafayette Unlimited has announced the return of its largest fundraising event of the year, Rooftop Crawfish Boil presented by Moss Motors BMW, on April 19. With amazing views of the downtown landscape, bottomless drinks, expertly prepared crawfish and live music featuring Rouge Krewe this is the crawfish boil to attend in 2023. Treat your team to the ultimate networking opportunity and an incredible evening with hundreds of community members who love downtown. Purchasing options include: Individual Ticket - $100; Reserved Table (seats 8) - $1,000; and Special Sauce Sponsor - $1,750 (includes reserved table of 8 and brand exposure).
For sponsorship information, contact Amy Trahan, Director of Finance & Administration at amy@downtownlafayette.org.
» In February, Downtown Lafayette Unlimited held a ribbon cutting ceremony for DLU Board Member Dr. Madeleine Groth, DDS, also known as The Downtown Dentist, celebrating her downtown office’s one year anniversary.
» On Feb. 6, the inaugural class of 30 high school juniors met for the sixth themed session of the 2022-2023 Brent Henley Youth Leadership Program. The students had the opportunity to learn more about our local government. The students and instructors were able to meet and learn from civic employees and the following local leaders: Mayor Ray Bourque, Broussard; Mayor Ken Ritter, Youngsville; Mayor Jan-Scott Richard, Scott; and Parish Councilman Josh Carlson. The purpose of the program is to develop, nurture and mentor emerging leaders in Lafayette Parish. Local Government Day is the seventh of nine meetings that the students will attend throughout the school year. For more details, visit BrentHenleyYouthLeadership.org.
» In February, Kindle Energy announced it is building a $750 million, 700-megawatt electric generation plant in Iberville Parish that will produce enough electricity to power more than 500,000 homes per year. The facility, named the Magnolia Power Generating Station, will provide electricity directly to five rural utility cooperatives across Louisiana starting in 2025.
» Community Foundation of Acadiana’s SOLA Giving Day will be held on Thursday, May 4. Moving into its sixth event, the event has generated more than $6.6 million for more than 360 unique South Louisiana nonprofits. SOLA Giving Day is supported by two foundations that support Love Our Schools - the Pugh Family Foundation and the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation - and is offered to all Lafayette Parish schools. CFA provides an online fundraising tool and promotes giving in the community in the weeks leading up to the big day. The event provides an easy-to-use platform that connects donors and dollars to organizations and their funding needs. Find out more at CFAcadiana.org/SOLA.
» The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Feb. 15 for the newest office of Laborde Earles Injury Lawyers at 230 W. Main St. in New Iberia.
» On Jan. 30, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a call for the Louisiana Legislature to convene an extraordinary session to appropriate funds to the Insure Louisiana Incentive Fund, a fund created in the 2022 legislative session with the goal of attracting more insurance companies to Louisiana. The special session adjourned on Feb. 5. According to the governor’s office, appropriating the funds was necessary for bringing more insurers into the state’s market, limiting premium increases by fostering competition. and reducing the number of citizens’ policies and the risks of statewide assessments due to the impact of future catastrophic weather events.
MOVERS & SHAKERS
» In January, Love Our Schools announced Millicent Nugent as the Executive Director of the newly formed non-profit organization, devoted to engaging the community to improve lives through leadership and education in the Lafayette Parish School System. Nugent, formerly the Executive Director of Acadiana Veteran Alliance, has spent the last 15 years working successfully in Lafayette Parish government, economic development and non-profit organizations. In her previous role, Nugent managed the daily operations of the organization providing executive direction of all program strategy, compliance, quality assurance and program efficiency. Millicent is also currently the President of the UL Lafayette Young Alumni Chapter, President of Kappa Delta sorority Alumnae Board and a member of the Junior League of Lafayette. ■