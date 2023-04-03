APPLAUSE
» In February, Moncus Park announced that it had been selected as one of seven parks throughout the United States to participate in the Central Park Institute for Urban Parks 2023 Partnerships Lab. This collaborative program leverages the expertise of the Central Park Conservancy in New York City, one of the most recognizable parks in the world, to help urban parks like Moncus Park grow, maintain and create more resilient greenspaces. By utilizing the Conservancy’s resources and decades-long expertise, the Partnerships Lab supports urban park organizations as they build their capacity to maintain vital public spaces. Participants receive individual coaching sessions, a customized multi-day retreat, virtual group learning opportunities, resources for growth and access to a broad network of urban park peers.
» In February, South Louisiana Community College highlighted its Center for Minority Excellence, which empowers its African-American students. The CME at SLCC plays a critical role in supporting and empowering African-American students to achieve their academic and career goals. Funded by a five-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education, the program was designed to provide students with a range of support services aimed at increasing enrollment, retention, transfer and college completion rates. The CME program has helped 5,528 students since the program started in 2016 and is available on all nine campuses of South Louisiana Community College. The staff offers a range of services, including academic advising and tutoring, career exploration and planning, mentoring support, financial literacy, college tours, and social programming.
» Broussard, LeBlanc & Associates announced in February that it had earned the Ameriprise Client Experience Award for 2022. Broussard, LeBlanc & Associates was honored with this award because of their ability to consistently deliver personalized, goal-based advice and exceptional client service. Award recipients earned an overall client satisfaction rating equal to or greater than 4.9 out of 5.0 and maintained stellar business results. The award represents an elite group of Ameriprise advisors recognized as leaders for their commitment to making a difference in the lives of their clients. As a private wealth advisory practice, Broussard, LeBlanc & Associates provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and is delivered in one-on-one relationships with their clients.
» In February, Compass Health announced the opening of a new, state-of-the-art, 7,600 sq. ft. psychiatric hospital outpatient facility. Compass Behavioral Center of Lafayette is located at 111 Medical Park Drive. The new facility provides six-group rooms for Intensive Outpatient therapy (IOP) and a mental health clinic. Compass Behavioral Center of Lafayette offers confidential and safe mental health treatment close to home for the Acadiana area and neighboring communities.
JUST IN
» In March, the Hilliard Art Museum announced it is celebrating Women’s History Month with a new exhibition by Luciana Abait, a California-based, Argentinian-born artist who explores the impact of climate and the environment on migration and planetary survival, including a moving photo series of Lake Powell, which is a reservoir that provides water and hydroelectric power to millions in the southwestern U.S. Luciana Abait: On the Verge features more than 20 recent artworks spanning photography, painting, sculpture, video installation and augmented reality that demonstrate the powerful visual language for which Abait is known. The exhibition is one of three upcoming exhibitions by female artists. Entanglement: New Work by Kalee Appleton opened March 21 followed by Yeon Choi: My Favorite Things on April 15.
» In February, the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Laborde Earles Injury Lawyers at their new location of 230 W. Main St., New Iberia.
» The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony in March for Delish Plates at 1421 Jane Street in New Iberia.
» On April 14, the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for Cane River Pecan Company Pie Bar located at 254 W. Main St., in New Iberia.
» In February, the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) announced plans for “LA23,” a bold initiative to position Louisiana as an economic leader in the South by 2030, crafted through extensive research and a vetting process with a broad array of stakeholders. The mission of LA23 is to define and articulate key issues that face the people and businesses of Louisiana. It is a strategic plan and 8-year vision, but with specific near-term milestones to provide informed policy guidance for candidates in the fall 2023 elections. LA23 will be released in late summer or early fall of this year.
» In March, the South Louisiana Community College held a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Port of West St. Mary for its new, multipurpose workforce training facility at 150 Sager Brown Road in Baldwin.
» In February, the Lafayette Consolidated Government announced that it had hired professional design firms for several downtown capital improvement projects. Gresham Smith will develop a Downtown Lighting Plan to identify and prioritize areas for lighting improvements in the district. Mader Engineering & LAND Architecture were hired to design a streetscape along Vermilion Street. Vermilion Architects will redesign existing restrooms in the Vermilion Parking Garage for public use, and phased improvements to Parc International. CARBO Landscape Architecture is redesigning Parc de Lafayette, which will prioritize greater accessibility and visibility from Jefferson Street.
» Community Foundation of Acadiana’s SOLA Giving Day will be held on Thursday, May 4. Moving into its sixth event, the event has generated more than $6.6 million for more than 360 unique South Louisiana nonprofits. SOLA Giving Day is supported by two foundations that support Love Our Schools - the Pugh Family Foundation and the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation - and is offered to all Lafayette Parish schools. CFA provides an online fundraising tool and promotes giving in the community in the weeks leading up to the big day. The event provides an easy-to-use platform that connects donors and dollars to organizations and their funding needs. Find out more at CFAcadiana.org/SOLA.
» In February, Downtown Lafayette Unlimited announced that it was close to reaching its fundraising efforts for a Parc Sans Souci playground. In 2020, DLU spearheaded a privately-funded placemaking project in Parc Sans Souci with the goal of directing public improvements, encouraging private investment and leveraging existing amenities in the immediate vicinity of Parc Sans Souci. The non-profit organization has secured donations from 100 donors and is 85 percent to its fundraising goal to construct a 6,000-square foot inclusive and accessible playground.
MOVERS & SHAKERS
» JD Bank announced the promotion of Chad L. Hebert to SVP Regional Market Executive for Acadiana. In this role, Hebert will oversee all commercial banking activities in Eunice, Lafayette, Mamou, New Iberia, Opelousas, and Ville Platte. He will continue to work with customers as a Commercial Lender in New Iberia. Hebert has more than 32 years of banking experience and has held numerous roles throughout his career in collections/recovery, as an assistant manager and as a branch manager. He has worked as a commercial lender for the past 22 years. Hebert is past Chairman of Goodwill Industries of Acadiana, a member of the Acadiana March of Dimes Revenue Board, and past Board Member of Cadence of Acadiana.
» The Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) introduced Megan LeBlanc, Assistant Director of St. Martin Parish Tourism as a member of the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy (LTLA) class of 2023 at its Annual Meeting in January in New Orleans. The goal of LTA is to further educate those within the tourism industry by developing their leadership skills, strengthening their communication networks and informing them about the responsibilities of leadership in building and enriching their tourism-related organizations. Class members will participate in six class sessions and tackle group projects throughout the year, while learning from the experiences of seasoned tourism professionals.
» Since 1947, the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce has recognized individuals in Iberia Parish who are making a positive impact through the Outstanding Civic Service Award. This year, GICC is pleased to recognize Karen Alvarez with the Outstanding Civic Service Award for her work with various community service organizations. Unexpected Pregnancy Center and Mill Side Market are both being recognized with the Business Impact Award. These awards are recognized at the Chamber’s Annual Banquet, which is set for Thursday, April 20th at 6 pm, at Cade Community Center. This year’s keynote speaker is Michael Desormeaux, who is a former UL Lafayette football standout and CHS Class of 2004 graduate. He is head football coach for the UL Lafayette Ragin Cajuns. ■