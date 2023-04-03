Quantcast
» In February, Moncus Park announced that it had been selected as one of seven parks throughout the United States to participate in the Central Park Institute for Urban Parks 2023 Partnerships Lab. This collaborative program leverages the expertise of the Central Park Conservancy in New York City, one of the most recognizable parks in the world, to help urban parks like Moncus Park grow, maintain and create more resilient greenspaces. By utilizing the Conservancy’s resources and decades-long expertise, the Partnerships Lab supports urban park organizations as they build their capacity to maintain vital public spaces. Participants receive individual coaching sessions, a customized multi-day retreat, virtual group learning opportunities, resources for growth and access to a broad network of urban park peers.



