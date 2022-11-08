Focus: Your Guide to Recent Community News

We've got our ears to the ground hand have picked up quite a few tidbits of community news this month. Read on to find recent news on the people, places and happenings throughout Acadiana.
APPLAUSE
» In September, Community Foundation of Acadiana and Hancock Whitney Bank announced the 2022 Leaders in Philanthropy Award honorees for Iberia Parish: Lillian & Ernest P. “Topper” Breaux, Jr. Ernest & Lillian have made their life together in New Iberia and have remained pillars of the Iberia Parish community. This continues to be demonstrated through their decades of commitment to education, business ethics, strong family values, community service, and unwavering faith. Leaders In Philanthropy Awards are presented annually to outstanding individuals, couples, and corporations who have supported nonprofit organizations, churches, and schools through charitable giving and/or philanthropic work.
» In September, the Lafayette Parish School System announced that Myrtle Place Elementary School has been named by the U. S. Department of Education as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School. Myrtle Place Elementary School earned this recognition for being one of the state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between the school’s student groups and all students. Myrtle Place Elementary is one of three schools recognized as an “Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing School.” The school ranked in the top 15% for one or more subgroups, and is in the top 40% for each subgroup throughout the state.
» In September, Love Our Schools ended this year’s Home Giveaway and announced that Gus Rubio won the home. There were 22,658 Love Our Schools Home Giveaway tickets sold, and planning has already begun in earnest for the 2023 giveaway. The donors who made the home possible include Rodney and Cindi Savoy, Missy and Greg Manuel, as well as co-founders Nick Pugh and Matt Stuller. The Graham Group, Lafayette Parish School System and media partners KATC TV3, Cumulus and others made sure that everyone knew about it. There were dozens of donations to build the home – and hundreds of community advocates spreading the word.
» In September, the Vermilion Foundation, which is an Affiliate of Community Foundation of Acadiana, made grants to local organizations doing good and impactful work, helping to improve the quality of life in Vermilion Parish. Recipients of these grants include: Christian Services Center - to provide assistance to the needy; Junior Auxiliary - to supply backpacks stuffed with school supplies; Kaplan Food Bank - to aid in the collection and distribution of food to those in need; Quality Sports Authority - to support the sports complex in Erath; and Louisiana Military Museum - to help visitors to honor our veterans and remember their stories.
» In September, the Community Foundation of Acadiana presented the Iberia Parish Leaders in Philanthropy Awards during a ceremony at the Sliman Theatre in New Iberia. Leaders in Philanthropy Awards are presented annually to outstanding individuals, couples and corporations who have supported nonprofit organizations, churches, and schools through charitable giving and/or philanthropic work. Individuals and couples are selected from each of the eight parishes of Community Foundation of Acadiana’s (CFA) primary service area. CFA welcomes year-round nominations from the general public at CFAcadiana.org/LIP.
» In September, Junior Achievement of Acadiana and South Louisiana Community College announced a partnership between them to provide tuition discounts for qualifying JA students as part of the JA Be Entrepreneurial Program. The tuition assistance, which applies to SLCC’s for-credit courses that lead to technical diplomas and associate degrees, will begin for the current Fall 2022 semester. JA Be Entrepreneurial Program participants who register as full-time students at SLCC can apply for $500 per semester for up to four semesters. Tuition discounts of $250 (for up to four semesters) will be available for those participants attending SLCC on a part-time basis.
» In September, local artist Ron Cutrera was a big winner at this year’s Shrimp and Petroleum Festival Art Show in Morgan City. Cutrera took first place in Watercolors, second place in Mixed Media and was also a Merit Award winner. There were more than 300 paintings in this year’s art show.
» In September, Cleco released more than 100 contractors including power line technicians and tree trimmers to assist various electric utilities in Florida with Hurricane Ian storm recovery efforts. According to meteorologists, Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa as a catastrophic Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, which left more than 2 million customers without power across the state. In 2020 and 2021, Cleco experienced a total of six major storms – Hurricanes Laura, Delta, Zeta and Ida and Winter Storms Uri and Viola.
» In October, the Acadiana Center for the Arts announced that 18 nonprofit arts organizations from across Acadiana will have creative community projects funded this year through a new round of grants from the AcA and the Louisiana Division of the Arts totalling $96,242. Funded projects include festivals, performances and exhibitions across the eight-parish region. AcA selects projects through a third-party grant panel that scores grant applications versus the published guidelines and recommends funding back to the AcA.
» In October, Downtown Lafayette Unlimited congratulated all of its members selected as The » Daily Advertiser’s Best of Acadiana 2022 winners. These include Keller’s Bakery, Borden’s Ice Cream Shoppe, Agave Mexican Grill & Cantina, Tsunami, Acadiana Center for the Arts, Festival International de Louisiane, Children’s Museum of Acadiana, Rock n’ Bowl de Lafayette, District South Real Estate, Yvette Naquin-Guidry, Lowry’s Printing & Copying, Acadiana Security Plus, Glenn Armentor from The Glenn Armentor Law Corporation, Legend’s, and Advancial Federal Credit Union.
» In October, the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2022 World Championship Gumbo Cook-off that was held in New Iberia. Winners in the Professional Seafood category include Lydia Food Store, Cypress Bayou and Krewe of Lou. Winners in the Professional Non-Seafood category include Lydia Food Store, Stabil Drill and Cypress Bayou. Winners in Amateur Seafood include: Brown and Brown, Super One Foods and Peltier Engine Service. Winners of Amateur Mélange were Ring of Fire Kookers, Kajun Heat and Cooking Cousins. Winners for Amateur Chicken and Sausage include Jeff Guidry, Southern ENT and Aggreko Cooking Team.
JUST IN
» In September, Moncus Park commemorated the opening of the Veterans Memorial with a patriotic ribbon-cutting ceremony that featured a Presentation of Colors, the Raising of the Flags, a “Taps” performance, 21-Gun Salute, a Circle of Comrades tribute, and remarks from Gov. John Bel Edwards, Louisiana Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, Joey Strickland and Mayor President Josh Guillory. The Veterans Memorial at Moncus Park is a lasting symbol of the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and honor of all who have served. The memorial space features a flag court flanked by large tablets commemorating American military participation in key historical conflicts.
» In September, St. Martin Parish Tourism announced the launch of its new microsite after many months of preparation and collaboration. The Atchafalaya Basin microsite recognizes the beauty of St. Martin Parish, but it specifically highlights its flora, community history and the Atchafalaya Basin. By launching this site, the St. Martin Parish Tourism Commission hopes to not only encourage more adventure-seeking tourists to visit St. Martin Parish but to educate its residents on the land’s history and instill its value. The new microsite which can be found at ExperienceAtchafalaya.com.
» In September, the City of Broussard announced the availability of three new property zones as part of its “Retail Ready Initiative.” This program — exclusive to Broussard — identifies and designates properties of 5 acres and larger that are shovel-ready and suitable for new retail investment and commercial development. The three new zones include locations/properties in the Ambassador Caffery & Ambassador Commons area and the frontage of the Broussard Sports Complex at St. Julien Park.
One Acadiana announced in September its purchase of the old Home Bank building at 523 Jefferson St. and will relocate its offices downtown. The downtown community is thrilled to welcome 1A staff, investors, members, and partners from across the region to the district.
» Downtown Lafayette Unlimited announced in September that the Lafayette Science Museum has been renamed the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Science Museum and the university’s plans for the downtown museum include expanded, cross-disciplinary exhibitions, enhanced programs and resources to engage learners of all ages, a café, gift shop and public event rental options.
» In September, Dwight Andrus Insurance announced it is part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America “Best Practices” Study Group. Each year since 1993, the Big “I” and Reagan Consulting, an Atlanta-based management consulting firm, join forces to study the country’s leading agencies in six revenue categories. The agencies comprising the study groups are selected every third year through a comprehensive nomination and qualifying process and awarded a “Best Practices Agency” designation.
» In September, Lafayette-based artist Miguel Lasala and Oaxaca, Mexico-based artist Facundo Vargas painted a new mural on Garfield Street, near Downtown Lafayette and near the site of Lafayette Latin Festival, which was held on Oct. 1. Acadiana Center for the Arts (AcA) and Asociación Culture Latino-Acadiana (ACLA) partnered to commission Lasala and Vargas to create the new public art piece that celebrates the many meanings that art can hold for a community. According to ACLA, this project is a symbol of the commitment ACLA has to the city of Lafayette, and the Acadiana area as a whole.
» In October, Comit Developers, a Lafayette-based web development firm, entered a partnership with Bizzuka to acquire the ongoing web hosting, development, maintenance and security of Bizzuka’s web clients and their web development team creating one of the largest web development companies in Louisiana. Comit and Bizzuka have a 20-plus year history of excellence in web design, digital marketing, and customer service. Most importantly they share a commitment to helping their clients’ businesses grow.
» In October, Downtown Lafayette Unlimited welcomed Holly & Smith Architects to the downtown neighborhood with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Founded in 1980, Holly & Smith Architects is a full-service professional architecture corporation providing sustainable, regionally responsive architecture, master planning, and interior design. Both Michael Holly and Jeffrey Smith, founders of H/S, studied at the University of Louisiana in Lafayette. Since then, they have turned Holly & Smith Architects into a renowned, award-winning, regional design firm with offices in Hammond, New Orleans, and now returning to their roots with a new office in Downtown Lafayette.
» In October, Acadian Ambulance’s leadership team visited Nashville to present an AED to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and Project ADAM. Project ADAM was started in memory of Adam Lemel, a 17 year old student who died of sudden cardiac arrest while playing basketball. Following a recent national news story on Decker Sharp, a child who has congenital heart defects and needs an AED for sports activities and faced difficulties receiving one through his family’s insurance, Acadian Ambulance wanted to support the cause by donating the device.
» In October, the owners of local restaurant Bon Temps Grill have announced their newest concept, Whiskey & Vine, where they are reimagining the classic Big Easy jazz club atmosphere in Lafayette. This classic cocktail lounge is a derivative of the culture of New Orleans through the live blues music, traditional southern cuisine, and expansive cocktail and spirit program that it has to offer. Located in the building previously occupied by the well-known establishment, Jolie’s Louisiana Bistro, Whiskey & Vine is expected to open late this fall, offering dinner all week long and weekend brunch. For more information about Whiskey & Vine, visit WVLounge.com.
» In October, South Louisiana Community College announced that it has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, providing Amazon’s hourly employees with access to all of SLCC’s credit-bearing programs. With more than 30 programs of study available, SLCC and Amazon will be educating Acadiana residents across a wide array of disciplines in Business, IT & Technical Studies; Liberal Arts & Humanities; STEM, Transportation & Energy; and Nursing & Allied Health. Amazon’s Career Choice program is an education benefit that empowers employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere.
» In October, William C. Schumacher Family Foundation, a supporting organization of Community Foundation of Acadiana, announced that it is helping with recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Florida through a partnership with Eight Days of Hope. The WCSFF has committed to raising $500,000 as a matching grant for a total of $1 million in support of Eight Days of Hope’s recovery and rebuilding efforts in Hurricane Ian’s wake. Eight Days of Hope is an IRS-approved nonprofit organization whose mission is to love and serve those in need.
» In October, Zoosiana announced the opening of its newest attraction: the Storybook Carousel. This Venetian carousel is themed after 18th-century fashion and was manufactured and hand-painted in Italy. Named the Storybook Carousel at Zoosiana, it includes 20 horses, some jumping and some stationary, a gondola, a spinning “teacup,” and can ride 24 passengers at once. The carousel is designed for children and includes a plaza and garden area, filled with storybook statues peeking through the rich flora. The Storybook Carousel and plaza are located near the front of the zoo and are nestled under the shade of mature pine trees and bamboo forests.
MOVERS & SHAKERS
» Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 1st Class Ariel Broussard, who was recently working at the Navy Talent Acquisition Group in New Orleans has returned home to recruit out of the Navy Recruiting Station in Lafayette. Broussard was born and raised in New Iberia. She has been stationed onboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), Naval Air Station Oceana, and Naval Weapons Station Yorktown.
» In September, South Louisiana Community College announced the addition of Steven Mathews to its Continuing Education Team. Mathews was recently welcomed to SLCC as the new Vice President of Workforce and Economic Development, the division that provides short-term workforce training, professional development and leisure learning to throughout SLCC’s footprint. Mathews brings more than 18 years of curriculum and workforce development know-how and leadership experience to serving the mission of the SLCC and the Louisiana Community and Technical College System. Matthews obtained his bachelor’s degree in Professional Occupational Education and master’s degree in Adult Education (with a focus in Career & Technical Education) from Eastern New Mexico University.
» In September, Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel announced the appointment of Ryan Fitch as the casino’s Assistant Executive Chef. Fitch is a native of Gonzales and brings with him nearly two decades of experience in the restaurant industry. After graduating from high school, where he competed in amateur cooking competitions, Fitch attended the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute at nearby Nichols State University in Thibodeaux. After graduating with a Culinary Arts Bachelor of Science, Fitch worked in several local restaurants and helped open Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel’s Loco Mexican Grill & Cantina in 2007.
» During the annual meeting of the Southeast Tourism Society in September, Ben Berthelot, President & CEO of Lafayette Travel, was reappointed to the Board of Directors.
The slate of approved members to the Executive Committee includes Jill Kidder, Visit Baton Rouge, and Karen Trevino, North Little Rock CVB are the association’s Chair and Vice Chair, respectively. The Southeast Tourism Society is a not-for-profit membership association dedicated to the development of travel and tourism professionals and organizations within the southeast region. STS’ mission is to strengthen the economic vitality of the region by uniting all segments of the travel and tourism industry through the four pillars of education, advocacy, recognition, and networking.
» In October, the Downtown Development Authority of Lafayette welcomed Marie DesOrmeaux Centanni to the board of directors. Centanni is the owner of Centanni Communications—a strategic issue advocacy firm located on Convent Street in the downtown district—and former DLU board president. Her passion for the district, knack for strategic thinking, and personal and professional investment in the urban core make her a great addition to the board. Marie joins existing DDA board members Greg Walls (Chairman), Gus Rezende (Secretary/Treasurer), Eric Crozier, Mike Delcambre, Miles Matt and Denice Skinner.
» At the American Ambulance Association’s annual conference and awards ceremony in September, Acadian Ambulance Chairman & CEO Richard Zuschlag was presented with the J. Walter Schaefer Award. The Schaefer Award is given annually to an individual whose work in EMS has contributed positively to the advancement of the industry as a whole. Acadian Ambulance is one of the largest ambulance services in the nation, providing transportation and medical service to areas in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Tennessee. It is employee-owned and accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services, and its sister division, Acadian Air Med, is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems.
» U.S. Navy Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Macey Nolan, from Youngsville records videos of a straits transit as part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group. The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS John Finn (DDG 113), USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108), USS Chung Hoon (DDG 93), and Ticonderoga-Class guided missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) sail in formation as part of a strait transit exercise during scheduled operations with NIMCSG. The NIMCSG is enhancing mission readiness through simulated real-world scenarios and demonstrating their ability to perform as an integrated unit.