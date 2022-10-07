Quantcast
Focus October 2022: Your Guide to Recent Community News

APPLAUSE

In August, the AT&T Foundation granted $40,000 to the Louisiana Community & Technical College System to support careers in fiber optics during a ceremony at the South Louisiana Community College, Lafayette Campus. The purpose of the funding is to help support income-eligible students to obtain their Fiber-Optic Technician Certification. As high-speed internet becomes even more critical to everyday life, having a skilled fiber-optic workforce in Louisiana will be essential to helping communities expand the reach of our broadband networks to help close the digital divide.



