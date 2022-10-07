Focus October 2022: Your Guide to Recent Community News

APPLAUSE
In August, the AT&T Foundation granted $40,000 to the Louisiana Community & Technical College System to support careers in fiber optics during a ceremony at the South Louisiana Community College, Lafayette Campus. The purpose of the funding is to help support income-eligible students to obtain their Fiber-Optic Technician Certification. As high-speed internet becomes even more critical to everyday life, having a skilled fiber-optic workforce in Louisiana will be essential to helping communities expand the reach of our broadband networks to help close the digital divide.
BBR Creative recently announced the recipients of the 2022 CreateAthon, a 24-hour philanthropic event exclusively hosted by marketing and advertising industry leaders across the country. CreateAthon is a national organization whose mission is to champion effective, nonprofit marketing through pro bono “creative marathons.” Local non-profits selected include: Acadiana Symphony Orchestra, which is headquartered in Lafayette and uses various popular fundraising events to raise funds for educational programming for students in the community; and Foster the Love Louisiana, which is also headquartered in Lafayette and supports more than 2,500 families fostering children experiencing trauma and to provide awareness education on the needs of the foster system.
Moncus Park has announced its new and improved membership program, Friends of Moncus Park. The program connects park-loving individuals and companies who have a desire to support the beloved greenspace. Moncus Park supporters can become a Friend of Moncus Park to get fun and rewarding benefits including invitations to exclusive events. There are several membership levels so there's something for everyone's budget. Find out more at MoncusPark.org/Membership.
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and South Louisiana Community College partnered to bring training opportunities to offenders in the LPSO’s Corrections Division. Seven new graduates were added to their growing roster after a graduation event held in August. Koby Albanese, Joshua Babineaux, George Bourque, Timothy Durham, Derrick Guidry, Wilbert Howard and Jacob Landry were honored for successfully completing the Technical Welding Program. The program began in August 2017 as a collaboration aimed to reduce recidivism and bring critical skills to inmates. Graduates of the program receive a technical diploma in welding and the option to continue classes at SLCC and work toward obtaining an Associate Degree upon their release.
The True Mission Matters Project accompanied by members of the Iberia Parish School Board and local community leaders presented Johnston-Hopkins Elementary in New Iberia with the first STAY H.Y.P.E. Award during a presentation in August. The TMM Project also performed their latest arts education program GET H.Y.P.E. (How You Prepare Everyday) after the presentation. Get H.Y.P.E teaches youth vital life skills through a creative outlet. Some of the key focuses include: goal setting, studying techniques to improve standardized test scores, tools to create productive habits, positive mental health strategies, anti-bullying resources and more.
TBEX (Travel Blogger Exchange) has announced Lafayette as the host destination for their 2022 North American Conference, taking place Oct. 12-14 at the Cajundome Convention Center, with travel bloggers throughout the United States expected to attend. TBEX is the largest conference and networking event for travel bloggers, online travel journalists, new media content creators, travel brands and industry professionals. Each year, TBEX partners with a host destination in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific to bring together the travel industry’s most creative minds to learn, network, and do business. For more details, visit TBEXCon.com/2022-North-America.
In September, the American Sugar Cane League presented an educational grant to the Bayou Teche Museum in New Iberia as part of the celebration of its 100th anniversary. The funds are earmarked for transportation and admission costs for student field trips to the museum and have been enthusiastically embraced by Iberia Parish schools over the past two years. The mission of the Bayou Teche Museum is to educate the public about the Bayou Teche and its environs, to preserve the history and culture of New Iberia, and to highlight the industries that have shaped the region.
JUST IN
Global Compression Services, a solutions provider and one-stop shop for natural gas compressor equipment parts and services for operations across the globe, announced in August that it has opened a new 7500 sq. ft facility in Lafayette. Global Compression’s new facility will provide sales and service throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and all of the Gulf of Mexico. The Lafayette facility joins 14 other Global Compression locations and will stock inventory for nearly all of its product offerings. The new location has the capability to test all ignition systems, control devices and rebuild compressor valves and compressor components.
On Aug. 17, the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Rock Star Cafe, located at 241 W. Main Street, in New Iberia.
In September, the Lafayette Police Department announced that it would be implementing road closures on Friday and Saturday nights making portions of Jefferson Street pedestrian-only in Downtown Lafayette. Portions of Jefferson Street will be closed to vehicular traffic on Friday and Saturday nights starting at 10 p.m. Vehicles will be diverted away from Jefferson Street at Vermilion and Cypress streets. Public parking is available throughout the district at metered spots, in LCG-owned parking lots and in the Vermilion Garage. Patrons using taxis and/or ride-share services are encouraged to specify pick-up locations at the intersection of Congress and Buchanan streets and/or on Garfield Street next to Parc International.
On Aug. 27, the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Teche Driving Academy, located at 1613 W. Main St. Suite B, in New Iberia.
In September, the inaugural class of 30 high school juniors met on First Responders’ Day for the second session of the 2022-2023 Brent Henley Youth Leadership Program. The students had the opportunity to meet the men and women who put their lives on the line. The purpose of the program is to develop, nurture, and mentor emerging leaders in Lafayette Parish. The First Responders’ Day is the second of 9 sessions that the students will attend throughout the school year.
On Sept. 1, the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Standard Title, located at 114 Church Alley, in New Iberia.
On Sept. 8, the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for NLE Seafood Market, located at 609 S. Lewis Street, in New Iberia.
On Sept. 13, the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Frozen Cup Daiquiris and Cold Cups, located at 4910 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, in New Iberia.
On Sept. 20, the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Coteau Custom Carts, located at 7010 Coteau Road, in New Iberia.
The New Iberia Main Street Program and Iberia Preservation Alliance is inviting artists to submit their poster designs for the next Books Along the Teche Literary Festival, which will be held March 31 - April 2, 2023. The design shall be of professional quality with a theme oriented to the literary festival that celebrates Dave Robicheaux’s hometown, Main Street New Iberia, James Lee Burke and other Southern Writers. The winning design will be chosen shortly after the deadline of Oct. 3. All other artists will also be notified and their artwork should be picked up no later than Oct. 17. For more details, contact Ellen Mullen via email at docmullen@me.com or calling 337-519-9233.
In September, the Port of Iberia announced that it is digging deeper with the current dredging of the Acadiana Gulf of Mexico Access Channel (AGMAC). This project will deepen the channel to 16 feet from the Port of Iberia to the Gulf of Mexico via the Intracoastal Canal. To prepare for dredging, pipelines were lowered at the Commercial Canal between the port and the Intracoastal Waterway. Dredging is expected to be complete in late 2022. The deeper channel depth will give the Port of Iberia the capability of allowing much larger vessels to access the port, therefore attracting new business and creating more job opportunities for all of Acadiana.
MOVERS & SHAKERS
A Lafayette native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the nation’s nuclear deterrence mission at Strategic Communications Wing One. The U.S. Navy’s "Take Charge and Move Out" mission provides airborne communication links to nuclear missile units of U.S. Strategic Command.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Daron Nelson graduated from Georgia’s Pebblebrook High School in 2020. Nelson then joined the Navy one year ago. Nelson uses skills and values similar to those found in Lafayette to succeed in the Navy.
In August, the Community Foundation of Acadiana’s board of directors announced it had named Missy Bienvenu Andrade as its new President & Chief Executive Officer, following an extensive search and selection process to identify the organization’s next leader. Andrade comes to the organization after five years with Boys & Girls Clubs, first as CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana, where under her leadership, the organization expanded into Southwest and Central Louisiana. Most recently, Andrade served as Chief Impact Officer of Boys & Girls Clubs in Louisiana, a collaborative effort to support all youth in Louisiana through growing and expanding the reach, impact, and influence of Clubs across the state.