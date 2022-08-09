Quantcast
Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Focus - Your Guide to Recent Community News

  • Updated

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

APPLAUSE

»In July, the Iberia African American Historical Society was awarded a Rebirth Grant from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities to host the Queen Mother Moore Legacy Symposium and Celebration to honor Audley Moore, known as Queen Mother Moore. The event was held July 27 at the Sliman Theater and was the first time that a commemoration program was held in her honor in her hometown of New Iberia. Born in New Iberia on July 27, 1898, Queen Mother Moore was a pan-Africanist, civil rights activist, theorist, African liberation leader and educator. 



Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK