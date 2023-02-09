Quantcast
Handmade in Acadiana

Family Affair

Praline Company Built on Sweet Tradition

One weekend a few years ago, while taking a break from studying for his law school admissions test, Terrence Jones was in the French Quarter with friends on a mission to sample some of the city’s best pralines. After a few tastings, his suspicions were confirmed: his recipe tasted far better. It was an aha moment for the regional manager of AT&T that prompted him to start a business making the praline candy from the recipe that has been in his family for over a century, passed down from his grandmother, Hermie Duffy-Jones, to his father, Sydney, and then to him.

The Lafayette native recounts fond memories of sitting in his grandmother’s kitchen, around age 10, watching her make her signature pralines. “She had a Magnalite pot on a gas stove where she would mix butter, Karo syrup, Carnation milk, a combination of white and brown sugar, vanilla extract and pecans, and then stir it for 45 minutes to an hour,” he recalls. 

