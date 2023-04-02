4 THINGS YOU SHOULD DO
1. Festival International de Louisiane 2023. The beloved community-based 5-day music and arts festival is held every year during the last week of April in Downtown Lafayette. The festival is a cultural celebration through music, food, and art. This year’s headliner includes Lafayette’s own Lauren Daigle along with Angelique Kidjo from Benin, Tank & The Bangas from New Orleans and Dub Inc from France. Wednesday - Sunday, April 26-30. Downtown Lafayette. FestivalInternational.org.
2. Books Along the Teche Festival. With a focus on Great Southern Writers, this festival highlights Iberia Parish authors and others who write about the unique culture of Louisiana. Events include cooking demonstrations, workshops on writing, book fair, academic symposiums, receptions, poetry, music, live oak walk, movie screenings, children’s activities, readers theater and more. Participants can learn Cajun dancing or how to play bouree, and tour the areas described in the Dave Robicheaux novels. April 1 - 2. Downtown New Iberia. BooksAlongTheTecheLiteraryFestival.com
3. Downtown Rooftop Crawfish Boil. Join hundreds of fellow downtown supporters to enjoy amazing views of the downtown landscape, bottomless drinks, expertly prepared crawfish and energetic live music by Rouge Krewe. Tickets include 5 lbs of premium crawfish, potatoes, corn, dip and all-you-can-drink beverages including water, soda, wine and beer. Event proceeds go directly to Downtown Lafayette Unlimited and are used to produce community programming, promote downtown businesses, and advocate for the district's success. Wednesday, April 19 from 6 - 9 p.m. Tickets start at $100. Top of the Vermilion Street Parking Garage, Downtown Lafayette. DowntownLafayette.org.
4. The Harlem Globetrotters World Tour 2023. Your favorite Globetrotter stars are bringing out their amazing basketball skill, outrageous athleticism and a non-stop LOL good time. Join the Globetrotters as they go head-to-head against the Washington Generals who will stop at nothing to try and defeat the world’s winningest team. Children under 2 are free (no seat provided). Clear Bag Policy will be in effect. Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m. Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. Cajundome.com.
April 6 - 27
Bayou Teche French Table
What: Celebrate the Cajun Culture and improve your French speaking skills regardless of your level of French. Additionally, enjoy conversations with francophones and francophiles who visit New Iberia from all over the world as well as students in the French Immersion setting at North Lewis Elementary. Vive le francais!
Where: Cane River Pecan Company - Pie Bar, 254 W. Main St., New Iberia
McDonald's, 1501 Center St., New Iberia
When: Thursdays from 8 - 10 a.m.
Details: 337-519-7942
April 1 - 29
Cajun Jam
What: Vermilionville’s weekly Cajun Jam is led by some of the area’s finest musicians. The free jam is held in the Performance Center of Vermilionville Living Museum & Folklife Park and is open to all skill levels-beginner to professional. Admission is free but does not include entry to the park.
Where: Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette
When: Saturdays from 1 - 3 p.m.
Details: Vermilionville.org or 337-233-4077
April 1 - 29
Teche Area Farmers Market
What: Experience our harvest of delicious, locally grown produce and homemade products by area farmers, artists and crafters. Also included are handcrafted cypress yard objects, bread and fresh baked goods, ceramics, honey, jellies, jams, herbs, candies, wooden bowls and utensils, birdhouses, garden benches and much more.
Where: Bouligny Plaza, 102 W. Main St., New Iberia
When: Every Tuesday 2:30 - 6 p.m. and Saturday 7 - 11 a.m.
Details: 337-369-2330 or Facebook.com/TecheAreaFestivalandFarmersMarket
Admission: Free
April 1 - 29
Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market
What: Come out to the horse farm every Saturday rain or shine for some of the best homegrown goods in Lafayette.
Where: Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette
When: Saturdays from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Details: MarketAtMoncusPark.com
April 2 - 30
Bal du Dimanche
What: Bayou Vermilion District & Vermilionville host the Bal du Dimanche (Sunday Dance) every week. This live music series is held in Vermilionville’s Performance Center and rustic dancehall. Admission includes a self-guided tour of the Vermilionville Living History museum.
Where: Vermilionville's Performance Center, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette.
When: Sundays, 1 - 4 p.m.
Details: Vermilionville.org or 337-233-4077
Admission: $10
April 2 - 30
Bourré at The Brewery
What: Each week, the brewery hosts a front porch jam session, a French table, and a friendly game of Bourré. Bourré is a popular card game in South Louisiana. It’s a trick-taking game, similar to Spades. If you don’t know how to play, the locals will be happy to show you.
Where: Bayou Teche Brewing, 1002 Noth Lane, Arnaudville
When: Sundays from 2 - 5 p.m.
Details: BayouTecheBrewing.com or 337-754-5122
April 7
Louisiana Lao New Year Celebration
What: Lanexang Village celebrates the Lao New Year every Easter weekend with a three-day festival that includes live music, a beauty pageant, parades, sand castle building, kids activities, and several vendors selling clothes, jewelry, music and food from Southeast Asia.
Where: Wat Thammarattanaram Temple, 7913 Champa Ave., Broussard
Details: 337-378-9469 or Facebook.com/LouisianaLaoNewYear
April 7 - 28
Food Truck Fridays
What: Every Friday, Moncus Park hosts local entrepreneurs as they serve up delicious food in a gorgeous atmosphere.
Where: Moncus Park, 2901 Johnston St, Lafayette
When: Fridays from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Details: MoncusPark.org/Food-Truck-Fridays
April 8
Second Saturday ArtWalk
What: The monthly event occurs monthly, every second Saturday, and features exhibits, live music, theatrical performances, and immersive artistic experiences in the shops, galleries, museums, and streets of Downtown Lafayette.
Where: Downtown Lafayette
When: Saturday from 6 - 8 p.m.
Details: DowntownLafayette.org
April 13
Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
What: Zoso was formed in 1995 to perform the most accurate and captivating Led Zeppelin live show since the real thing. For Zoso, it's much more than just being a tribute. It's about touching a golden era in music. Zoso embodies Page, Plant, Bonham and Jones in their spirit, tightly-wound talent and authenticity.
Where: The Grouse Room, 417 Jefferson St., Lafayette
When: Thursday from 9:30 - 11:30 p.m.
Details: TheGrouseRoom.com
Admission: $15
April 15
Festival des Fleurs de Louisiane
What: Festival-goers will discover a wealth of resources and activities as local gardening societies host displays and informational kiosks that will share gardening techniques with attendees. Food trucks will serve lunch, snacks, snow cones and coffee, so bring the family and make a day of it. The Festival is part celebration of spring's arrival, part fundraiser for UL Lafayette's Ira Nelson Horticulture Center, and part educational outreach and resource for the enhancement of horticulture in Acadiana.
Where: Blackham Coliseum, 2330 Johnston St, Lafayette
When: Saturday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Details: FestivaldesFleurs.org
Admission: $4 online, $5 at the door
April 15
Let’s Make Art
What: The Hilliard Art Museum is excited to offer monthly drop-in art making on the third Saturday of each month. Work with a local teaching artist to create an artwork inspired by the museum's current exhibitions. Art activities are designed for ages 4 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Participation is free with admission.
Where: Hilliard Art Museum, 710 East St. Mary Blvd.,Lafayette
When: Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Details: HilliardMuseum.org
April 18
Lafayette Small Business Expo
What: The Lafayette Small Business Expo features more than 1,000 business professionals, business owners and 100 exhibitors at this event that connects business owners with decision makers. The event is free to attend and network.
Where: Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette
When: Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Details: Cajundome.com
April 19
Les Cadiens Du Teche Cajun Dance
What: Les Cadiens du Teche (Cajun French Music Association) dance to Cajun music with a meal, door prizes, cake walk, 50/50 and camaraderie, at their monthly public meeting.
Where: La Louisiane Banquet Hall, 5509 Hwy. 14, New Iberia
When: Every third Wednesday of the month from 7 - 9:30 p.m.
Details: Facebook.com/LesCadiensDuTeche or 337-258-1876
April 20
Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet
What: Since 1947 The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce has recognized individuals and businesses in Iberia Parish who are making a positive impact through the Outstanding Civic Service Award and the Business Impact Awards. The banquet keynote speaker will be Michael Desormeaux, who is a former UL Lafayette football standout and CHS Class of 2004 graduate. He is the head football coach of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.
Where: Cade Community Center, 1688 Smede Highway, St. Martinville
When: Thursday from 5 - 9 p.m.
Details: IberiaChamber.org/AnnualBanquet
Admission: $65
April 21 - 23
El Festival Español de
Nueva Iberia
What: Celebrating the founding of New Iberia by the Spanish with gala,"Running of the Bulls" dog-friendly 5K/1mile fun run, parade, paella/tapas/jambalaya cook-off, Spanish dessert bake-off, Spanish re-enactment, Spanish family genealogy displays, live Spanish, Cajun, & Zydeco music & entertainment; arts & crafts show; FREE Spanish dance lessons; visiting royalty paella eating contest; children's tent, mass and more!
Where: Bouligny Plaza/Steamboat Pavilion, 102 W. Main St., New Iberia
When: Friday - Sunday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Details: NewIberiaSpanishFestival.com
April 22
SpringFest
What: Join us at Springfest, a park showcase highlighting Moncus Park during the most beautiful time of the year. Moncus Park invites nature lovers and families to visit the park to learn from community experts and businesses about gardening, plants, and the ecosystem. The event will host symposium speakers, assisted tree climbing, kite flying, environmental vendors, park tours, and more.
Where: Moncus Park, 2901 Johnston St., Lafayette
When: Saturday from 3 - 7 p.m.
Details: MoncusPark.org/SpringFest
April 23
The Molly Ringwalds
What: The Molly Ringwalds bring their signature style of 80s covers to the Rock ‘n’ Bowl.
Where: Rock 'n' Bowl de Lafayette, 905 Jefferson St., Lafayette
When: Saturday from 9 p.m. - midnight
Admission: $17
Details: RocknBowl.com
April 24
Les Vues Film Series
What: Les Vues is a free monthly film series curated by filmmakers and enthusiasts, mostly from around the state. The films will range from features, documentaries, student film, shorts, animation, etc., that focus on the themes surrounding cultures. Les Vues free film series will continue the last Monday evening of each month at 6:30 PM.
Where: Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette.
When: Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Details: BayouVermilionDistrict.org.
April 25
Iberia Mental Health Initiative Family Support Group
What: A facility administrator led support group to assist family members and caregivers of those living with mental illness. A sharing of experiences to gain insight and coping skills in a confident setting. Fourth Tuesday of each month.
Where: Iberia Medical Center, North Campus, Meeting Room 2 (Andre St.), New Iberia
When: Tuesday from 6 - 7 p.m.
Details: 337-944-4171 or IberiaMentalHealthInitiative.org
April 25
Marine Corps League Monthly Meeting
What: The General W.S. McIlhenny Detachment of the Marine Corps League invites all active Marines and Marine veterans to attend the group's monthly meeting.
Where: Veterans Memorial Building in New Iberia's City Park
When: Fourth Tuesday of each month starting at 7 p.m.
Details: 337–967–3650
April 27
Ngaiire
What: A Papua New Guinea-born, Australian-based R&B and future soul singer-songwriter, Ngaiire’s musical career commenced in 2003 with an enrollment in a bachelor of Jazz Studies at the Central Queensland University. Ngaiire’s debut studio album, “Lamentations,” was released in July 2013 and her second album, “Blastoma,” was released in June 2016. Her third album, “3,” was released in August 2021.
Where: Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette
When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Details: AcadianaCenterForTheArts.org
April 29
Les Haybabies & Feufollet
What: New Brunswick band Les Haybabies performs along with local favorities Feufollet for this post-Festival International after-party at the Hideaway on Lee.
Where: Hideaway on Lee, 407 Lee Ave., Lafayette
When: Saturday at 8 p.m.
Details: HideawayOnLee.com
April 29
Spring Downtown Artwalk
What: Featuring artists and crafters all along East and West Main St. including A & E Gallery on West St. Peter St.,
with retail and restaurants open during the day.
Where: Downtown New Iberia, 128 W. Main St., New Iberia
When: Saturday from 4 - 7 p.m.
Details: NewIberiaDowntown.com.■