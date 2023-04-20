Quantcast
Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feature

Big Compassion in Lil’ Brooklyn

Neighbors and Strangers Unite on Behalf of One Community

Few people are aware – or maybe even care – that June is National Homeownership Month, but it would definitely be a conversation starter for residents of a neighborhood in New Iberia who show their appreciation of their homes, and those of their neighbors, on a regular basis. The four-street area nicknamed Lil’ Brooklyn has gone through a transformation that has enhanced the neighborhood’s image, home values and resident pride.

It’s amazing to think that in three years, Lil’ Brooklyn went from an area of distressed housing to a cheerful place of Caribbean-colored homes, with porches that people wave from and flower or vegetable gardens that they enjoy for the first time. 



Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred