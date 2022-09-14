Quantcast
Tipping His Chapeau

Cajun Hatter Honors His Heritage

It’s fun to get out of your fashion comfort zone, and there’s no better place to do that than a festival – be it Festival Acadiens, Sugar Cane, or any of the upcoming fall events in Acadiana. One accessory that’s comfortable, functional, and stands out in a shoulder-to-shoulder crowd is a hat. Not an ordinary cap. A hat, like a fedora, Panama hat, a custom cowboy hat or any one of the unique head coverings from The Cajun Hatter in downtown Lafayette. Owner Colby Hébert makes ready-to-wear and fine-tailored, custom hats for men and women that reflect his efforts to preserve a Cajun identity for the next generation.

Despite of his penchant for collecting hats as a kid, hat-making was never on Hébert’s radar as a craft. When he left his native New Iberia for New Orleans, at 22, he was fixed on a career in the film industry. Yet, three years after working as a set costumer and actor, his course was changed in an “Aha!” moment – an instance that was as ordinary and random as they come.



