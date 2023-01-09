Spending for the Experience

This issue of Acadiana Lifestyle is all about money – investing, saving….and spending – and one of the best ways to spend is just for fun. There’s no shortage of unique experiences and incredible shopping across Acadiana, so we hand-picked three areas packed with entertainment and fun for a day trip or a weekend getaway. Enjoy!
FRANKLIN
Founded in 1808 and named after Benjamin Franklin, historical Franklin runs along Bayou Teche. This sweet city is known for its sugar cane plantations that still line Main Street today. Franklin’s Historic District is listed in the National Register of Historic Places with over 420 noteworthy structures.
Stay awhile
Let Franklin serve as the backdrop for a quaint getaway. Book a charming room at the Fairfax House, a pre-Civil sugarcane plantation home turned B&B with modern amenities and stories to tell. You’ll be whisked away to nineteenth-century grandeur relaxing on the spacious front porch overlooking the perfectly manicured garden and historic Main Street. If you prefer a more rugged experience, pitch a tent at Lake End Park Campground and Marina situated on Lake Palourde in Morgan City. Or check in to the Ferryman’s Cottage c.1850 for a peaceful overnight stay on the Atchafalaya River. Cajun luxury at its finest!
Not your typical tour
Explore Franklin in a unique way with Tours by STEVEN. Take a historic stroll through the Cajun Coast town or kayak down Bayou Teche to learn about the architecture and culture. If you are feeling bold, opt for the ghost tour for a possible glimpse of the paranormal inside the most active haunted homes of the city. For a more light-hearted experience, make your way through the Easy Riding on the Bayou motorcycle trails, where you can stop at each location from the movie Easy Rider. Que up the soundtrack and Laissez les bons temps rouler.
Allons managé
Franklin certainly does not lack in selections of local fare. Visit Cypress Bayou Casino, and you’ll hit the jackpot with three delicious options. Mr. Lester’s Steakhouse is known for the best steaks in the south; Mabel’s Kitchen has a little something for everyone from gumbo to cheeseburgers; and if you’ve got an envie for some queso, Loco Mexican Grill might pique your interest. Forest Restaurant offers the finest Cajun/Creole/Italian cuisine, and Lamp Lighter Coffeehouse & Bistro, located on Main St. in a vibrant turquoise building, is the perfect spot for a quick pick-me-up.
BROUSSARD
The small city of Broussard was founded in 1884 and today offers many off-the-beaten-path experiences. The close-knit community is an unexpectedly fun day trip for anyone looking to explore a new town.
Never a dull moment
There is always something to do in Broussard. From the annual Broussard Community Fair (celebrating 90 years this November) to the biannual St. Julien Jams, there is never a dull moment. See if you can spot the 1,000+ animals at Zoosiana, including Jolie, the white tiger. Sip on a refreshing pilsner from Parish Brewing Company and catch live music at The Barrel or Young’s Sports Grill. History enthusiasts can step inside Valsin House, the oldest residential home in town, or amble among the cemetery at Sacred Heart Church in search of the earliest Acadian settlers’ graves.
No need to get down
Scoot through one of the many convenient drive-throughs of Broussard. Pick up a sack of boiled crawfish at the window of Crawfish Boss, and don’t forget to reach for your adult beverage from their sister drive-through, Daiquiri Boss. Ride your whip through the very first drive-through in Lafayette Parish for a cheeseburger at Ton’s Drive-In, which opened in 1963. Want pizza on the fly? Swing through the window pick-up at JJ’s. As if drive-through food isn’t enough, roll through the drive-through gas station, Yabbo’s, where an attendant will bring whatever you want right to your car. You never have to get down!
Shop til you drop
Try leaving Broussard without something new from a boutique or antique shop. We bet you can’t. House of Broussard and Bonjour Gifts and Decor carry chic home interior goods sure to impress. Find something a bit more vintage or custom-made from vendors and artists at The Market at Broussard Commons. Treat yourself to an at-home spa with bath bombs and soaps from the Abathecary. Update your wardrobe with the latest fashion trends from Katherine Grace Clothing, pop over to Pink Paparazzi for statement accessories or make your way to Meraki Boutique for a new stylish outfit.
BREAUX BRIDGE/ST. MARTINVILLE/ARNAUDVILLE
It’s all sugar and Cajun spice in the heart of Acadiana. St. Martin Parish is best known for sugar cane and crawfish and for serving up a pot of “cultural gumbo.”
Do-do
There are plenty of places around St. Martin Parish to lay your head after a long day. Bayou Teche B&B in Breaux Bridge is the oldest historical building in St. Martin. Maison Stephanie is an eighteenth-century house in Arnaudville that sits on 20 acres of Bayou Teche. Cozy up to swamp wildlife in a houseboat at Cypress Cove Landing for easy access to morning fishing. Or live it up at Cajun Palm RV Resort, where you can rent a cabin or park your RV for a week full of swimming, mini golf, water slides, an indoor theater and lots more family-friendly activities.
Joie de vivre
Take your dinosaur-loving kid to the Prehistoric Park in Henderson and walk through the Mesozoic Era with T-Rex. Stop for an out-of-this-world pizza, cold beer and vintage arcade games at Bayou Teche Brewing. Browse the 17,000-square-foot antique marketplace at Lagniappe Antique Mall. Go glamping at Lake Fausse Point Park in the Atchafalaya Basin and bask in the cultural and natural heritage of South Louisiana. Explore the Longfellow-Evangeline State Historic Site made famous by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s 1847 epic poem Evangeline.
Eat, dance and be merry
St. Martin Parish is known for live music and cutting a rug. Café Sydnie Mae in Breaux Bridge serves up scrumptious seafood, steak, and a calendar chock full of local musicians. Patrons of Robert’s Lounge in St. Martinville have been two-stepping for over 60 years to the live sounds of Zydeco and Cajun tunes. Belly up at Tante Marie any time of day for breakfast, lunch or dinner with a side of crooning Cajun Jams. At Cajun Heritage RV Park, you can spend a day hiking or canoeing and then bring the house down with local bands every Saturday night.