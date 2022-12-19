Quantcast
Artist Profile

Sacred Centeredness

Contemplative Community Presents New Book of Poetry and Prose

On a chilly Sunday afternoon last month, a sisterhood of women, along with friends and family, gathered at the New Hope Chapel at Acadian Village in Lafayette for the presentation of a book three years in the making. Thirsting for More: Writings from Sacred Center is a compilation of the poetry and prose written by 18 women who were brought together at a centering prayer group known as Sacred Center. The collection serves to reassure readers that we are not alone in what we’re experiencing and there is a light at the end of a dark journey.

Set in the countryside of Maurice, Sacred Center is a community where women gather for centering prayer, meditation, and support, guided by spiritual leader and Center founder Lyn Holley Doucet, a licensed professional counselor and well-published author. 



