Rounding Up Souls - Cowboy Church Invites All to Come as You Are

While many search for their Christian identity or a church that fulfills their spiritual needs, one New Iberia place of worship offers a strong sense of belonging in an unconventional, relaxed setting. Cornerstone Cowboy Church is rounding up those who may have strayed or lost interest in church and has been creating a congregation of believers through traditional country worship dating back to the early days of the cowboy.
Started 17 years ago by Pastor Dr. Edward Starks Sr. (who passed away in 2020) Cornerstone resembles a large country dance hall from the outside, complete with cowboy silhouettes and wagon wheels. A walk inside reveals why the church appeals to the country roots of many attendees. There is no stained glass and no church pews – just straight-back chairs and lots of enthusiasm. Instead of an altar, there is a stage with a tall wooden cross and western props, complete with a wagon wheel and a lasso and saddle on a small section of hitching post. Off to the side is an oval-shaped galvanized trough, alongside a working old-fashioned hand pump that provides the water for baptisms.
If you think this sounds unorthodox, the first modern day cowboy churches, of the early 70s, began in rodeo arenas and barns (where many still take place). As the story goes, a few men began holding prayer meetings in rodeo arenas on Sunday mornings, ministering to cowboys who were busy on the bull-riding and rodeo circuits. The idea spread to ranchers who were a little dusty and sweaty by church time and didn’t mind attending services in a barn.
“What started as a cowboy movement ended up as a ‘come as you are’ movement that was instrumental in getting people to church,” explains current pastor of Cornerstone Cowboy Church Kevin Rowe, adding that there are 10 to 15 cowboy churches in Louisiana and hundreds nationwide.
Rowe, who grew up in Wichita Falls, TX, became pastor in April 2020 after ministering in music for 13 years. His award-winning country gospel band, Kevin Rowe and the Prodigal Sons, served as a music ministry traveling across the country, making an annual stop at Cornerstone Cowboy Church for five years. “I never dreamed I’d become pastor here,” he says.
Like other cowboy churches, Cornerstone invites worshipers to come as they are – cowboy hats, John Deere caps, boots and all. The 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Sunday services kick off with the church’s band playing toe-tapping Country gospel songs, like “I Saw the Light.” Dressed in jeans, a cowboy hat and a big shiny belt buckle, Rowe walks up – often pulling up a stool - and gives a no-frills, straight-shooting teaching right from the Bible.
The nondenominational church brings together Catholics, Baptists, Methodists and other Christian religions – and being a cowboy is not a requirement. Rowe says there are women of all ages, oilfield workers, farmers, as well as politicians, bankers and law enforcement officers. “We’re more concerned with what brings us together through the body of Christ than what divides up by doctrines,” Rowe maintains.
His wife, Angela, helps organize the youth groups held before services and is considered the church “mom,” counseling members. Together, Rowe says, their mission is to spread the name of Jesus and His salvation to the world. “Well… at least in New Iberia, for now,” he says with a smile.